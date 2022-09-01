Read full article on original website
Why did Zip Co (ASX:ZIP) stock drop?
Zip is losing its place in the ASX 200 under the quarterly rebalancing of the index, further squeezing the buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider, which has taken a major hit under tighter economic conditions. Zip Co Ltd. (ZIP) shares were down as much as 2% to A$0.85 at around...
‘The Market Bottom Is Near,’ Says Oppenheimer — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment
In a market trending down, there are fewer scenarios more appealing to investors than ones outlining bearish sentiment is about to turn positive. And according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, we’re on the cusp of one such turnaround right now. “Our analysis indicates September weakness...
3 IPO Stocks to Watch in September
Let’s talk about IPOs, the most common route for companies to enter the public trading markets. Last year, and the year before, saw record-breaking and record-setting numbers, in total number of public offerings, and in capital raised, but that blistering pace has slowed down this year. The first half...
Is Spirit Realty Stock’s (NYSE:SRC) 6.5% Dividend Yield Worth Buying?
Spirit Realty is a diversified retail REIT with an expansive tenant base. The company’s results remain rather robust during the ongoing uncertain environment. Risks attached to retail REITs could threaten the company’s performance, but shares remain reasonably valued, while its 6.5% yield offers a decent margin of safety.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Which Biotech Stock Is Best: BIIB, BNTX, or ILMN?
The biotech sector hogged the limelight amid the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine in the early days of the pandemic. However, biotech stocks have been under pressure this year amid rising interest rates and other challenges. We will look at three biotech stocks and discuss Wall Street’s opinions about their prospects.
Here’s Why Rocket Lab USA Stock (NASDAQ:RKLB) is Up Today
Rocket Lab USA is up today after the validation of one key principle of the entire company’s operations – reusable rockets. Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) is up today after a successful test that proves one of the company’s main underlying investment thesis about reusable rocket engines. Back in May, the company launched one of its own Rutherford engines in a successful test. Following that launch, the company recovered and refurbished the engine. After a few months of work, the company then test-fired the reused rocket engine successfully. Thus, the company demonstrated that the whole concept works and quite well.
Time to get bullish again on China? J.P. Morgan sees buying opportunity in these 2 Chinese stocks
Chinese stocks have come under pressure for various reasons over the past year and a half or so; a slowing economy has been one cause while domestic tussles with the regulators haven’t helped either, particularly for those in the tech sector. Another element keeping sentiment low and impacting performance has been the fear of de-listing for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. This is on account of Chinese companies not meeting U.S. auditing standards. But the prospects of de-listing might be less likely now.
Are Penny Stocks a Good Investment?
If you have a high-risk appetite, penny stocks might be a good investment. These low-priced shares usually belong to lesser-known companies and can prove to be multi-baggers. However, while investing in penny stocks can generate high returns it’s critical to be aware of the potential risks. Only a select few penny stocks turn out to be winners, but most of them are dubious investments. We investigate why they are so risky, how to best invest in penny stocks, and if there are alternatives to penny stock investments.
RMO versus QS: Which EV Battery Stock is Better?
EV stocks have been hot for years, but the makers of EV components haven’t gotten quite as much attention. However, QuantumScape’s technological breakthroughs could make it a solid candidate for future success, while it’s harder to see a road to profitability for Romeo Power. The Inflation Reduction...
Five-Star Insider Buys 9%-Yielding Slate Office REIT: Should You?
A top-rated insider has been consistently buying Slate Office REIT stock for four months now. The insider may be correct with his purchases, as the company’s valuation and dividend yield point to decent upside potential ahead. Recently, Sime Armoyan, a large shareholder of Slate Office REIT (TSE: SOT.UN), has...
British stock market today, Monday September 5 – what you need to know
The FTSE 100 ended Friday up 1.86% at 7,281.1 and the FTSE 250 was up by 1.94% at 18,853.22, both boosted by a buoyant day of trading where investors in Britain and the U.S. regained confidence in the wake of a promising jobs report in America. The August report showed...
Weekly Market Update: Volatility Increases Ahead of Holiday
Our weekly review of the market. U.S. stocks fell more than 1% across the board Friday, as the Nasdaq Composite completes a six-session losing streak. Our Stock of the Week is a Financial name. U.S. stocks fell more than 1% across the board Friday, as the Nasdaq Composite completes a...
ChargePoint: FY23 Guidance Might Be Too Conservative, Says Needham
ChargePoint (CHPT) might have been affected by the supply chain snags impacting scores of companies recently, but that didn’t stop it delivering a beat on the top-line in its fiscal second quarter 2023 results. The company’s revenue haul increased by 93% year-over-year to reach $108.29 million, above consensus at...
Can the Tech Sector Bane be a Boon for Amazon, Microsoft?
The Fed’s interest rate hikes and investors running away from tech stocks in response may be presenting us with a great opportunity to go against the current. Amazon and Microsoft are two stocks worth considering. This year has been difficult for most industries, but the technology sector has been...
Novavax: Down but Far From Out, Says Analyst
After various setbacks, Novavax (NVAX) finally managed to get its Covid-19 vaccine across the finish line this year. That has done little, however, to alter the stock’s fortunes. In fact, it currently sits just above its 52-week low, having shed 78% off its valuation on a year-to-date basis. That is partly down to a woeful Q2 financial statement, in which the vaccine maker missed both the revenue and earnings targets and slashed its full-year revenue guidance.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Forges Ahead in Metaverse Journey with Lofelt Buyout
Meta Platforms seems to be gearing up to cater to the rising demand for Metaverse experiences among users. In this article, we will talk about Meta Platforms’ recent acquisition of Lofelt, which is expected to enhance its technological capabilities in the virtual reality space. Expanding its footprint in the...
