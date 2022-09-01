Read full article on original website
Fallout from Meghan Markle’s Tell-All Interview Means Changes for Her and Prince Harry’s U.K. Trip This Week
Marie Claire has reported for months that the royal family is on edge about Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, due for release by the end of the year. The frustration there seems to be surrounding not knowing what the book contains—but the most recent frustration between the Sussexes and the royal family is surrounding knowing exactly what Meghan Markle’s recent interview with The Cut includes: and, according to OK!, the royal family is none too pleased with its contents. (For the full scope of the contents, read the article—the condensed version, according to OK!, is that Meghan “dissed royal protocols, insisted she and Harry were ‘happy to’ leave the U.K., and seemed to blame the rift on them [the royal family], noting of the tension, ‘none of it had to be this way.’”)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Turn Down Prince Charles’ Invitation to Visit Him at Balmoral
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially touched down in the U.K., arriving over the weekend for their first visit back since June’s Platinum Jubilee. They’ve been seen in Windsor, where they’re staying at their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of the Queen’s Windsor estate—nearby Prince William and Kate Middleton’s brand-new home of Adelaide Cottage (though the two couples seem to have no plans to meet up, despite being in close proximity to one another).
Kate Middleton’s Move to Windsor May Have a Surprising Health Benefit for Her
Goodbye Kensington Palace, hello Adelaide Cottage. According to The Independent, it is believed that the Cambridges—Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—are now officially residents of Windsor, moving into their new-to-them four-bedroom home this week. “This is very much a...
The Queen Reportedly Doesn’t Want to Be “On Tenterhooks” Waiting for the “Next Nuclear Bomb” to Drop from the Sussexes
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially back in the U.K. (after flying commercial, per The Mirror), their first time there since the Platinum Jubilee in June, marking the Queen’s historic 70 years on the throne. And, speaking of Her Majesty, The Independent is reporting that she doesn’t want to be “on tenterhooks” all the time while waiting for the “next nuclear bomb” to drop, and that it remains unclear (but seemingly unlikely) that the Sussexes will see the Queen during this trip, as she remains at her summer home in Scotland, Balmoral.
Prince Charles is “Completely Bewildered” by Prince Harry, Friend Says
Prince Charles is currently visiting his mother the Queen at her summer retreat, Balmoral, in Scotland. This morning, according to The Daily Mail, he was seen heading to church alone as he is reportedly hurt by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “painful” jibes towards the royal family, and that he is “completely bewildered” by the couple’s behavior after strides had been made at reconciliation recently.
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With...
Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival
Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
Kate Moss Only Started Wearing Sunscreen After a Little Nudge From Daughter Lila
There’s no denying Kate Moss is a beauty icon (Kate Hudson and Lisa Rinna look up to her), but the 48-year-old model is still learning her fair share of skincare tips—and from her daughter Lila no less. As it turns out, British model just started using sunscreen, the most important skincare product of all time, in her morning routine after a little coaxing from her skincare savvy 19-year-old daughter. “This is new to my regimen: sunscreen,” Kate said during a Beauty Secrets video with Vogue. “My daughter tells me off all the time. ‘Mommy, you have to wear sunscreen.’ I do know it’s important.”
