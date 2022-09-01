Read full article on original website
Serena Williams may have just played the final match of her tennis career and you might want to grab some tissues. Following her loss against Australia's Ajla Tomljanović in the US Open, the 23-time Grand Slam champion shed “happy tears” while talking about her family in her post-match interview on September 2. "Thank you, Daddy. I know you're watching," she said of her father, Richard Williams, according to People. "Thanks, Mom. Oh, my God."
Serena Williams’ presumed final match captured the world’s attention as numerous public figures took to social media late Friday to honor the game-changing tennis star. Widely considered to be among the greatest athletes to have ever competed in the sport, Williams was knocked out of the 2022 U.S. Open after losing 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 in the third round to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. More from The Hollywood ReporterSerena Williams Loses to Ajla Tomljanovic at U.S. Open in Possible Final MatchWarner Bros. Discovery, BT Deal to Create U.K. Sports Joint Venture ClosesBeyonce Narrates...
For those who couldn’t get tickets to Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night, there was always Twitter
Russell Wilson and Ciara enjoyed a date night Friday as they watched Serena Williams play her historic third singles match in the US Open. The couple looked cool and chic in matching outfits. The "One, Two Step" singer, 36, wore a white button-down dress with shades while the Denver Broncos quarterback, 33, wore similar shades, a maroon polo shirt and white pants.
It took me a long time to accept or consider that Serena Williams was the greatest women’s tennis player of all time. I gave that distinction to Martina Navratilova, not that my opinion matters. And I cannot say that I am (or was?) a big fan of Serena’s. I...
