Britney Spears' Son Jayden Says His Mother Didn't Give Her Kids 'Equal Love' & She Responds
Britney Spears hasn’t shied away from addressing the struggles of her boys Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, getting older — “IT LITERALLY SUCKS,” she wrote in March 2022 — and now it seems her youngest is ready to talk about life with his mom, too. Jayden sat down with filmmaker Daphne Barak for a new interview about his feelings toward the “Toxic” star, per Daily Mail. His controversial comments were then called out by Spears on Instagram. “I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don’t think she showed enough to...
Serena Williams’ Cutest Moments With Her and Alexis Ohanian’s Daughter Olympia: Pics
The perfect pair! Serena Williams welcomed her and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter, Olympia, in September 2017 — and the little one is her mini-me. While she loves sharing her moments with the toddler, the professional tennis player wrote via Instagram in February 2020 that “working and being a mom is not easy.” The athlete explained at the time: […]
Young & Restless Exclusive: Lauralee Bell Opens Up About Her Parents’ Beautiful Love-After-Life Reunion
Lauralee Bell is a big believer in seeking out the positive aspects of life. If there’s a bright side to a dark situation, she will do her best to find it. So although mom Lee Phillip Bell passed away back in February of 2020, the actress — who has played Young & Restless‘ Christine on-and-off since 1983 — has found a beautiful way to keep her spirit alive.
Spencer Pratt Revealed the 'Rudest Celebrity He's Ever Met' Is a Beloved 'Friends' Star & Social Media is Going Nuts
Just when you thought you saw all the celebrity beef out there, two celebrities decide to call out a beloved Friends star. After JoJo Siwa revealed who the rudest celebrity she ever met was (and had a huge month-long feud with), Spencer Pratt was asked the same question: “Spence, tell us the rudest celebrity you’ve met!!” Without hesitation, Pratt told his fans through a TikTok, “Oh, that’s easy. Phoebe from Friends. Hands down, one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with. By far.” @spencerpratt Replying to @stephdabest6 ♬ original sound – spencerpratt Not only did Pratt call out...
Scott Disick & His Daughter Penelope’s Joint TikTok About Math Class Is the Most Relatable Moment We’ve Seen From Them
Despite Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and their 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick getting backlash on using TikTok so much in recent weeks, parents can’t stop laughing at this relatable moment between papa Scott and Penelope. As we all know, back-to-school season is here, and we’re still getting adjusted to the school schedule. And the one we’ve all been dreading is back: math class. It turns out A-list parents also have a hard time helping their kids out with math class, and Scott and Penelope’s new TikTok sums it up perfectly. On Sept 2, Penelope posted a TikTok from her and her mom’s...
Miley Cyrus Reportedly ‘Not on Good Terms’ With Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Amid Parents’ Divorce
Growing up Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus shared a close bond, even starring together in Disney Channel’s mega-hit series, Hannah Montana. However, their relationship has reportedly taken a sad turn amid her dad’s split with mom Tish — and right now, there’s no end in sight to the feud. Her parents have had an on-again, off-again marriage for almost 30 years, but the latest separation had Miley taking very clear sides. They’ve even gone as far as to unfollow each other on Instagram, according to The Sun. Apparently, Miley “didn’t agree with some things that her father has done” and the...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Young & Restless Is Finally Going to Right the Wrong That So Infuriated ‘Skyle’ Fans
Few romances have captivated The Young and the Restless fans over the years quite like that of Kyle and Summer. And that’s no small feat, seeing as how downright messy things between them got when she forced him into a marriage to save Lola’s life. But hey, love wins out in the end, and Summer and Kyle had been pining for each other from practically the moment they first met!
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Sheila’s Determination to See Finn Leads Her to Take a Huge Risk
Sheila’s not taking no for an answer. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of September 5 – 9, Deacon tries to reason with Sheila, who won’t listen to him. Read about it below and watch the preview. After discovering Sheila was...
Young & Restless Preview: Adam Drops a Bomb on Victor — and Lily’s Annoyed by Billy’s Latest Actions
Lily is less than thrilled with Billy’s news. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 5 – 9, Tessa’s causing a problem. Read what happens and watch the preview below. After Billy broke the news to Chelsea that he was leaving the podcast...
