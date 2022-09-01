BELLAIRE, Texas – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Kimco has signed a lease with a group of medical professionals from Houston Methodist who plan to raze the 106,000 SF Randalls, according to city officials. The venerable connection with Bellaire’s go-go days of 1956 sits on 3.1 acres. The grocery store, adored for its convenience and high-quality wines and foods, has stood at 5130 Bellaire Boulevard at S. Rice Avenue for more than 66 years.

BELLAIRE, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO