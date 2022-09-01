ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer-like forecast for Labor Day!

Good morning, New Orleans! You are waking up today to humidity outside with rain chances around! This is our trend all week ahead into next weekend. We saw several rounds of rain leading to flash flood advisories over the weekend. Today, our area will remain under a level 1/4 Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall. We, once again, have another low end flash flood risk Monday.
Local nonprofits thrive selling concessions at the dome

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- The next time you’re grabbing a burger or beer at a Saints game, you could be helping one of the dozens of local organizations do great community work. In an arrangement that benefits all parties, concessions giant Sodexo Live offers the opportunity for nonprofit groups to staff concessions, and in return, the groups get a portion of the gross sales for their operating budgets.
