Galesburg — The Galesburg Silver Streaks erupted to a 38-0 halftime lead and dominated Harvey Thornton 52-12 to claim their first victory of the football season on Friday. Jon Sibley's 40-yard punt return for a touchdown and Amarie Richardson's first of three rushing TDs in the game got Galesburg off to a quick 14-0 start in the first quarter.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO