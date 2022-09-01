ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

7 Fall Attractions for Families in Middle Tennessee

Pumpkins, corn mazes, and hay rides, oh my! Fall Festival season is here and we've got a list of the BEST fall festivals happening in and around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill. We've added some details and links to each festival's website to help you decide which one is best for your family (or if you're extremely ambitious, you can visit them all)!
SPRING HILL, TN
Labor Day Weekend: TWRA Officer's Guide to Boating Safely

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s Labor Day weekend and the party has begun on land and also on the water. As families and friends head out on their boats, safety is a priority. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has heightened patrol this Labor Day weekend. District Boating Officer, David Holt says the holiday can be one of the most dangerous and deadly on the water.
TENNESSEE STATE
Foothills Mall introduces Youth Escort Policy (YEP)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Foothills Mall implemented a Youth Escort Policy (YEP) designed to provide all of its shoppers and retailers with a family-friendly, convenient and enjoyable shopping experience, according to a spokesperson for Foothills Mall. The new policy, which started Friday, September 2, requires all mall visitors under the...
MARYVILLE, TN
TWRA: Two teenage girls injured in boating accident on Douglas Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to our ABC affiliate, WATE, two girls were injured after a boating accident on Douglas Lake. A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman says a 16 and 17-year-old were airlifted to UT Medical Center after the two girls were ran over by another boat on Douglas Lake.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
TENNESSEE STATE
Flooding shuts roads, including highway, in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Life-threatening flash flooding was reported in multiple Rhode Island cities and towns on Monday, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, the heavy rain temporarily closed highways, main roads, and side streets, making traffic difficult across several parts of the state.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Carbon monoxide alarm reported on Scenic Mountain Way in Dunlap Thursday night

Dunlap, Tenn. — The Dunlap Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide fire Thursday night. Crews were dispatched around 5:20 p.m. to Scenic Mountain Way for a carbon monoxide alarm. Firefighters arrived and found that a propane-fueled hot water heater in a camper was malfunctioning. Firefighters turned off the...
DUNLAP, TN

