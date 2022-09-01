ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

NYS Fair concert guide: Go crazy for the ‘80s (Monday, Sept. 5)

Welcome to our daily New York State Fair concert guide! Monday marks the final day of the NYS Fair with a focus on ‘80s music. The Chevy Park stage, where this year’s bigger Fair concerts will take place, is located in the New York Experience area on the west end near Gate 10 of the fairgrounds, in the back of the Midway and past the Expo Center. Chevy Court is located near Gate 1, next to the Center of Progress Building and by the Dairy Products Building. Both have limited seating available.
SYRACUSE, NY
Dropkick Murphys dis ‘MAGA,’ bring rowdy enthusiasm to the NYS Fair (review, photos)

There may be nowhere else in the world where you can rock out to an accordion, bagpipes and a banjo with a punk rock twist than a Dropkick Murphy’s concert. The Boston-based band returned to the New York State Fair on the last Saturday night of the 2022 season for their fourth appearance. This time was their first performance at the fairground’s more expansive Chevy Park, and the band seemed to like it.
SYRACUSE, NY
Gin Blossoms bring the 90s back to the NY State Fair (photos)

Geddes, N.Y. — The smartest thing the Gin Blossoms could do Friday night was open their set with a song three generations of State Fair-goers might recognize. They opened their 6 p.m. Chevy Court performance with “Follow You Down,” their 1996 song that reached No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This was a song even teenagers in the crowd knew, probably from their parents’ CD collection. That got the large Chevy Court audience of all ages going.
Utica’s Matt/Saranac brewery unveils new outdoor Biergarten

Utica, N.Y. — A brewery founded by a German immigrant more than 130 years ago now has an outdoor Biergarten. The F.X. Matt (Saranac) Brewing Co. this week opened the 18,000-square-foot outdoor space that will serve beer and food through late fall. The Biergarten seats up to 1,300 people.
UTICA, NY
EverHaunt – New York’s Scariest Haunted House

Screams return to Western New York this October when EverHaunt Haunted Attraction re-opens for the Halloween Season with several new exciting attractions, including a “Earthquake: Thrill Experience”. Voted as one of the best haunted attractions in the country in our 2021 Top Haunts poll, EverHaunt is filled with...
TRAVEL
Camping at the fair is more than just an experience

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Families who bring motor homes to the New York State Fair say they’re not just there for the Fair, they go to also spend time with their loved ones. Josh Nicol has been coming from Lowville every year since 1993 because his horses compete at the State Fair. “We’ve often borrowed or rented in years past, but this year we just bought this RV because we like to travel,” said Nicol. “It worked out really good to bring it here and it’s another excuse to use it and it’s just a nice way to get away from the Fair.” He will be at the Fair for several days, and he says it’s a good way for him and his family to enjoy their break in between shows.
GEDDES, NY
NYS Fair: Photos in puddles, and how to create your own (photos)

A brief rain storm brought new life to the New York State Fairgrounds last week. Looking down into the world of puddles can confuse the mind, the sky is now on the ground. It can also create beautiful symmetry when the angle that the light is hitting the puddle is experimented with.
GEDDES, NY
Donald “Don” Delaney – August 28, 2022

Donald “Don” Delaney, 44; formerly of Fulton, NY passed unexpectedly in Ocala, FL. Don was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Charles and Rose (Wright) Delaney. He was originally from Baldwinsville, NY until recently moving to Ocala, FL. Don enjoyed having an occasional cold one while he...
FULTON, NY
Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?

My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
BIKING
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Sept. 3, 2022

The dog days of summer are still a busy time for NY weed. Let’s take a look at what NY Cannabis Insider covered last week. I ran a story on Thursday about a significant shift in the Office of Cannabis Management’s timeline for opening the NY marijuana market. OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said at an event last week that the application period for most marijuana businesses would begin in the middle of next year. This marks a departure from previous statements OCM and Cannabis Control Board officials, who said the entire adult-use market would likely be online by then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dreams About To Come True For Lucky New Yorkers

The Labor Day weekend is here and that means the unofficial end of the summer. It sure has been fun! Since the end of the pandemic and the restrictions that kept us away from the things we love to do, festivals, concerts and fairs across New York State have reported huge crowds and big successes!
Fearsome Sighting Outside of One Hudson Valley Home [PHOTOS]

Not something you want to see every day... The last thing anyone wants to see when you're relaxing outside is a big snake slithering by. It seems like this summer there's been a ton of snake sightings and many people are trying to figure out what kind of snakes are in their yard. One Hudson Valley resident recently saw a snake and she's trying to get more information about it. Is it poisonous? Is it dangerous? What is it?
ANIMALS

