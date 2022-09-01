Read full article on original website
Nancy Baker Parsley
4d ago
my bill doubled it's bs. how's a person supposed to not have a heat stroke and still be able to pay the four hundred plus bill
Quinton Saylor
3d ago
our electric company started charging us a fuel surcharge. I haven't seen any vehicles delivering my electricity. So why am I paying for a fuel charge.
don'ttreadonme
3d ago
so what's with all the wind turbines?....not only expensive to build and operate but the biggest scam since ostrich meat!
SNAP Schedule: Access Oklahoma Card Food Benefits for September 2022
SNAP provides benefits to help supplement the food budget of low-income households. In Oklahoma, SNAP is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) and benefits are sent out...
The Weather Channel
Record Hot July In Texas And Nation's Third Hottest Month, NOAA Says
July 2022 was the hottest July since 1895 in Texas. It was also among the nation's hottest single months all-time. Persistent domes of high pressure and drought contributed to a hot July. Texas just had its record hottest July, and it was one of the nation's hottest single months dating...
An Oklahoma school district put a teacher on leave after she shared a link to Brooklyn library's banned book site
To protect themselves amid a ban on Critical Race Theory, teachers have completely dismantled their classroom libraries, the educator told Insider.
Phys.org
Hidden microearthquakes illuminate large earthquake-hosting faults in Oklahoma and Kansas
Using machine learning to sift through a decade's worth of seismic data, researchers have identified hundreds of thousands of microearthquakes along some previously unknown fault structures in Oklahoma and Kansas. The newly identified microearthquakes allowed the seismologists to map and measure earthquake clusters in the region, which has experienced unusual...
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
natureworldnews.com
Three Deaths Follow Violent Storms and Flash Floods in Midwest and Southern States
Three deaths, including two children in Arkansas and Michigan, as well as a woman in Ohio, were attributed to violent storms that brought heavy rains, damaging winds, and flash floods to parts of the US Southern region and the Midwest. Hundreds of thousands of businesses and homes in Michigan and...
At least 3 dead, hundreds of thousands still without power as storms slam Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania
A wall of angry storms roared through Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania with heavy rains, hail and wind gusts of up to 80 mph in some areas.
Tropical rainfall to funnel into Texas, Mexico threatening flooding
Meteorologists warn that a tropical system will continue to bring flooding rainfall through southern Texas and northern Mexico in the coming days before impacting yet another portion of the United States midweek. AccuWeather forecasters began monitoring a budding tropical rainstorm since the middle of last week. Even without becoming an...
Tropical storm warning issued for South Texas and the East Coast of Mexico
A tropical storm warning has been issued from Port Mansfield, Texas to Boca de Catan, Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. The warnings are associated with a system the National Hurricane Center has designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four, located in the southern Gulf of Mexico, about 400 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande.
When Will the Heatwave in California End?
Parts of California may face rolling power blackouts as a result of the ongoing heatwave scorching the state.
natureworldnews.com
Floods, Tornadoes Expected as Severe Storms Expected to Sweep Through Central States
The central U.S. will experience more severe storms. This past weekend, severe storms hit the Midwest, causing floods, wind damage, and even tornadoes. According to forecasters, Monday may be even busier. Extreme Weather Forecast. Much of the north-central United States had to enjoy calm weather before this weekend, escaping the...
Meteorological fall is here! AccuWeather warns next month could usher in frenzy of weather events
Many could be forgiven for not realizing that fall -- at least by one definition -- arrived on Sept. 1 given above-normal warmth stretching across much of the U.S. That trend is likely to continue for weeks, and the weather may become more active on several fronts in October. September...
Impact of Record Heat, Drought on Crops Around the World
Record heat has hit different parts of the world destroying crops and impacting food prices. Cheddars News speaks with Daniel Sumner, Professor of Agricultural Economics, University of California, Davis who breaks down how the agriculture sector in the U.S. was impacted by the drought.
Heavy rain, flash flood potential continues for Southwest
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking an abundance of tropical moisture which they say will enhance monsoon downpours across the Southwestern states and continue a threat for flash flooding to close out the weekend. AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno, who has been scrutinizing the pattern all week across the Southwest, noted...
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: California Declares Grid Emergency and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that California officials declared a statewide grid emergency to cope with surging demand for power amid a blistering heat wave. Read full article here. Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery.
Dangerous, Historic Level Temperatures Expected in Western States
Meteorologist Josh Weiss told Newsweek that the current wave of heat is likely to be "a pretty long-lasting event."
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain Forecasted at Texas-Oklahoma Corridor; Travel Delays Expected
Heavy rain is likely to persist from northern Texas to southern Oklahoma corridor into the middle of the week, according to the latest weather forecasts. Based on the weather outlook, there is a risk of extensive flooding, excessive runoff, travel delays, and drought relief. The torrential rain's main threat will...
Flash flood risk to 20 states on Labor Day
Nearly half of the United States is at risk of flash flooding this Labor Day, forcasters warned on Monday.Stalled systems and moisture pouring in from the Gulf of Mexico were leading to thunderstorms and the chance of heavy rainfall in 20 states.The National Weather Service (NWS) has forecast excessive rainfall until Tuesday in Texas, through parts of the southeast, and up the eastern seaboard as far as Maine.Scattered to numerous flash floods are possible from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast.“Mother Nature has turned up the heat this Labor Day as record-breaking temperatures continue across a large region extending...
Travel Alert September 2022: Thunderstorms to Affect the Northeastern United States
If the northeastern United States is in your travel plans over the next couple of days or so, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to the latest of a number of weather systems which have been repeatedly bringing strong thunderstorms to the affected areas.