Yellowstone Season 5: Cole Hauser Drops Behind-the-Scenes Photos as Rip Gets Back in His ‘Badass Saddle’ for the Ride of His Life
In a couple of months the drama will be setting over the blue Montana sky. Yellowstone star Cole Hauser needs no introduction but for those who don’t watch the neo-Western drama, his character Rip Wheeler, is a force to be reckoned with. Not only is he the right-hand man to John Dutton, the family patriarch, but he’s his son-in-law, husband to Beth, and the family “fixer” of any and all problems — no matter how big or small.
A Deluded Sheila Decides Finn Still Loves Her — and Thomas Reminds Hope He’s a One-Woman Man
At Il Giardino, Deacon starts acting weird when he and Finn are talking. Finn asks if he’s okay and Deacon says he needs to handle something really quick. Across the way, Sheila notices Finn, who turns around to face in her direction. At Brooke’s place, she and Liam mock...
Cindy Crawford Honors the Women Her Daughter Kaia Gerber Has Become With Rare & Heartwarming Photos
Cindy Crawford is making sure everyone knows how proud she is of her daughter Kaia Gerber, and the woman she’s been becoming. On Sept 3, for Gerber’s birthday, Crawford uploaded a set of photos to honor her daughter’s birthday, and the caption is even sweeter than the photos! She posted the photos with the caption, “@kaiagerber, how are you 21 already?! I am so proud of the woman you have become and how you are in the world. Your curiosity, kindness, and sense of adventure continue to inspire me. I’m so happy to be on this life journey with you! Continue...
The Young and the Restless
Spoilers for Monday, September 5, through Friday, September 9. Lily and Billy’s relationship is looking iffier than ever, Nikki and Phyllis’ alliance is falling apart, Sally is worrying the bejeezus out of Chloe, and Victor is tearing through Newman like a bull in a china shop. Once you’re sure that the rug beneath you isn’t about to be yanked out, read on, and we’ll unpack these teasers and more!
News Roundup: A Disappointing Exit, the Comeback of the Year and Primetime Fall Season Previews
With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!
Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Is Keeping a Secret, and ‘I Can’t Wait to Let You All In on Everything’
Michelle Stafford isn’t one to let any grass grow under her feet. But produce? Hmm… maybe. As the Young & Restless Emmy winner revealed via Instagram on August 22, “today was the first day of a super cool project. It’s gonna take a while… it’s gonna take some work. All great things take work.
Adele's Son Pranked Her — & It Backfired in a Painful Way
Kids are so adorable, but don’t let them fool you. These cute little ones can hurt you if you aren’t careful! I still remember when my little brother stomped on my mom’s hand and broke her pinky finger. My own kids have hurt me too, like the time my middle child poked me in the eye at 6 months old and it hurt for a week (not to mention, you know, the pain of childbirth). Adele has also been seriously injured from her son Angelo, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki. And it all started from a prank. The ”Easy...
The Osbournes Are Back! Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Making New Reality Show About Returning to England
If you haven’t already heard, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are on the move and heading back to their 350-acre estate in Buckinghamshire, England. Depending on what day you speak to Ozzy, he may tell it’s because of California taxes or mass shootings in the US. Either way, the Osbournes don’t want you to miss out on all of their moving fun, so they are coming back to reality TV. It’s been 20 years since The Osbournes graced our screens and ran on MTV from 2002-2005. At the time, they became the toast of the town for their wacky home, foul language, and...
Bad News for Heartstopper Fans
Not entirely surprising. Still sort of a bummer, though. Those of us who love Netflix’s Heartstopper tend to love it a lot. As in we simply can’t get enough of the ultra-romantic coming-of-age dramedy written by Alice Oseman, on whose graphic novels the series is based. So, while we wait for Season 2 — the streaming service smartly greenlit two additional cycles at once — we’re dying for more, more, more… and thought that perhaps we would get it in a spinoff centered on Tori. Why’s that?
These Celebrity Women Are Showing Hollywood Why They Are at the Top of Their Financial Game
When you take a look at some of the top earners in Hollywood, you just know Oprah Winfrey is up there at the top of the list. However, there are so many other actresses, producers, and lifestyle gurus who are working hard in front of and behind the camera to carve out the career of their dreams.
