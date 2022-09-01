Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Apple iPhone Has Officially Overtaken Androids, Claiming 50% Of U.S. Market Share
In the great debate of iPhone versus Android, it appears that America has spoken. For the first time in the history of smartphones, findings reported by the Financial Times have stated that smartphones users in the U.S> prefer the iPhone over Androids. Counterpoint Research has indicated that iPhones have overtaken...
BBC
Floppy disks in Japan: Minister declares war on old-fashioned technology
Japan's digital minister has "declared war" on floppy disks and other retro tech used by the country's bureaucrats. Around 1,900 government procedures still require businesses to use the storage devices, plus CDs and mini-discs, Taro Kono said. He said regulations would be updated to allow people to use online services.
Days before Apple event, iPhone passes Android in US market share
As news headlines go, Apple CEO Tim Cook probably couldn’t be happier with new research out on Friday that will fire up the old iPhone vs Android debate anew — and which represents a big milestone for Apple’s most important product just days before the iPhone 14 event on September 7.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
hypebeast.com
Samsung Reported to Remove Chargers and USB Cables From Smartphone Sales
Samsung has reportedly decided to exclude USB cables and chargers from its Galaxy smartphone sales in the near future. According to South Korean sources, the tech giant is looking to further its Galaxy for the Planet initiative to create a greener future by completely removing all plastic from its packaging by 2025, as well as reducing power consumption from its chargers and landfill waste at its business sites across the globe.
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Quietly Released by Sony
A new version of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has quietly started to release around the world. Since first launching back in 2020, many PlayStation fans have assumed that a new, upgraded model of the PS5 would release at some point in the coming years. Much like the PS4 Pro released midway through the PS4's life cycle, fans have expected that a PS5 Pro console will arrive eventually. Sadly, this version of the console has yet to be announced by Sony, with the new model of the platform that is now arriving simply being a basic hardware revision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 series: Apple keeps most important new features a secret (10 wild cards to look out for)
The iPhone 14 series is right around the corner and while leaks have already spoiled a big part of the surprise, there are still quite a few questions unanswered and the way Apple answers them on September 7th can determine just how exciting the new iPhone 14 will be. You...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Pro renders illustrate Digital Crown protrusion & more
A new leak purports to show a complete series of CAD renders for the expected Apple Watch Pro, believed to be revealed at Apple's iPhone 14 event. Following photo leaks of production third-party Apple Watch Pro cases, a new report shows a series of renders said to have come from "industry sources" -- likely meaning case manufacturers.
Apple Insider
Samsung hack in July 2022 led to customer data theft
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Samsung revealed it was hacked in late July 2022, and in an email on September 2, it revealed that some customer personal information has been stolen.
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Big Changes Expected for the 2022 Phones
Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to have its big reveal at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. This is where the 2022 iPhone series is expected to launch, and rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phone Arena
Huawei to beat out Apple by one day in announcing new smartphone technology
The Huawei Mate 50 series, the manufacturer's flagship line for 2022, will be introduced this coming Tuesday, September 6th, one day before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 series. Huawei Consumer Business CEO, Yu Chengdong (aka Richard Yu) said in a video about the Mate 50 handsets that the company is going to release technology that "pierces the sky upwards."
Apple Insider
Apple wants LG & Samsung to make foldable iPhone screens that won't crumple
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's foldable iPhone could use a hybrid OLED panel in the future, with Apple putting a focus on avoiding the crease seen on some foldable smartphones.
Apple iPhone 14 Expected Release Date, Features, Price Plus More
As before every potential unveiling of a new Apple product, rumors around the new iPhone abound.
The iPhone 14 Max might launch with a different and surprising name
For months now we’ve been hearing that Apple will launch an iPhone 14 Max in place of an iPhone 14 mini, with this new model going in the opposite direction – serving as a big-screen iPhone 14 (without the extras from the Pro line), rather than a small-screen version. But while the existence of this phone isn’t in much doubt, its name now is.
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Apple Insider
Apple's iPhone 14 case colors leak days before event
New leaks claiming to show Apple's final iPhone 14 case colors look to be accurate, and include"Bright Orange," "Golden Brown," and more. Ahead of Apple's September 7 launch of the iPhone 14 range, a leaker is claiming to have final details of the various colors that Apple will sell as accessory cases. Leaker Majin Bu has previously detailed other case colors, such as the February 2022 addition to those for the iPhone 13.
Apple Insider
New Apple Watch SE rumored to appear at Apple Event
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In what is looking more and more like a wide-ranging event on Wednesday, Apple is rumored to be unveiling an updated Apple Watch SE alongside an Apple Watch Pro and theApple Watch Series 8.
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: New Phones May Get a Refreshed Design
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to be among the announcements at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7, and it's natural to want to compare this year's rumored model against last year's iPhone 13. While rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date, nothing is official just yet.
Comments / 0