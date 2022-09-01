Serena Williams may have just played the final match of her tennis career and you might want to grab some tissues. Following her loss against Australia's Ajla Tomljanović in the US Open, the 23-time Grand Slam champion shed “happy tears” while talking about her family in her post-match interview on September 2. "Thank you, Daddy. I know you're watching," she said of her father, Richard Williams, according to People. "Thanks, Mom. Oh, my God."

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO