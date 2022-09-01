Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
NASCAR driver removed from playoffs due to violation
The victory earned by Jeremy Clements last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway will not count toward his NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff eligibility. Last Friday night (early Saturday morning), Jeremy Clements Racing’s Jeremy Clements earned his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory — exactly five years after earning his first.
NASCAR: Bubba Wallace announcement a bad sign?
Is the announcement of Bubba Wallace competing for the NASCAR Cup Series owner championship in the #45 Toyota a bad sign for Kurt Busch?. 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch hasn’t competed in a NASCAR Cup Series race in a month and a half, as he was left with concussion-like symptoms after a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway.
Darlington Race Results: September 4, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
Tonight, the NASCAR Cup Series drivers are on the grid in Darlington, South Carolina. The 1.366-mile of Darlington Raceway is set to open the NASCAR Playoffs with the famed Southern 500. View Darlington race results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Darlington Menu. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual |...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kyle Larson’s Wife Reveals Their Daughter’s Medical Condition to Educate the Public
Kyle Larson's wife, Katelyn, has gone public with their daughter's autoimmune disorder to raise awareness of Alopecia. The post Kyle Larson’s Wife Reveals Their Daughter’s Medical Condition to Educate the Public appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Humbled Kyle Busch Admits Free Agency Process Has Revealed He Needs to Change His Public Persona
Kyle Busch told reporters this week that his public persona will have to be altered going forward to be more acceptable to his future sponsor. The post Humbled Kyle Busch Admits Free Agency Process Has Revealed He Needs to Change His Public Persona appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Harvick furious after car catches on fire
Kevin Harvick was knocked out of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington after his No. 4 car caught fire during Stage 2, and he delivered an angry message in an interview afterwards. Harvick was driving down the front straightaway and headed towards turn 1 when the right front...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Major Bubba Wallace Decision
23XI Racing made a major Bubba Wallace decision earlier this week. The Michael Jordan-owned NASCAR team announced that Wallace will be switching from the No. 23 car to the No. 45 car for the remainder of the season. 23XI Racing is still in contention for the ownership championship, so Wallace...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASCAR driver Joey Logano’s nickname for his wife Brittany caught on camera
Logano comments after the new USA reality show captures the nickname in shooting. This week, the USA Network debuted a brand new reality show. ‘Race for the Championship’ follows several NASCAR Cup Series drivers in their daily lives, away from the race track. Joey Logano is a veteran...
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Thinks Kyle Busch Is Going Trophy Hunting
Dale Earnhardt is confident Kyle Busch will be racing for one of the newest NASCAR Cup Series teams in 2023. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Thinks Kyle Busch Is Going Trophy Hunting appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Kyle Larson on Denny Hamlin's ownership role at 23XI
Kyle Larson, a good friend of Denny Hamlin, said (when asked about Hamlin) that he wasn’t sure how much time Hamlin would dedicate to his ownership role at 23XI Racing. He’s sure now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASCAR: Kaulig Racing set date for 2023 driver announcement
Kaulig Racing have confirmed that they are slated to make a NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement on Wednesday, October 5. Kaulig Racing are one of very few teams without anything announced regarding their 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup. But that is set to change next month. On Friday afternoon,...
NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway Sold Out
Just ahead of the first race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, Darlington Raceway has announced the Southern 500 is SOLD OUT! How about that? This season has been hit-and-miss with crowd sizes at times. It really all depends on where the race is held. However, you knew that Darlington was going to bring a big crowd. South Carolina has a lot of great race fans and is ready for some postseason action.
ESPN
Erik Jones holds off ex-JGR teammate Denny Hamlin to win at Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Erik Jones gave the No. 43 car a landmark 200th victory -- along with maybe a few regrets to his old employers at Joe Gibbs Racing. Jones moved in front when JGR star Kyle Busch blew an engine, then outraced another former Gibbs colleague in Denny Hamlin over the final 31 laps to win the Southern 500 on Sunday night. It's the first time a non-playoff driver won the opener of the 10-race postseason.
NASCAR: The playoff driver whose team is already eliminated
Ryan Blaney can win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but the #12 team can’t finish higher than 17th in points. The four-round, 10-race 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are scheduled to get underway on Sunday evening with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, and 16 drivers are in the running to win the championship.
NASCAR driver pukes; Wrecks under caution at Darlington (Video)
Watch the video of the chaos at Darlington Raceway. On Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series unloaded in Darlington, South Carolina. The 1.366-mile of Darlington Raceway has spawned drama under caution in years past but this was a unique situation. Watch the video of the Anthony Alfredo crash at Darlington Raceway...
5 Bold Changes NASCAR Must Include in the 2023 Cup Schedule
Let's make the 2023 Cup schedule that much better with night races, doubleheaders, and more. The post 5 Bold Changes NASCAR Must Include in the 2023 Cup Schedule appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: 2022 Darlington playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff-opening Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The Cook Out Southern 500 is scheduled to open up the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs this Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, and qualifying for the race is scheduled to take place this afternoon.
FOX Sports
Erik Jones delivers victory for Petty GMS Racing in NASCAR playoff opener
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Erik Jones saw the two strongest cars in the Southern 500 go to the garage in the final 35 laps Sunday, and as a driver on a 109-race winless streak, he got a feeling that he hadn’t had recently. "It was my race to lose,"...
Comments / 3