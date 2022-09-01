Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Reece James close to signing new long-term Chelsea contract — reports
After Harvey Vale and Armando Broja, it looks like Reece James will be the next player to sign on the dotted lines and extend his stay at Chelsea. James’s current deal runs through 2025, but according to the Times, the Athletic, Evening Standard and the Telegraph, he is close to signing a new six-year contract that would also make him the highest-paid defender in the club’s history.
SB Nation
Sunderland’s crop of new signings can help us build on a very promising start to the season!
It goes without saying that no football transfer window will ever be perfect. Be it Sunderland, Manchester City or Hartlepool, clubs rarely secure all of their targets during the summer or the winter, regardless of how much money they may have in the kitty. For Sunderland, this particular window has...
Pep Guardiola Gives Injury Updates On Three Players
Pep Guardiola has given injury updates on three players in his last press conference before Manchester City take on Aston Villa tomorrow.
SB Nation
Alisson Becker: We are Really Focused on Getting the Victories Back
Liverpool’s goalless draw against Everton Football Club was another disappointment in the club’s streak of poor performances in the start of the 2022-23 season. And while the squad looked lackluster, no. 1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker was the only player who put in an impressive performance, stopping a number of Everton shots and helping the Reds secure a point.
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
On This Day (4 September 1984): Spurs lose the plot as Sunderland win the points
Ask a Sunderland fan about when the Lads played against Tottenham Hotspur in 1984-85 and they will most likely tell you about the two sides’ Milk Cup replay in which an inspired Chris Turner helped bring a dramatic victory en route to the final. The teams had already played out a notable fixture in the league by that point however, when despite an early season injury crisis Len Ashurst’s men scrapped their way to an impressive win.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Konrad Laimer On Rejecting “Hasty Departure” to Liverpool
When Liverpool players began to fall to injury and the club reversed course, seeking to bring in a midfielder this summer rather than waiting for next year, one of the rumoured top targets Konrad Laimer. The 25-year-old RB Leipzig man has now been asked about that interest, and he says...
SB Nation
Ross Barkley signs with OGC Nice in Ligue 1
Ross Barkley left Chelsea by mutual consent last week, but he didn’t stay a free agent too long, signing with OGC Nice in Ligue 1 this weekend. He’s the latest former Premier League player to land on the Côte d’Azure, joining the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Kasper Schmeichel, and Nicolas Pépé at the club this summer. Former Chelsea goalkeeping prospect Marcin Bułka is another familiar name who arrived recently. Nice are owned by Ineos, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company. Ratcliffe, who is one of Great Britain’s richest people, was named as a potential buyer for Chelsea and was more recently linked with a possible bid for Manchester United as well.
SB Nation
Sunday football open thread
Good morning, Carty Freebirds. We at Carty Free Towers are still relishing in yesterday’s 2-1 home win over Fulham, one that keeps Spurs undefeated through six matches, and in third place, behind Arsenal, and also Manchester City but only on goal differential (stupid Haaland). And speaking of Arsenal, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Who showed no mercy? Who is getting the job done for Spurs?
At the end of every Premier League weekend, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
SB Nation
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United, Player Ratings: Welcome back, Ben Chilwell!
1. BEN CHILWELL (8.6, sub) A goal and an assist ten months and one ACL surgery in the making. Ben Chilwell may not be fully back yet in terms of fitness, but there’s nothing wrong with the confidence and belief and that is a massive part of any major injury rehab.
SB Nation
Chelsea register 2023-23 Champions League squad
UEFA have updated the squad lists on their website ahead of the start of group stage play this week, and while there’s some weirdness going on with some of it — Raheem Sterling being shown with the No.4 shirt, for example — we can surmise that most the information is correct and does indeed reflect our squad registration for this first phase of play.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Armando Broja delighted to end speculation about Chelsea future
Armando Broja and Chelsea have made a strong commitment to each other by agreeing a new six-year contract, which should keep the young striker in Blue until at least 2028. There had been plenty of speculation about the Academy graduate’s future this summer and even dating back to January, but the new deal should put a stop to that now. Broja himself is delighted to stay and be done with that sideshow as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Marcos Alonso to keep running down that left wing forever in our memories
At about 6:45, local time, on the evening of September 24, 2016, a lusciously-locked man from Spain stood on a patch of green grass in North London, and held up three fingers. From that moment on, football was never the same again. That man was of course Marcos Alonso, and...
SB Nation
Staff Takeaways: Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal
Colin- There is something there with Marcus Rashford at CF. So much of Marcus Rashford’s career has been hindered by uncertainty and inconsistency in his development. He’s swapped largely between the left wing and striker, sometimes playing on the right, and while he’s had really good stretches of form he hasn’t really left us with clear answers about where he can contribute best on a consistent basis.
SB Nation
Spurs Women Preseason Recap: 12 things we learned
Well folks, Tottenham Hotspur Women’s preseason is over, and Manchester United is right around the corner. There’s only a limited amount of information available from watching half-fit players play in odd conditions against unfamiliar teams in new configurations. I personally still have nightmares about signing Tanguy Ndombele and Gio Lo Celso, winning the Audi cup, and then playing a run of football so terrible it ended in Pochettino leaving the club. That said, I do have some takes about Spurs Women.
SB Nation
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
To absolutely no one’s surprise, David Moyes’ West Ham came to the Bridge to play absolutely no football, sit deep and defend with every player, and hope to get lucky on the counter or a mistake from the home team. That slow attrition lasted from minute 1 to...
SB Nation
Liverpool Omits Naby Keïta And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain From Initial Champions League Squad
Believe it or not, the UEFA Champions League kicks off this week. Because of the FIFA World Cup occurring in the winter, group stage play is commencing earlier than usual and is compressed into a shorter timeframe to account for the break in play for club football. Liverpool have named...
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Aston Villa vs. Manchester City
Manchester City travel to Villa Park this Saturday to visit Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa. Here’s my guess at how Pep Guardiola will have the lads lined up in Birmingham. Once again, it is easy to pick the centre-half partnership. John Stones and Ruben Dias are really the only choices, although I wouldn’t be surprised if Manu Akanji made his debut as a post-60th minute sub.
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Dramatic Merseyside Derby Draw
Saturday’s early kickoff saw the blue and red halves of Merseyside collide at Goodison Park for the penultimate time in what was about as thrilling a match as 0-0 draws can get. I had the pleasure of witnessing this spectacle from the very first row of the main stand, and it was a day I will never forget. The atmosphere both pre-match outside the ground and during what was a fiery encounter was simply incredible and made me so proud to be a part of such a special club and special fanbase. Although the disallowance of Conor Coady’s goal caused deflation like none other, it was truly an experience of a lifetime. With that being said, let’s dive into some statistics which paint the picture of the 241st edition of this historic rivalry.
SB Nation
Official: Fenerbahçe sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea
The Batsman’s six-year cinematic universe has officially come to its conclusion. Michy Batshuayi is a Chelsea player no more, completing his transfer to Fenerbahçe today on a 2+1 year deal. This may not have been his first-choice outcome, with a proposed transfer to Nottingham Forest collapsing at the...
Comments / 0