Apple Insider

Apple Watch Pro renders illustrate Digital Crown protrusion & more

A new leak purports to show a complete series of CAD renders for the expected Apple Watch Pro, believed to be revealed at Apple'siPhone 14 event.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple may revive 'Plus' name for larger iPhone 14 model

Apple is rumored to be calling the largeriPhone 14 model "Plus" instead of "Max," a revival of a naming convention last used in 2017.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple's iPhone 14 case colors leak days before event

New leaks claiming to show Apple's final iPhone 14 case colors look to be accurate, and include"Bright Orange," "Golden Brown," and more. Ahead of Apple's September 7 launch of the iPhone 14 range, a leaker is claiming to have final details of the various colors that Apple will sell as accessory cases. Leaker Majin Bu has previously detailed other case colors, such as the February 2022 addition to those for the iPhone 13.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro camera lenses are much larger than iPhone 13 Pro

Larger lenses appear to be mostly responsible foriPhone 14 Pro camera bump being much larger than the iPhone 13 Pro.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Apple Insider

Samsung hack in July 2022 led to customer data theft

Samsung revealed it was hacked in late July 2022, and in an email on September 2, it revealed that some customer personal information has been stolen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Apple Insider

Apple reportedly working on at least three AR, VR headsets

Apple's long-rumored VR headset andAR glasses could actually involve more than just two devices, with at least three of the head-mounted devices apparently in the works.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple wants LG & Samsung to make foldable iPhone screens that won't crumple

Apple's foldable iPhone could use a hybrid OLED panel in the future, with Apple putting a focus on avoiding the crease seen on some foldable smartphones.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

New Apple Watch SE rumored to appear at Apple Event

In what is looking more and more like a wide-ranging event on Wednesday, Apple is rumored to be unveiling an updated Apple Watch SE alongside an Apple Watch Pro and the Apple Watch Series 8. The biggest change expected for the new Apple Watch SE is the shift to Apples...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Always-on iPhone 14 Pro display will feature most lock screen elements

More details of how the always-on display of theiPhone 14 Pro could work have surfaced, with the new iOS 16 lock screen deeply integrating with the hardware feature.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Some Verizon subscribers may get Apple One at iPhone 14 launch

Verizon is reportedly gearing up to give customers Apple One as a free perk with eligible plans in September, likely coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 14. Users will likely get the individual plan, which usually costs $14.95 per month and includes Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and iCloud with 50GB of storage.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

New AirPods Pro coming at iPhone 14 Apple Event

Apple will be using its September 7 special event to launch the second generation ofAirPods Pro alongside the iPhone 14, a report claims, just days ahead of the event itself.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

New Hue bulbs, Eve Thread switch & more on HomeKit Insider

Brands are announcing a huge array of products ready for market, including new Hue bulbs and Eve's new Thread-enabled light switch. We break it all down on the latest episode of theHomeKit Insider Podcast.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

How to get Apple's iPhone user manual

A viral video decries that there is noiPhone user manual. So, it's a good thing there are some easily downloadable, straight from Apple.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple won't call to ask you to tell them a code you get on your iPhone

A tech YouTube personality was recently the target of an attempted phishing attack, recounting on Twitter how a phone caller impersonated Apple to try and gain access to his iCloud account. Like many other big companies, Apple's services has become a target for con artists and scammers, who try numerous...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

The Apple Car is highly rated by possible buyers before it exists

Apple has officially not even hinted that it is working on an Apple Car, though the torrent of patents and regulatory-required paperwork it has filed mean it's a serious project. It has been rumored to be in the works since 2014, so before the Apple Watch was first released, but now it's expected to come any time from 2024 onwards.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ wins five Creative Arts Emmys

"Schmigadoon!" and "Severance" lead the five Creative Arts Emmys wins forApple TV+, but "Ted Lasso" fails to win any of its 11 nominations.
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

Apple Watch Pro could have a $900 price tag at launch

Apple is expected to be introducing new Apple Watch Series 8 models during Wednesday's special event, and among them could be the new Apple Watch Pro. While physically bigger, the Apple Watch Pro could have a supersized price tag to match. In his "Power On" newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman...
ELECTRONICS

