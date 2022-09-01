Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycles crash in Cedar County
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One motorcyclist is dead and another is hurt after crashing in Cedar County on Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol says both Harley Davidson motorcycles were driving east on the Old Lincoln Highway just east of Lowden when both motorcycles went off the road around 9:22 pm. One motorcyclist hit a road sign and was killed. The other suffered minor injuries. Police are still investigating what caused the motorcycles to crash.
Teen hurt in rollover in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok after rolling her SUV on a county road Sunday night. It happened around 9:34 p.m. Sunday night at E Urbana Road and Blue Creek Road. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Dezstanee Brown had been traveling east on E Urbana Road close to Blue Creek Road when she lost control of her vehicle and went into the south ditch, where the vehicle rolled before coming to a rest on its top. Center Point Ambulance transported Brown to a local hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Sunday morning fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded when a one-story commercial building was on fire in the 300 block of 9th Avenue Southeast. When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke and fire coming out of the front door....
Semi spills grain in rollover crash on I-380 near Center Point
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders in Linn County had to clean up grain on I-380 after a semi truck rolled over Thursday afternoon. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just before 4 p.m. near the 38-mile marker. The grain semi was in the northbound lane...
Cedar Rapids FD respond to a commercial structure fire
Cedar Rapids — Sunday afternoon, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) released a Statement about a fire at 300 block of 9th Avenue Southeast. At 4:15 a.m. Sunday, CRFD responded to a structure fire at a commercial building. Crews arrived on scene to fire smoke and flames coming from...
Kalona firefighters respond to injury accident involving overturned van carrying oxygen tanks
Firefighters responded to an overturned van near Frytown that witnesses say was carrying oxygen tanks…at least one of which reportedly began leaking. According to Washington County dispatch records, Kalona firefighters and first responders were called to the 2200 block of Highway 1 SW just after 10:30 Friday morning for a van that had rolled over onto its side. Witnesses reported the vehicle was carrying oxygen tanks, and they could hear “lots of hissing” coming from inside.
Semi driver identified in Wednesday morning accident on I-380
The Iowa State Patrol has identified the semi driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that sent the other driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via AirCare. According to the accident report, which was released Wednesday night, 33-year-old Kevin Porter of Mansfield, Tennessee was stopped in traffic caused by an earlier accident on northbound I-380 near the Swisher exit around 8:30am. A 2019 Chevy Equinox then ran into the back of the semi. The driver of the Equinox, who has yet to be publicly identified pending notification of family, was airlifted to the UIHC. The extent of their injuries has not been released.
Second man booked in Iowa jail in connection to Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Dimione Walker, 29, was booked into the Linn County Jail on Sept. 2, nearly four months after thedeadly shooting at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids on April 10th, KCRG reports. Three people died and nine others were injured in the shooting. Walker...
Waterloo Police Investigating Shooting Involving Boy
(Waterloo, IA) -- Waterloo police are investigating a shooting just north of downtown. Police say a boy was shot in the arm and back near the intersection of Park Road, Utica Street, Harrison Street, and Oak Avenue around 7:45 Thursday night. He was taken to the hospital in a private car but his condition hasn't been updated. No arrests have been made.
Dubuque Woman Arrested after Assaulting a Police Officer
A Dubuque woman was arrested on Tuesday at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center on charges of assault on a person in certain occupations with injury and interference with official acts. Court documents state that 35 year old Sarah Fetter of Cascade, Iowa was arrested around 7 pm on Tuesday after Fetter assaulted a Dubuque Police Officer.
Wanted, armed subject arrested during IC traffic stop
Iowa City Police say they arrested a wanted, armed subject during a Saturday afternoon traffic stop. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the 2200 block of Muscatine Avenue just before 1:30pm. A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 23-year-old Alvin Abbott Jr. of Hollywood Court, reportedly had a warrant for his arrest. Police say a search of Abbott’s person turned up a stolen gun in his waistband and 35 grams of marijuana in his pocket. The Smith & Wesson SD9 was reported stolen out of Coralville in February.
Man arrested after early morning Davenport police presence
A Bettendorf man was arrested early this morning on several misdemeanor charges after a heavy police presence at the intersection of Fourth and Harrison in Davenport. Logan Wesley Garrison, age 18, was arrested on charges including Criminal Mischief 5th Degree, two counts of Eluding, Failure to Display a Registration Plate and No Insurance. He was released on bond. No further information is available at this time.
Child injured in Waterloo shooting
Scuba diving with diabetes is tough, but not impossible for Iowa 10-year-old Stella is one of the youngest divers to get her certification at Diventures in North Liberty. Students must have Iowa residency, be first-time students, and live on campus.
Cedar Rapids man arrested on weapon and drug charges
A Cedar Rapids man who was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for an equipment violation faces drug and weapons charges. Police pulled over a 2004 Cadillac Escalade heading northbound on 1st Avenue from Mall Drive August 29th around 6:30pm because the vehicle reportedly had a non-functioning center brake light. Additionally, the vehicle was pulling a trailer without any plates.
ICPD receives report of subject defecating in car dealership showroom; verbal warning issued
Iowa City Police responded to a report of a subject defecating in a car dealership showroom Saturday morning. According to the Iowa City Police Daily Activity Log, officers were called to Audi Iowa City…formerly Carousel Motors…on Highway 1 West just after 11:30am. The caller reported a male defecting in the showroom.
1 in custody after standoff
One person was in custody about 1:15 a.m. Friday after an hour-long standoff with police in Davenport. The incident began shortly before 12:15 a.m. on the 6400 block of Western Avenue. Police gathered outside a duplex, and used a loudspeaker to encourage a person inside to come out. At least...
Oxford man accused of threatening victim at knifepoint
An Oxford man faces charges that he threatened a victim at knifepoint. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Joseph Short approached the other subject without provocation at Short’s West State Street residence just after 11:00 last Monday morning. Short was reportedly brandishing a knife and threatened to kill the man.
Police: Suspect, 18, strikes pole, tree; runs off
An 18-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after police say he hit a utility pole and a tree with a stolen car. Jamel Neal faces a charge of first-degree theft, according to court records. Shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police responded the intersection of West 13th Street...
City in Iowa requires pit bull owners to get rid of dogs during holiday weekend
KEYSTONE, Iowa (KGAN) — A city in Iowa has required pit bull owners to get rid of dogs during the holiday weekend. Keystone, along with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, sent a notice to residents on Friday afternoon, noting that their pit bulls have to leave. Keystone gave residents...
