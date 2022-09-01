Silver Spring Township officials were worried something terrible had happen sometime between Friday night, Aug. 26 and and early in the morning on Saturday, Aug. 27. They said they found evidence of a traumatic injury, specifically a large amount of blood in the area of Ashburg Drive on the roadway and in the grass area at 7:15 a.m. Aug. 27. They also found a pair of glasses in the area.

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO