Celebrity Chef Walter Staib and "A Taste of History" will be filming an episode at Hickory Ridge History Museum in Boone this coming week. Mary Bohlen, a regional expert in open hearth cooking, will be sharing her skills with Staib. She will be demonstrating pioneer cooking on the North Carolina frontier in the historic Tatum cabin. As a thank you to the museum, Chef Staib will host a meet and greet fundraiser on September 8th from 5:30-7:00 pm. Call 828-264-2120 to make a reservation to attend.

BOONE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO