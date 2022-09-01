Read full article on original website
Poll: 66% back public abortion coverage
PROVIDENCE – With abortion rights guaranteed to be a debate point for state legislators again in 2023, a newly released poll indicates widespread support for removing the barriers to health-insurance coverage that remain in. Rhode Island. law. Here's what a poll conducted for. Planned Parenthood Federation of America. and...
Poll: Two-thirds support abortion coverage for RI state workers, Medicaid recipients
PROVIDENCE – With abortion rights guaranteed to be a debate point for state legislators again in 2023, a newly released poll indicates widespread support for removing the barriers to health-insurance coverage that remain in. Rhode Island. law. Here's what a poll conducted for. Planned Parenthood Federation of America. and...
Connecticut regulators scale back health insurers’ 2023 rate hike requests. Most increases still in double digits. [Hartford Courant]
The Connecticut Insurance Department said Friday it reduced 2023 health insurance rate increase requests, but authorized prices that are still higher by double digits for more than 120,000 plan members and others. Regulators, citing steadily rising medical and prescription drug costs, faced rate increase requests by carriers that were higher...
Editorial: Insulin costs need to be capped now, not on a gamble years from now
Reasons given by two Oklahoma lawmakers for opposing federal caps on the exorbitant costs of insulin fall short. The state's congressional delegation voted against efforts to limit prices on the life-saving medication. It recently played out in the. U.S. Senate. as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which sought to...
Our Views: FEMA's case for costlier flood insurance doesn't hold water
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) For months, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has slow-walked details about dramatic increases in flood insurance premiums, but now we know the whole truth — and it's ugly. For an average. Louisiana. homeowner, rates will climb by 122% over several years, according to data...
Iowa would add another Medicaid company that has a history of fines
Daily Nonpareil, The (Council Bluffs, IA) Iowa once again will have three for-profit insurance companies managing the state's. privatized Medicaid program that provides health care for more than a quarter of the state's population. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. announced Wednesday its intent to award contracts to...
Texas insurer of last resort offers coverage to failed Weston clients
Florida's property insurance crisis is being felt as far away as Texas, where about 30,000 property owners were left without insurance at the height of hurricane season. Those property owners were covered by Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Co., a Florida insurer placed into liquidation by a Florida court on Aug. 8. All Weston policies will end on Sept. 7.
Another class-action lawsuit filed against Michigan unemployment agency
Sault News, The (Sault Ste. Marie, MI) Another class action lawsuit was filed against Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency last week from several claimants who say they have not received all the benefits they were entitled to in the pandemic, if at all. The claimants say their due process rights to...
Michigan drivers to benefit from increased competition in auto insurance
More than 50 auto insurance companies are choosing to do business in Michigan. since changes to the state's auto no-fault insurance were passed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers and the governor signed them into law in 2019. The Insurance Alliance of Michigan. has said the number of new businesses...
MID: Use Post‐disaster Claims Guide In Wake Of Flooding
Indianola Enterprise-Tocsin (MS) Below is a press release from the Mississippi Insurance Department :. September is National Preparedness Month. While the state has just come through severe flooding, it is best to prepare now for future disasters and insurance claims. The. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. recently issued the "Post‐Disaster...
Workers, employers struggle as Long COVID sidelines thousands of Wisconsinites
Reading Time: 10 minutes In November 2020, Danielle Sigler tested approximately 200 residents in a Mount Horeb, Wis. nursing home during a COVID-19 outbreak. The residents weren’t the only ones Sigler was worried about; 25 of her staff at Ingleside Communities also got infected. And in the process of testing vulnerable residents, the 36-year-old nursing home administrator herself…
