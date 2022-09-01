Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Iredell County Fair underway in Troutman
For more photos from the opening night of the Iredell County Fair please see Page A7. With a cutting of the ribbon by Isabelle Difiore and Raelynn Head, the 86th Iredell County Fair is officially underway in Troutman. North Carolina state Sen. Vickie Sawyer was volunteered by other local elected...
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Monday September 5, 2022
Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of Bluefield, Bedford, Volney, Alderson, Hix,. Radford, Salem, Stuart, Flat Top, New Castle, Quinwood, Tazewell,. Clifton Forge, Martinsville, Roanoke, Hot Springs, Amherst,. Fincastle, Rocky Mount, Lewisburg, Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Sparta,. Dobson, Troutdale, Rainelle, Buena Vista, Pulaski, West Jefferson,. Duo, Yadkinville, Covington, Galax, Whitetop, Blacksburg, Floyd,. Boone,...
‘Bar Rescue’ filming underway at NC bar and grill
HICKORY, N.C. (WGHP) — Filming for the reality show “Bar Rescue” is currently underway in Hickory, according to the News & Record. The Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill in Hickory, located on U.S. Highway 70 SW, confirmed on Tuesday that the bar will be featured on the show. “Bar Rescue’s” Jon Taffer offers tips […]
Veterans win helicopter back after it was taken from VFW post in Alexander County
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A group of veterans in Alexander County has won a court battle over an antique helicopter. The veterans refurbished the Vietnam-era helicopter at their post south of Taylorsville, but they say it was taken from their property one day without their permission. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty...
Go Blue Ridge
Celebrity Chef Staib Hitting the High Country
Celebrity Chef Walter Staib and "A Taste of History" will be filming an episode at Hickory Ridge History Museum in Boone this coming week. Mary Bohlen, a regional expert in open hearth cooking, will be sharing her skills with Staib. She will be demonstrating pioneer cooking on the North Carolina frontier in the historic Tatum cabin. As a thank you to the museum, Chef Staib will host a meet and greet fundraiser on September 8th from 5:30-7:00 pm. Call 828-264-2120 to make a reservation to attend.
Hit-and-run suspect charged after pursuit causes shut down on I-77 in Mooresville, troopers say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A hit-and-run suspect has been charged following a crash that left parts of I-77 closed in Iredell County for several hours overnight Saturday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Around 8:10 p.m., Highway Patrol attempted to stop the driver of a tractor-trailer, the vehicle...
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: North Iredell vs Bunker Hill
Scenes from Friday night's game between North Iredell and visiting Bunker Hill. The Bears managed to hold off the Raiders for a 27-20 win.
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: Opening Night at the 86th Iredell County Agricultural Fair
The 86th Iredell County Agricultural Fair officially opened Friday evening at the Iredell County Fairgrounds in Troutman. The fair runs through Saturday, September 10, with nine full days of rides, entertainment, exhibits, and competitions. Learn more about all of the events HERE. Photo Gallery.
bvmsports.com
Triathlon Takes Home Second in 2022 Season Opener
The Lenoir-Rhyne Triathlon team took home second place at the East Tennessee St. Aquathon this weekend. The Bears competed against both Division I and Division II teams at the event which was a 500yd swim and a 2 mile run.
lakenormanpublications.com
Permanent home in sight for growing Denver church
DENVER – After more than 15 years since its establishment, Church at Denver will soon have a home to call its own. Founded in 2006, Church at Denver started out with six families from Charlotte’s Northside Baptist Church. Under the leadership of its four founding elders, the non-denominational church held its first service at Lake Norman Gymnastics Academy on Pilot Knob Road.
thetrek.co
AT Days 124-127: Damascus and the final days of Virginia
It had taken five weeks, but I’d finally reached the last miles of the AT in Virginia. A zero day in Damascus awaited. Here’s the detailed breakdown by day:. Day 124 – Stealth site, Deep Gap to Saunders Shelter (17 miles) Day 125 – Saunders Shelter to...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Lake Norman Wildcats run wild in win over Statesville
MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman doubled a two-possession halftime lead with a potent third quarter burst Friday on its way to a 35-14 nonconference victory over Statesville. Trae Sechrest carried the ball 19 times for 131 yards and one touchdown to pace an effective Lake Norman rushing attack. He was named the N.C. Farm Bureau Offensive Player of the Game. Teammate Sam Martin was named the NCFB Defensive Player of the Game.
Multi-county tractor-trailer DWI hot pursuit with NC state troopers ends in crash after hitting spike strip
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is facing several charges after a multiple-county chase that ended in a crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, state troopers attempted to pull over a tractor-trailer in Mecklenburg County. Troopers say that the tractor-trailer was the suspect […]
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch issued September 05 at 4:14AM EDT by NWS
NOAA-NWS-ALERTS-NC12640BDD4A38.FloodWatch.12640BEBC3B0NC.RNKFFARNK.98112e9b5aba4bdab825818cc278c8c1. Alert for Alleghany; Ashe; Stokes; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin (North Carolina) Issued by the National Weather Service. Met. Flood Watch. Future. Moderate. Possible. SAME. FLA. 2022-09-05T04:14:00-04:00. 2022-09-05T23:00:00-04:00. NWS Blacksburg (Southwest Virginia) Flood Watch issued September 05 at 4:14AM EDT by NWS Blacksburg. …FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…
247Sports
Chase Brice's epic performance in Appalachian State loss to UNC impresses media
“I just want to tell you this guy’s got guts,” Clark said in his postgame presser as he pulled Brice over in view of reporters. “He’s a damn winner. We’re glad he’s in our program. He fought his tail off today. I love this kid. That right there, he bleeds black and gold. So keep your head up.”
focusnewspaper.com
Hickory’s Oktoberfest Main Stage Music Line-Up For 2022
Hickory – Hickory’s Oktoberfest is excited to announce the music line up for 2022!. The Main Stage will be located in the Lowe’s City Park parking lot in downtown Hickory. Friday, October 8 will feature The Jamie Trollinger Band beginning at 7:15 pm. The Jamie Trollinger Band is a blues infused hard driving roots rock powerhouse.
WBTV
Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
Winston-Salem man wins $322,865 after buying $1 ticket
WINSTON-SALEM, M.C. (WGHP) — Rolf Ozamiz, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $322,865 jackpot in the March 3 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ozamiz claimed his prize two days before his ticket’s expiration date. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires. Ozamiz […]
carolinablitz.com
Biggest Crowd Ever: Everything You Need to Know About UNC vs App State
Carolina visits Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 3 in just the third all-time meeting between the two in-state schools and the first game held in Boone. The Tar Heels earned a 56-16 home win over the Mountaineers in the season opener of the 1940 season. In 2019, the Mountaineers picked...
