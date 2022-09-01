Read full article on original website
AP Top 25 College Football Rankings for Week 1
The 2022 college football season is finally here and with it, our first look at the official AP top 25 rankings going into the first weekend. Georgia is the defending national champion, winning its first College Football Playoff and the Bulldogs' first overall title since 1980. Last year saw two ...
NFL・
High School Football Scoreboard
Thunderstorms Friday night led to the cancellations of several football games involving teams from Lakeland-area high schools, including Lakeland, Kathleen, Lakeland Christian and All Saints. Check our high school football scoreboard below for results from teams that did play.
Kirby Smart Has A Blunt Message For Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning
Georgia's Kirby Smart had a strong message for fans in Eugene after the Bulldogs 49-3 blowout of Oregon: stick with your coach. "He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon," Smart said of Ducks head coach and former assistant Dan Lanning. "He's relentless. They'll bounce back from this and he knows we have better players. He'll never say that but he knows we've got better players."
BET
Police Say Fan Banned By BYU Does Not Appear To Have Yelled Racial Slurs During Volleyball Match
Brigham Young University is currently investigating racial slurs yelled at a Black Duke volleyball player during a match last week. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, BYU Police Lt. George Besendofer said on Tuesday (August 30) that based on an initial review of surveillance footage of the crowd, the person banned from attending university sporting events wasn’t shouting anything while the Duke player was serving.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Brian Kelly ripping LSU team in interview
Something about season-opening games against Florida State brings out weird quotes from Brian Kelly. When Notre Dame opened its 2021 season with a sloppy victory against Florida State, Kelly, then Notre Dame’s coach was interviewed by ESPN’s Katie George and joked that “maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.” One year later, George interviewed Kelly, now coaching LSU. This time, it was during halftime of the Tigers game against Florida State. Kelly was not happy with LSU’s first-half performance and was sure to let everyone know.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to stunning Kayshon Boutte LSU rumor
Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte entered the 2022-23 college football season as one of the top receivers in the country and a potential first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Boutte is undoubtedly the star player for the LSU Tigers under new head coach Brian Kelly, even earning the right to wear the team’s special No. 7 jersey this season. But it looks like his time with the team could be over after just one game this season.
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
High School Football Stats from Friday, September 2nd
Aaron Olsen ran for 179 yards on 18 carries with three scores and completed all four passes for 31 yards. Manny Beisswenger ran for 84 yards and two TD’s on five carries and caught a 15 yard pass. Evan Alt ran 10 times for 78 yards. Bedford 76, Griswold...
UCLA sets embarrassing record in home opener
UCLA may be off to a 1-0 start this season, but they set an embarrassing record in Saturday’s home opener. UCLA’s attendance for their game against Bowling Green was said to be 27,143, which is a record-low mark for the Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Here is a...
Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut
A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
Look: 415-Pound College Football Defensive Tackle Is Going Viral
Florida defensive lineman Desmond Watson is a big boy. Measuring at 6-5, 415-pounds, the Plant City native is easily the heaviest player in college football. When cameras spotted the gap-stuffing DT in the Gators primetime battle vs. No. 7 Utah, Watson started to go viral. "415-pound DT Desmond Watson wearing...
WYFF4.com
Week 2: Friday Night Hits high school football scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — High school football teams around our area took to the field Friday night for the second week of the 2022 high school football season. Scroll down for matchups, scores and highlights. To see scores on the app, click here.
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas to move up as Utah, Oregon drop in top 25 polls
The first regular-season 2022 college football rankings won't be released on Sunday like usual even though Week 1 has already provided enough thrills to know there will be some shake-ups coming in the AP Top 25 poll. The rankings are delayed until Tuesday because still have two games left -- LSU and Florida State on Sunday, Clemson and Georgia Tech on Monday -- before Week 1 concludes. And while that may be the case, it's no reason to wait with our weekly check-in on how Saturday's results will impact the reshuffled college football rankings.
Brian Kelly blasted for disastrous debut as LSU Tigers head coach
Brian Kelly shocked the college football world last November by leaving Notre Dame for LSU. Kelly had led the Fighting
Tim Tebow Names SEC Quarterback With "Most Gifted Arm"
Tim Tebow believes Spencer Rattler is in for a much-improved season with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022. In fact, the former Florida Gators star gave Rattler a flattering superlative ahead of the Gamecocks season opener on Saturday. Tebow said the first-year South Carolina QB "might have the most gifted...
AthlonSports.com
Pitt Coach Pat Narduzzi Has A Blunt Message For ESPN Following Big Win Over West Virginia
The 2022 Backyard Brawl was one for the ages. Pitt notched a 38-31 victory over West Virginia in dramatic fashion, capped by a late pick-six for the go-ahead touchdown. However, Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi wasn't exactly a happy camper following the win. Narduzzi joined Scott Van Pelt on...
Paul Finebaum Reveals His Top 4 Teams Following Week 1
Not much happened to drastically rock the college football landscape during a fun opening Saturday. The top contenders who have taken the field took care of business. As a result, Paul Finebaum isn't making any major changes to the College Football Playoff picture just yet. Appearing on ESPN's SportsCenter Sunday...
Iowa Fan's Reaction To Hawkeyes Performance Is Going Viral
Iowa's performance this Saturday against South Dakota State has been painful to watch. In fact, the Hawkeyes have been so lethargic in their season opener that fans at Kinnick Stadium are slowly losing their composure. During the start of the fourth quarter, an Iowa fan's reaction to the team's performance...
ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Sunday Night
ESPN's computer model has updated its rankings following Sunday night's game between Florida State and LSU. The ESPN Football Power Index has released a new Top 25 following the latest game to take place in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's Football...
