The French doctor who happened across the crash which claimed the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, looks back at that fateful evening on the 25th anniversary of her death.Dr. Frederic Mailliez was driving home from a party through Paris's Alma Tunnel in 1997 when he saw the smoking car and tried to save the princess's life."I feel a little bit responsible for her last moments," the doctor said.Mailliez said he did not recognise Diana in the moment, as he was focused on his efforts to help her.

