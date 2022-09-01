Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Reece James close to signing new long-term Chelsea contract — reports
After Harvey Vale and Armando Broja, it looks like Reece James will be the next player to sign on the dotted lines and extend his stay at Chelsea. James’s current deal runs through 2025, but according to the Times, the Athletic, Evening Standard and the Telegraph, he is close to signing a new six-year contract that would also make him the highest-paid defender in the club’s history.
SB Nation
Sunderland’s crop of new signings can help us build on a very promising start to the season!
It goes without saying that no football transfer window will ever be perfect. Be it Sunderland, Manchester City or Hartlepool, clubs rarely secure all of their targets during the summer or the winter, regardless of how much money they may have in the kitty. For Sunderland, this particular window has...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Inter Consider €70M January Nicolò Barella Sale
Liverpool’s late scramble to sign a midfielder as the transfer window neared its end is well documented, and in the end it resulted in signing Arthur Melo from Juventus on loan with a €37.5M option should the Reds decide to keep the 26-year-old Brazilian. He wasn’t their only...
SB Nation
Five Things From A Dogged Home Win Over Stoke City
There comes a time when you’ve watched enough football to know a tired player from one that has all cylinders flying, and for the minutes between the moment Stoke City had bundled in their equaliser and half time it looked for all the world that many of our players looked utterly gassed.
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 308: Birthday Brace
Sometimes, all it takes is one game to settle a debate. After a week of questions about his future - Does he work hard enough? Does he fit Paul Ince’s system? Should he be sold to Fenerbahce? – Lucas Joao responded with a brace on his birthday to help Reading to a 2-1 home win over Stoke City to ensure that the Royals end the weekend third in the Championship table.
SB Nation
Liverpool Team News
Forced into more starts than he might have had otherwise, Firmino has impressed. It looks like they are going on the pitch to play together, says the club no. 1 goalkeeper about Liverpool fans. By Avantika Goswami September 2. Notable journalist believes that the Reds’ surprise deadline day signing can...
SB Nation
Sunday football open thread
Good morning, Carty Freebirds. We at Carty Free Towers are still relishing in yesterday’s 2-1 home win over Fulham, one that keeps Spurs undefeated through six matches, and in third place, behind Arsenal, and also Manchester City but only on goal differential (stupid Haaland). And speaking of Arsenal, the...
SB Nation
On This Day (4 September 1984): Spurs lose the plot as Sunderland win the points
Ask a Sunderland fan about when the Lads played against Tottenham Hotspur in 1984-85 and they will most likely tell you about the two sides’ Milk Cup replay in which an inspired Chris Turner helped bring a dramatic victory en route to the final. The teams had already played out a notable fixture in the league by that point however, when despite an early season injury crisis Len Ashurst’s men scrapped their way to an impressive win.
UEFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United, Player Ratings: Welcome back, Ben Chilwell!
1. BEN CHILWELL (8.6, sub) A goal and an assist ten months and one ACL surgery in the making. Ben Chilwell may not be fully back yet in terms of fitness, but there’s nothing wrong with the confidence and belief and that is a massive part of any major injury rehab.
SB Nation
Roundtable: Thoughts on Everton’s 2022 Summer Transfer Window
Everton closed out the 2022 summer transfer window with two additions on deadline day, bringing the club’s incoming activity up to eight as Kevin Thelwell and Frank Lampard bolstered the entire squad. The season is off to a rocky start with the Blues yet to win a league game...
SB Nation
Konrad Laimer On Rejecting “Hasty Departure” to Liverpool
When Liverpool players began to fall to injury and the club reversed course, seeking to bring in a midfielder this summer rather than waiting for next year, one of the rumoured top targets Konrad Laimer. The 25-year-old RB Leipzig man has now been asked about that interest, and he says...
SB Nation
Ross Barkley signs with OGC Nice in Ligue 1
Ross Barkley left Chelsea by mutual consent last week, but he didn’t stay a free agent too long, signing with OGC Nice in Ligue 1 this weekend. He’s the latest former Premier League player to land on the Côte d’Azure, joining the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Kasper Schmeichel, and Nicolas Pépé at the club this summer. Former Chelsea goalkeeping prospect Marcin Bułka is another familiar name who arrived recently. Nice are owned by Ineos, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company. Ratcliffe, who is one of Great Britain’s richest people, was named as a potential buyer for Chelsea and was more recently linked with a possible bid for Manchester United as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Brighton 5-2 Leicester: What Potter said
Brighton boss Graham Potter speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Fantastic execution for that final free-kick - topped off an amazing performance for Alexis [Mac Allister]. He was incredible, so unlucky to not have the other fantastic strike, calm with the penalty, so he's had a top afternoon." On...
SB Nation
Everton vs Liverpool: Opposition Analysis | The Goodison Derby
The transfer window now being shut, Everton will have to navigate the next dozen league matches as they are before they will have a chance to make any further changes to their squad. New signings James Garner and returning old favourite Idrissa Gana Gueye are eligible for Saturday’s early kickoff against neighbours Liverpool, in addition to the now fully-registered Neal Maupay.
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Alex Neil’s Stoke City
Stoke City finished in 14th position in the Championship last season, the exact same position they finished 2020/21. This will be their fifth consecutive season in the second tier after they were relegated from the Premier League in 2018, following 10 seasons in the top flight. The Potters currently sit...
SB Nation
Marcos Alonso to keep running down that left wing forever in our memories
At about 6:45, local time, on the evening of September 24, 2016, a lusciously-locked man from Spain stood on a patch of green grass in North London, and held up three fingers. From that moment on, football was never the same again. That man was of course Marcos Alonso, and...
SB Nation
Alisson Becker: We are Really Focused on Getting the Victories Back
Liverpool’s goalless draw against Everton Football Club was another disappointment in the club’s streak of poor performances in the start of the 2022-23 season. And while the squad looked lackluster, no. 1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker was the only player who put in an impressive performance, stopping a number of Everton shots and helping the Reds secure a point.
SB Nation
Armando Broja delighted to end speculation about Chelsea future
Armando Broja and Chelsea have made a strong commitment to each other by agreeing a new six-year contract, which should keep the young striker in Blue until at least 2028. There had been plenty of speculation about the Academy graduate’s future this summer and even dating back to January, but the new deal should put a stop to that now. Broja himself is delighted to stay and be done with that sideshow as well.
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace - Lineups & Match thread: Bounceback time!
The time has come for the healing of the recently open wounds in Newcastle’s tissue. The loss to Liverpool was impossible to predict and totally unexpected, as it happened clearly outside of the regulation—added-time included—and left everybody dumbfounded at how Klopp and the Red boys were able to convince the Premier League to give them a hand to keep the international broadcasting markets interested in the product.
SB Nation
Staff Takeaways: Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal
Colin- There is something there with Marcus Rashford at CF. So much of Marcus Rashford’s career has been hindered by uncertainty and inconsistency in his development. He’s swapped largely between the left wing and striker, sometimes playing on the right, and while he’s had really good stretches of form he hasn’t really left us with clear answers about where he can contribute best on a consistent basis.
Comments / 0