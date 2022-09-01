Read full article on original website
This is the rudest city in Tennessee, according to one survey
The survey, conducted by the e-learning platform Preply, asked over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of one to ten.
macaronikid.com
7 Fall Attractions for Families in Middle Tennessee
Pumpkins, corn mazes, and hay rides, oh my! Fall Festival season is here and we've got a list of the BEST fall festivals happening in and around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill. We've added some details and links to each festival's website to help you decide which one is best for your family (or if you're extremely ambitious, you can visit them all)!
WTVCFOX
Labor Day Weekend: TWRA Officer's Guide to Boating Safely
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s Labor Day weekend and the party has begun on land and also on the water. As families and friends head out on their boats, safety is a priority. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has heightened patrol this Labor Day weekend. District Boating Officer, David Holt says the holiday can be one of the most dangerous and deadly on the water.
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
WTVCFOX
"Angel of Walker County:" Woman helping survivors in deadly LaFayette apartment fire
LAFAYETTE, Ga. — One Walker County woman is literally helping people rise from the ashes. In August, a LaFayette apartment was reduced to rubble after investigators say someone intentionally started fire that turned deadly. On this week's Pay It Forward sponsored by the McMahan Law Firm, Bliss Zechman surprises...
Foothills Mall introduces Youth Escort Policy (YEP)
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Foothills Mall implemented a Youth Escort Policy (YEP) designed to provide all of its shoppers and retailers with a family-friendly, convenient and enjoyable shopping experience, according to a spokesperson for Foothills Mall. The new policy, which started Friday, September 2, requires all mall visitors under the...
Tennessee mother warns of electric shock drowning ahead of Labor Day
Noah Dean Winstead, and Nate Lynam died in 2012 after being electrocuted while swimming at Cherokee Lake.
WTVCFOX
TWRA: Two teenage girls injured in boating accident on Douglas Lake
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to our ABC affiliate, WATE, two girls were injured after a boating accident on Douglas Lake. A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman says a 16 and 17-year-old were airlifted to UT Medical Center after the two girls were ran over by another boat on Douglas Lake.
Counties with the most seniors in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
Adult changing stations being added to four Tennessee rest areas
We are all familiar with baby changing stations in public restrooms as they provide a great service for parents when they are out and about. But what if you have an elderly or disabled person who has the same needs?
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
WTVCFOX
Flooding shuts roads, including highway, in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Life-threatening flash flooding was reported in multiple Rhode Island cities and towns on Monday, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, the heavy rain temporarily closed highways, main roads, and side streets, making traffic difficult across several parts of the state.
This Is The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best breakfast sandwiches around the country, including this hearty favorite in Tennessee.
WTVCFOX
Carbon monoxide alarm reported on Scenic Mountain Way in Dunlap Thursday night
Dunlap, Tenn. — The Dunlap Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide fire Thursday night. Crews were dispatched around 5:20 p.m. to Scenic Mountain Way for a carbon monoxide alarm. Firefighters arrived and found that a propane-fueled hot water heater in a camper was malfunctioning. Firefighters turned off the...
Tennessee Lottery player wins ‘$1,000 A Day for Life’ prize
A lucky lottery player in Morristown got the prize of a lifetime Tuesday night after picking the right numbers in the “Cash 4 Life” game.
How Knoxville, Maryville & Chattanooga went from Central to Eastern Time in 1940s
Tennessee is one of the several states that have two different time zones.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
A new survey by Preply shows the rudest (and most polite) cities in the country.
Seeing more ants around your home? Here’s why
A Middle Tennessee pest expert offers up a few helpful tips to keep the ants away when the weather changes.
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Mt. Juliet
A man wanted for attempted murder out of Nashville was arrested in Mt. Juliet after the Mt. Juliet Police Department's Guardian Shield License Plate Recognition cameras alerted them to a suspect vehicle.
