Michigan State

Michigan Is In the Top Five For Wolfing Down Burgers

We love our hamburgers here in the Mitten State, almost to a fault. So what's your go-to West Michigan burger spot?. Michigan Is Tied For Fourth In Overall Hamburger Consumption. It’s not a surprise that burgers are incredibly popular with Michiganders, after all – over 20-billion are consumed every year...
MICHIGAN STATE
A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze

Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Food & Drinks
Michigan Lifestyle
$3 Movies This Saturday On National Cinema Day: Here’s Where Locally

When was the last time you went to the movies? Many of us can't remember, either. For many of us, it's probably before Covid hit, which in my case means 2019, when I saw Yesterday. The movie showing industry's problems have been well-documented; Covid, home theatre, the theatre experience with strangers, the cost of a ticket, along with the popcorn and candy.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.

When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
MICHIGAN STATE
Mark Twain Was Apparently Not A Fan Of Michigan’s Wooden Highways

As you may or may not know back in the late 1800s into the early 1900s, wooden highways became all the rage in Michigan, as many of the highways, including US 131 were once originally wooden. There's very little left of the original wooden highways except for some rotting remnants on the east and west shores of Michigan. But there is a rumor that has persisted longer than the roads themselves, and that is rumor that Author Mark Twain may have been the first notable person to tell Michigan to "fix the damn roads."
MICHIGAN STATE
West Michigan Fall Festivals in September

I am mostly excited to experience a Michigan fall. In Maryland, I would go to the fair or to a farm for a corn maze hunt. Now, it is time for me to find my Michigan fall traditions and festivals. There are so many fall festivals and celebrations happening in...
MICHIGAN STATE
MSU Could Recycle Wind Turbines into Delicious Gummy Bears

How could wind turbines become edible treats? Science, that's how. No seriously, how?. As the United States works to catch up with other countries around the world to create an efficient system of cleaner energy use, a recent suggestion from scientists at Michigan State University throws an idea out there that is both intriguing and confusing. Wind, sun, and hydropower are three sources of energy that are both renewable and leaves a small carbon footprint. The manufacture and installation of hydropower by far have the smallest carbon footprint according to Science Focus.
MICHIGAN STATE
Breaking The Law? Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Michigan

According to Wikipedia, Dumpster diving is salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. I've heard about people making side money by finding things thrown in dumpsters and selling them to other people. But when it...
MICHIGAN STATE
At Least 7 Literary Fictional Thrillers That Are Set in Michigan

Recently, a post on Michigan's Reddit page has revealed that there are a lot of books that are set in Michigan. I love reading books that mention places I personally know, preferably action/adventures/thriller or detective books. I have not found many except for one John Sandford book based on the UP and another one little bit of Grand Rapids.What are some books based on Michigan?
MICHIGAN STATE
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Child Gets Shocked By Downed Power Line at a Playground

The thunderstorms across Michigan the past few days have taken down power lines throughout the state. An 8-year-old has been shocked at a Michigan playground. Thunderstorms hit Michigan pretty hard Sunday and Monday leaving many residents around the state temporarily out of power. What makes downed power lines so dangerous...
MICHIGAN STATE
Battle Creek, MI
95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wbckfm.com

