ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
College Football HQ

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings for Week 1

The 2022 college football season is finally here and with it, our first look at the official AP top 25 rankings going into the first weekend. Georgia is the defending national champion, winning its first College Football Playoff and the Bulldogs' first overall title since 1980. Last year saw two ...
NFL
LkldNow

High School Football Scoreboard

Thunderstorms Friday night led to the cancellations of several football games involving teams from Lakeland-area high schools, including Lakeland, Kathleen, Lakeland Christian and All Saints. Check our high school football scoreboard below for results from teams that did play.
LAKELAND, FL
The Spun

Kirby Smart Has A Blunt Message For Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning

Georgia's Kirby Smart had a strong message for fans in Eugene after the Bulldogs 49-3 blowout of Oregon: stick with your coach. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon," Smart said of Ducks head coach and former assistant Dan Lanning. "He's relentless. They'll bounce back from this and he knows we have better players. He'll never say that but he knows we've got better players."
EUGENE, OR
BET

Police Say Fan Banned By BYU Does Not Appear To Have Yelled Racial Slurs During Volleyball Match

Brigham Young University is currently investigating racial slurs yelled at a Black Duke volleyball player during a match last week. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, BYU Police Lt. George Besendofer said on Tuesday (August 30) that based on an initial review of surveillance footage of the crowd, the person banned from attending university sporting events wasn’t shouting anything while the Duke player was serving.
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Brian Kelly ripping LSU team in interview

Something about season-opening games against Florida State brings out weird quotes from Brian Kelly. When Notre Dame opened its 2021 season with a sloppy victory against Florida State, Kelly, then Notre Dame’s coach was interviewed by ESPN’s Katie George and joked that “maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.” One year later, George interviewed Kelly, now coaching LSU. This time, it was during halftime of the Tigers game against Florida State. Kelly was not happy with LSU’s first-half performance and was sure to let everyone know.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to stunning Kayshon Boutte LSU rumor

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte entered the 2022-23 college football season as one of the top receivers in the country and a potential first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Boutte is undoubtedly the star player for the LSU Tigers under new head coach Brian Kelly, even earning the right to wear the team’s special No. 7 jersey this season. But it looks like his time with the team could be over after just one game this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader

Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Big Ten Network#American Football#Fbs#Fox#Ncaaf Games#Fiu#Ucf#Espn Central Michigan#Sec#Wake Forest#Acc Network Alabama A M#Arizona State#Pac 12 Networks Cal Poly#Fubotv#Espnu
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut

A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

College football rankings: Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas to move up as Utah, Oregon drop in top 25 polls

The first regular-season 2022 college football rankings won't be released on Sunday like usual even though Week 1 has already provided enough thrills to know there will be some shake-ups coming in the AP Top 25 poll. The rankings are delayed until Tuesday because still have two games left -- LSU and Florida State on Sunday, Clemson and Georgia Tech on Monday -- before Week 1 concludes. And while that may be the case, it's no reason to wait with our weekly check-in on how Saturday's results will impact the reshuffled college football rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Tim Tebow Names SEC Quarterback With "Most Gifted Arm"

Tim Tebow believes Spencer Rattler is in for a much-improved season with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022. In fact, the former Florida Gators star gave Rattler a flattering superlative ahead of the Gamecocks season opener on Saturday. Tebow said the first-year South Carolina QB "might have the most gifted...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reveals His Top 4 Teams Following Week 1

Not much happened to drastically rock the college football landscape during a fun opening Saturday. The top contenders who have taken the field took care of business. As a result, Paul Finebaum isn't making any major changes to the College Football Playoff picture just yet. Appearing on ESPN's SportsCenter Sunday...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Iowa Fan's Reaction To Hawkeyes Performance Is Going Viral

Iowa's performance this Saturday against South Dakota State has been painful to watch. In fact, the Hawkeyes have been so lethargic in their season opener that fans at Kinnick Stadium are slowly losing their composure. During the start of the fourth quarter, an Iowa fan's reaction to the team's performance...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Sunday Night

ESPN's computer model has updated its rankings following Sunday night's game between Florida State and LSU. The ESPN Football Power Index has released a new Top 25 following the latest game to take place in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's Football...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy