motor1.com
Opus tunes AMG GT 63 S E Performance PHEV to produce over 950 bhp
Before the impossibly expensive Mercedes-AMG One, the AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ E Performance is the most powerful road-legal AMG. This alphanumeric soup of a four-door plug-in coupe makes electrified 831 bhp and 1,033 lb-ft of torque in stock form. But unlike the complicated AMG One hypercar, which needs an...
motor1.com
VW will accelerate EV shift hoping to overtake Tesla by 2025
Oliver Blume, Porsche Chief Executive and now also the new CEO of Volkswagen after Herbet Diess was forced to step down announced he wants to keep the manufacturer’s current path towards electrification and, where possible, increase its pace. The new VW boss noted that the automaker would need to...
motor1.com
Global plug-in electric car sales increased 61% in July 2022 to 778,000
Global passenger plug-in electric car sales do not disappoint and, considering that the overall car market is down, look very promising. According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 778,092 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in July, which is 61% more than a year ago. That's one...
motor1.com
Dutch GP: Verstappen takes 10th win of 2022 ahead of Russell, Leclerc
Max Verstappen won Formula 1's Dutch Grand Prix ahead of George Russell and Charles Leclerc, seeing off various attacks from Mercedes and Ferrari around very disrupted proceedings. Although Verstappen won from pole and initially looked to have Leclerc easily covered, Mercedes' race pace brought it into play with a one-stop...
motor1.com
Piastri to race for McLaren F1 in 2023 after CRB ruling
McLaren has announced Oscar Piastri will race for the team in 2023 and beyond after Formula 1’s Contract Recognition Board ruled in its favour this week. In a communication issued by the FIA on Friday, it was confirmed the CRB had unanimously decided that Piastri’s agreement with McLaren was his only valid deal for next year after Alpine had intended to field him in a race seat next year.
motor1.com
Tesla touts extreme heat & durability testing in Dubai, with a camel
If you follow the automotive industry as a whole, you're likely well aware that automakers put their cars through the paces, and then some, before they go on sale. They also continue to test the vehicles in the extremes in order to make improvements for upcoming variants. Tesla typically touts its cold weather testing, which seems to pique the interest of many readers, though in this case, the automaker is shedding light on the opposite.
motor1.com
Dacia Jogger by Camperiz is a tiny camper van with lots of features
In Europe, companies like Camperiz from Spain are taking the Dacia Jogger and converting it into a compact camper. This little van has several advantages as a motorhome. First, the vehicle is affordable, and there's a decent amount of interior space. The combination is a good recipe for folks looking for a camper van at a reasonable price for weekends in the wilderness.
motor1.com
Red Bull duo have not found "happy" place at Dutch GP
Having dominated last weekend’s race in Belgium, the duo had a troubled Friday practice at Zandvoort with their RB18 not feeling as solid as it did around Spa-Francorchamps. Verstappen’s day was not helped by a gearbox problem in the morning session which limited his running, and in the afternoon he could manage no better than eighth after struggling with balance issues.
motor1.com
AXA insurance company issues apology for staged Tesla battery fire
Earlier this week, we told you about AXA Insurance company's Tesla crash test. Essentially, the company crashed an older Tesla Model S, which flipped over and burst into flames. The point was to show that EV batteries could catch fire if the undercarriage of the car gets scraped. Now, AXA has issued a lengthy written apology, which it posted on its website.
motor1.com
Red Bull: Porsche must decide if it wants to join F1 on our terms
The Milton Keynes-based team had looked on course for several months to tie up with Porsche from 2026 as part of a joint effort under new engine regulations. But more recently, it is understood that the talks have stalled because there are some key differences of opinion between Red Bull and Porsche about how the project progresses since it involves a shareholding transfer.
motor1.com
Wall Street analyst visits Tesla factory, cites "unprecedented demand"
It seems we're constantly talking about the demand for Tesla's vehicles and the demand for EVs in general. For years, there was reportedly "no demand" for Tesla's EVs, people didn't want EVs, the demand had fallen off a cliff, and bankruptcy was looming. However, in reality, the demand is growing like crazy, and that has been the case for many years now.
motor1.com
Caracat luxurious camper extends caravan life from land to open waters
Over 70 percent of our planet's surface is covered in water, which means only a quarter is meant for vehicles with wheels. If you're into motorhome life, that means the places you can go are limited compared to what the Earth has to offer. But why stop at a remote...
CARS・
