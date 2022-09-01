Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Pro renders illustrate Digital Crown protrusion & more
A new leak purports to show a complete series of CAD renders for the expected Apple Watch Pro, believed to be revealed at Apple'siPhone 14 event.
Apple Insider
Apple may revive 'Plus' name for larger iPhone 14 model
Apple is rumored to be calling the largeriPhone 14 model "Plus" instead of "Max," a revival of a naming convention last used in 2017.
Apple Insider
Apple's iPhone 14 case colors leak days before event
New leaks claiming to show Apple's final iPhone 14 case colors look to be accurate, and include"Bright Orange," "Golden Brown," and more. Ahead of Apple's September 7 launch of the iPhone 14 range, a leaker is claiming to have final details of the various colors that Apple will sell as accessory cases. Leaker Majin Bu has previously detailed other case colors, such as the February 2022 addition to those for the iPhone 13.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro camera lenses are much larger than iPhone 13 Pro
Larger lenses appear to be mostly responsible foriPhone 14 Pro camera bump being much larger than the iPhone 13 Pro.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
Apple Insider
Samsung hack in July 2022 led to customer data theft
Samsung revealed it was hacked in late July 2022, and in an email on September 2, it revealed that some customer personal information has been stolen.
Apple Insider
Apple reportedly working on at least three AR, VR headsets
Apple's long-rumored VR headset andAR glasses could actually involve more than just two devices, with at least three of the head-mounted devices apparently in the works.
Apple Insider
Apple wants LG & Samsung to make foldable iPhone screens that won't crumple
Apple's foldable iPhone could use a hybrid OLED panel in the future, with Apple putting a focus on avoiding the crease seen on some foldable smartphones.
Apple Insider
New Apple Watch SE rumored to appear at Apple Event
In what is looking more and more like a wide-ranging event on Wednesday, Apple is rumored to be unveiling an updated Apple Watch SE alongside an Apple Watch Pro and the Apple Watch Series 8. The biggest change expected for the new Apple Watch SE is the shift to Apples...
Apple Insider
Always-on iPhone 14 Pro display will feature most lock screen elements
More details of how the always-on display of theiPhone 14 Pro could work have surfaced, with the new iOS 16 lock screen deeply integrating with the hardware feature.
Apple Insider
Some Verizon subscribers may get Apple One at iPhone 14 launch
Verizon is reportedly gearing up to give customers Apple One as a free perk with eligible plans in September, likely coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 14. Users will likely get the individual plan, which usually costs $14.95 per month and includes Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and iCloud with 50GB of storage.
Apple Insider
New AirPods Pro coming at iPhone 14 Apple Event
Apple will be using its September 7 special event to launch the second generation ofAirPods Pro alongside the iPhone 14, a report claims, just days ahead of the event itself.
Apple Insider
New Hue bulbs, Eve Thread switch & more on HomeKit Insider
Brands are announcing a huge array of products ready for market, including new Hue bulbs and Eve's new Thread-enabled light switch. We break it all down on the latest episode of theHomeKit Insider Podcast.
Apple Insider
How to get Apple's iPhone user manual
A viral video decries that there is noiPhone user manual. So, it's a good thing there are some easily downloadable, straight from Apple.
Apple Insider
Apple won't call to ask you to tell them a code you get on your iPhone
A tech YouTube personality was recently the target of an attempted phishing attack, recounting on Twitter how a phone caller impersonated Apple to try and gain access to his iCloud account. Like many other big companies, Apple's services has become a target for con artists and scammers, who try numerous...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Apple Insider
The Apple Car is highly rated by possible buyers before it exists
Apple has officially not even hinted that it is working on an Apple Car, though the torrent of patents and regulatory-required paperwork it has filed mean it's a serious project. It has been rumored to be in the works since 2014, so before the Apple Watch was first released, but now it's expected to come any time from 2024 onwards.
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ wins five Creative Arts Emmys
"Schmigadoon!" and "Severance" lead the five Creative Arts Emmys wins forApple TV+, but "Ted Lasso" fails to win any of its 11 nominations.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Pro could have a $900 price tag at launch
Apple is expected to be introducing new Apple Watch Series 8 models during Wednesday's special event, and among them could be the new Apple Watch Pro. While physically bigger, the Apple Watch Pro could have a supersized price tag to match. In his "Power On" newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman...
