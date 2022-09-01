ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demolition of Landmark Grocery Store Clears Way for Urban Village

BELLAIRE, Texas – (By Michelle Leigh Smith for Realty News Report) – Kimco has signed a lease with a group of medical professionals from Houston Methodist who plan to raze the 106,000 SF Randalls, according to city officials. The venerable connection with Bellaire’s go-go days of 1956 sits on 3.1 acres. The grocery store, adored for its convenience and high-quality wines and foods, has stood at 5130 Bellaire Boulevard at S. Rice Avenue for more than 66 years.
BELLAIRE, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Surging Construction in Houston

HOUSTON – Ralph Bivins of Realty News Report: The latest edition of THE RALPH BIVINS PROJECT features an interview with Christen Vestal, principal at Vigavi Realty, a participant a major construction boom. To Listen to the ENTIRE PODCAST CLICK HERE. RALPH BIVINS: We’re here today to talk with Christen...
HOUSTON, TX

