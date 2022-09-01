Newsom urges Californians to help avoid blackouts: 'A glimpse into the future' of going all electric

Read full article on original website
This Labor Day, a grateful nod to the long-haul truckers who keep America moving
Truckers are among the key American workers who keep our country moving. Professional truck drivers number approximately 3.6 million in the United States, according to American Trucking Associations, a national trade association for the industry. Trucking is the largest freight-hauling industry in the country, the group reports. National Truck Driver...
Police say TikTok-led Kia, Hyundai car thefts increasing across the country as lawsuits mount
Kia and Hyundai thefts have skyrocketed across the country, with some major cities reporting increases of more than 300% over the past two years, and police are blaming a TikTok and social media trend. Since 2021, TikTok and social media users are posting videos under the hashtag "Kia Boyz," teaching...
Wildfires destroy 10,000 acres in Southern California amidst record-breaking heat wave
A wildfire in Northern Los Angeles has set more than 5,000 acres ablaze as the state battles one of the hottest heat waves on record. California firefighters are working to contain a route Fire that started on Wednesday near Castaic Lake. So far, approximately 27% of the fire has been contained, and evacuation orders were lifted Thursday evening. No fatalities have been reported at this time, but reportedly seven firefighters are being treated for injuries sustained from battling the blaze.
Murphy defends Biden student loan handout, admits higher education 'too out of control and too out of reach'
New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy touted the positives of President Biden’s student loan handout Sunday, while also admitting that higher education has gotten "too out of control and too out of reach." In an exclusive interview for "Fox News Sunday," Murphy responded to questions from host Mike Emanuel...
Michigan sec of state says election officials most worried about ‘violence and disruption on Election Day’
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Sunday that election officials she has spoken with in her state and elsewhere are concerned about "violence and disruption" at the polls on Election Day. During an appearance on "Face the Nation," Benson was asked by CBS News’ Mark Strassmann what secretaries of...
Lori Lightfoot doubts Gov. Abbott’s faith as migrant buses arrive in Chicago: 'He professes to be a Christian'
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot cast doubt on Gov. Greg Abbott’s Christian faith in remarks denouncing the Texas Republican busing migrants from the southern border up to the Windy City. "He professes to be a Christian," Lightfoot said at a press conference on Sunday. "This is not the Christianity and...
Wisconsin mothers defend, criticize school board’s ban on pride, BLM flags
Two Wisconsin mothers with opposing positions explained their stances regarding their local school board's vote to ban rainbow and Black Lives Matter flags in the classroom. The Kettle Moraine School Board voted in August to prohibit teachers from displaying political and religious messaging in the classroom, including those flags, as well as pro-police symbols.
Parents of woman who died of fentanyl overdose offer large cash reward to identify drug dealer
An Iowa family who lost their daughter to a fentanyl overdose is offering a large cash reward to anyone who can identify the drug dealer that sold her the drugs. "We cannot bring Ciara back. The epidemic in Iowa is out of control," Robert Gilliam, whose 22-year-old daughter, Ciara Gilliam, died of a drug overdose last month, told FOX Television Stations. "If we can get one drug dealer off the street, it is our hope that we can save one life."
Rain, scattered storms will put damper on Labor Day plans
After heavy rain and flooding moved through Georgia, the Southeast will still be the focus of rain and isolated storms today. The chance of several inches of rain and scattered storms will put a damper on Labor Day plans stretching from the Gulf Coast states up to the Northeast. The...
Illegal immigrant in multiple violent, 'sadistic' Texas home invasions gets 29-year US prison sentence
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that a Honduran national responsible for multiple violent — and sometimes "sadistic" — home invasions in Texas was sentenced to 29 years in a U.S. prison. Denis Matute, who was illegally residing in the Houston area and is not a U.S. citizen,...
Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears: School choice is 'the new fight in the Brown vs. Board of Education'
Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears previewed on "Sunday Night in America" what she considered the most important issue coming into the 2022 election season: education. Host Trey Gowdy discussed the ongoing efforts by many Republican figures like Sears to expand school choice for parents of school children as President Biden seeks to cancel loan debts for university students. Sears argued that Black families such as hers have been forced to fight the teachers’ unions to provide school choice for their kids.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot lashes out at Texas Gov. Abbott after 50 more migrants are bussed to Chicago
Arrived in Chicago from Texas on Sunday and Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot once again slammed Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, saying he is using them as human pawns. The migrants arrived in the Windy City after Abbott sent two buses carrying migrants to Chicago last week. Abbott said he will continue to bus migrants to sanctuary cities until the federal government secures the southern border.
Las Vegas man who died in Minnesota plane crash was scattering his father’s ashes: police
A man who died in a plane crash in Minnesota earlier this week was scattering his father’s ashes, police said. Lee Cemensky, 58, died on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, just weeks after his father passed away after he went up on a "homemade" plane typically used to help tourists sight-see to pay tribute to his father, KLAS-TV reported.
Puget Sound plane crash search for survivors continues
One person was killed, and nine people are still missing after a seaplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Mutiny Bay off of the Washington state coast. The U.S. Coast Guard said that temporary flight restrictions had been established by the Federal Aviation Administration, with first-light searches set to resume on Monday by aircraft and crews.
Arizona troopers discover 46 pounds of fentanyl pills during traffic stop
Troopers in Arizona uncovered 46 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills hidden inside the compartments of a car during a traffic stop, authorities said Friday. The incident happened on Aug. 24 on I-10 near Red Rock after a trooper stopped the driver of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta sedan for moving violations, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate: Portland needs to change
GOP gubernatorial nominee in Oregon Christine Drazan discussed how Portland and Oregon as a whole are facing decline and struggling to reign in violent crime on "Hannity." CHRISTINE DRAZAN: You know, Oregonians are demanding better. They're demanding better from their leaders. What we're experiencing has been a decade of decline under progressive, extreme, single-party leadership in our state, and we are feeling it across the whole state, but especially in Portland, where they are less safe today than they have ever been before.
Mike Huckabee torches Biden's 'nutty, Halloween-esque' address: 'Somebody actually planned that'
Responding to President Biden's anti-Republican remarks made in his primetime speech last week, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee ripped the administration for planning a "nutty, Halloween-esque" address on "Fox & Friends" Monday. MIKE HUCKABEE: It's like when the White House press secretary says that all the Republicans ought to join...
Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22's...
Catastrophic flooding in Georgia submerges cars after heavy rainfall
Heavy rainfall in northwest Georgia turned roads into rivers and submerged cars early Sunday. Parts of Chattooga and Floyd counties were under flash flood emergencies and flash flood warnings as rain inundated the area, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. Southern Chattooga County has seen more than 10 inches of...
Florida veterans empowered to begin next tour of duty in the classroom
The Florida State Board of Education recently unanimously passed a rule that allows military veterans to receive a temporary teaching certification while working to attain their bachelor’s degree. Unfortunately, this commonsense action has been met with skepticism, rumors and flat-out falsehoods intended to serve political agendas. The president of...
