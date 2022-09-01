Read full article on original website
Streaks' Cantarini takes 10th, Knoxville's King 14th in Galesburg Cross Country meet
GALESBURG — Morton High School boys and Dunlap High School girls won first place among boys and girls varsity in the Silver Streaks Cross Country Invitational Saturday at Lake Storey in Galesburg. Galesburg High School Junior Dominic Cantarini was Galesburg’s top finisher, running the three-mile course in 16:57. That...
Silver Streaks breeze; Knoxville leads area winners
Galesburg — The Galesburg Silver Streaks erupted to a 38-0 halftime lead and dominated Harvey Thornton 52-12 to claim their first victory of the football season on Friday. Jon Sibley's 40-yard punt return for a touchdown and Amarie Richardson's first of three rushing TDs in the game got Galesburg off to a quick 14-0 start in the first quarter.
Sherrard woman, charged with animal cruelty, arrested again for communicating with witness
GALESBURG — The Sherrard woman who was arrested last month on three counts of animal abuse after 198 dogs were found on her property was arrested again on Thursday for unlawful communication with a witness, media have reported. Karen Plambeck, 59, was charged three counts of aggravated animal cruelty...
