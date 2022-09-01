Marie Claire has reported for months that the royal family is on edge about Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, due for release by the end of the year. The frustration there seems to be surrounding not knowing what the book contains—but the most recent frustration between the Sussexes and the royal family is surrounding knowing exactly what Meghan Markle’s recent interview with The Cut includes: and, according to OK!, the royal family is none too pleased with its contents. (For the full scope of the contents, read the article—the condensed version, according to OK!, is that Meghan “dissed royal protocols, insisted she and Harry were ‘happy to’ leave the U.K., and seemed to blame the rift on them [the royal family], noting of the tension, ‘none of it had to be this way.’”)

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO