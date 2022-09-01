Read full article on original website
5 West Michigan Boat Tours To Catch Before the Temperature Drops
I've been screaming about Fall being on the way for at least two weeks. But, I understand that not everyone is as thrilled about the summer months ending. With that in mind, if you want to get out on the water and have a bit of fun before the cooler weather sets in, a river/lake cruise is never a bad option.
Cash for Pine Cones? Yup. That’s a Thing in Northern Michigan
If you're in Northern Michigan or Michigan's UP, you could be raking in some extra cash for collecting pine cones. This feels like it should be an Onion article but, it's very real. The Pinecone Picking Program kicks off in September. What...Are You Even Talking About?. Posted on Facebook by...
Michigan Is In the Top Five For Wolfing Down Burgers
We love our hamburgers here in the Mitten State, almost to a fault. So what's your go-to West Michigan burger spot?. Michigan Is Tied For Fourth In Overall Hamburger Consumption. It’s not a surprise that burgers are incredibly popular with Michiganders, after all – over 20-billion are consumed every year...
A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze
Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
Michigan Couple Suffers Carbon Monoxide Poisoning From Portable Generator
The roar of generators has permeated many neighborhoods in Southeast Michigan and the fumes from one of those machines sent a Westland couple to the hospital. Power Out for More Than a Quarter of a Million People. Severe weather that rolled through Michigan downed trees and knocked out power for...
Wait A Minute! Is Michigan Really One Of The Laziest States In America?
If you live in Michigan then you live in one of the laziest states in America. A new study complied by Wallet Hub says that when it comes to states with hard-working people Michigan is towards the bottom of the list. Let's take a look at this study and figure out how they came up with that.
$3 Movies This Saturday On National Cinema Day: Here’s Where Locally
When was the last time you went to the movies? Many of us can't remember, either. For many of us, it's probably before Covid hit, which in my case means 2019, when I saw Yesterday. The movie showing industry's problems have been well-documented; Covid, home theatre, the theatre experience with strangers, the cost of a ticket, along with the popcorn and candy.
Eight Great Flint Area Locations for Fall Photos With the Family
Unfortunately, fall will officially be here before we know it. Just over three weeks from now, fall will be officially here. Pumpkin spice lovers are thrilled, but golfers and camping enthusiasts are not. Unfortunately, nothing can be done about it as time stops for no one. Even though summer coming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.
When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
Sears Ready-Made House Kits, 1908-1940: Many Still Stand in Michigan
Do you know anyone who lives in a Sears kit house? Or do YOU live in one?. Beginning in 1908, Michiganders – and the rest of the country – were given the opportunity to purchase their own house for a low, low price. The catch is – you had to build it yourself.
Mark Twain Was Apparently Not A Fan Of Michigan’s Wooden Highways
As you may or may not know back in the late 1800s into the early 1900s, wooden highways became all the rage in Michigan, as many of the highways, including US 131 were once originally wooden. There's very little left of the original wooden highways except for some rotting remnants on the east and west shores of Michigan. But there is a rumor that has persisted longer than the roads themselves, and that is rumor that Author Mark Twain may have been the first notable person to tell Michigan to "fix the damn roads."
West Michigan Fall Festivals in September
I am mostly excited to experience a Michigan fall. In Maryland, I would go to the fair or to a farm for a corn maze hunt. Now, it is time for me to find my Michigan fall traditions and festivals. There are so many fall festivals and celebrations happening in...
MSU Could Recycle Wind Turbines into Delicious Gummy Bears
How could wind turbines become edible treats? Science, that's how. No seriously, how?. As the United States works to catch up with other countries around the world to create an efficient system of cleaner energy use, a recent suggestion from scientists at Michigan State University throws an idea out there that is both intriguing and confusing. Wind, sun, and hydropower are three sources of energy that are both renewable and leaves a small carbon footprint. The manufacture and installation of hydropower by far have the smallest carbon footprint according to Science Focus.
Breaking The Law? Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Michigan
According to Wikipedia, Dumpster diving is salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. I've heard about people making side money by finding things thrown in dumpsters and selling them to other people. But when it...
With Some Famous Help, This Man Robbed Banks in Michigan, 1932
His full name was Edward Wilhelm Bentz, born in 1894. It may be a name that most aren't familiar with, but he sure hung out with some of the most infamous criminals – including Baby Face Nelson and Machine Gun Kelly. Bentz was living a lifetime full of crime....
At Least 7 Literary Fictional Thrillers That Are Set in Michigan
Recently, a post on Michigan's Reddit page has revealed that there are a lot of books that are set in Michigan. I love reading books that mention places I personally know, preferably action/adventures/thriller or detective books. I have not found many except for one John Sandford book based on the UP and another one little bit of Grand Rapids.What are some books based on Michigan?
First Illinois Plate (From 1904) With Michigan Ties Auctions for $34,000
Do people still collect license plates in their garages? I remember as a kid, both my dad and then, later, my father-in-law had them tacked up on the wall of the garage. But of course, his father and father-in-law both were mechanics, so he came by it naturally. A very...
Michigan Becomes the First State to Introduce Police Radio Dispatch, 1928
Michigan definitely has many American firsts…and here’s another that’s not known or remembered by many of us. Michigan was the first state to implement police radio dispatch; in other words, they were the first to broadcast on their own interrupted frequency. In 1893, the Detroit Police Department...
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
Michigan Child Gets Shocked By Downed Power Line at a Playground
The thunderstorms across Michigan the past few days have taken down power lines throughout the state. An 8-year-old has been shocked at a Michigan playground. Thunderstorms hit Michigan pretty hard Sunday and Monday leaving many residents around the state temporarily out of power. What makes downed power lines so dangerous...
