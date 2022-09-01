ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

BBC

Floppy disks in Japan: Minister declares war on old-fashioned technology

Japan's digital minister has "declared war" on floppy disks and other retro tech used by the country's bureaucrats. Around 1,900 government procedures still require businesses to use the storage devices, plus CDs and mini-discs, Taro Kono said. He said regulations would be updated to allow people to use online services.
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Suga
hypebeast.com

Samsung Reported to Remove Chargers and USB Cables From Smartphone Sales

Samsung has reportedly decided to exclude USB cables and chargers from its Galaxy smartphone sales in the near future. According to South Korean sources, the tech giant is looking to further its Galaxy for the Planet initiative to create a greener future by completely removing all plastic from its packaging by 2025, as well as reducing power consumption from its chargers and landfill waste at its business sites across the globe.
AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ComicBook

New PS5 Console Quietly Released by Sony

A new version of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has quietly started to release around the world. Since first launching back in 2020, many PlayStation fans have assumed that a new, upgraded model of the PS5 would release at some point in the coming years. Much like the PS4 Pro released midway through the PS4's life cycle, fans have expected that a PS5 Pro console will arrive eventually. Sadly, this version of the console has yet to be announced by Sony, with the new model of the platform that is now arriving simply being a basic hardware revision.
Apple Insider

Apple Watch Pro renders illustrate Digital Crown protrusion & more

A new leak purports to show a complete series of CAD renders for the expected Apple Watch Pro, believed to be revealed at Apple's iPhone 14 event. Following photo leaks of production third-party Apple Watch Pro cases, a new report shows a series of renders said to have come from "industry sources" -- likely meaning case manufacturers.
Apple Insider

Samsung hack in July 2022 led to customer data theft

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Samsung revealed it was hacked in late July 2022, and in an email on September 2, it revealed that some customer personal information has been stolen.
Phone Arena

Huawei to beat out Apple by one day in announcing new smartphone technology

The Huawei Mate 50 series, the manufacturer's flagship line for 2022, will be introduced this coming Tuesday, September 6th, one day before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 series. Huawei Consumer Business CEO, Yu Chengdong (aka Richard Yu) said in a video about the Mate 50 handsets that the company is going to release technology that "pierces the sky upwards."
Apple Insider

Apple wants LG & Samsung to make foldable iPhone screens that won't crumple

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's foldable iPhone could use a hybrid OLED panel in the future, with Apple putting a focus on avoiding the crease seen on some foldable smartphones.
TechRadar

The iPhone 14 Max might launch with a different and surprising name

For months now we’ve been hearing that Apple will launch an iPhone 14 Max in place of an iPhone 14 mini, with this new model going in the opposite direction – serving as a big-screen iPhone 14 (without the extras from the Pro line), rather than a small-screen version. But while the existence of this phone isn’t in much doubt, its name now is.
Apple Insider

Apple's iPhone 14 case colors leak days before event

New leaks claiming to show Apple's final iPhone 14 case colors look to be accurate, and include"Bright Orange," "Golden Brown," and more. Ahead of Apple's September 7 launch of the iPhone 14 range, a leaker is claiming to have final details of the various colors that Apple will sell as accessory cases. Leaker Majin Bu has previously detailed other case colors, such as the February 2022 addition to those for the iPhone 13.
Apple Insider

New Apple Watch SE rumored to appear at Apple Event

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In what is looking more and more like a wide-ranging event on Wednesday, Apple is rumored to be unveiling an updated Apple Watch SE alongside an Apple Watch Pro and theApple Watch Series 8.
CNET

Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: New Phones May Get a Refreshed Design

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to be among the announcements at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7, and it's natural to want to compare this year's rumored model against last year's iPhone 13. While rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date, nothing is official just yet.
CELL PHONES

