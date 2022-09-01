Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Two suspects wanted for shooting innocent bystander during East Side gunfight
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two suspects who they say were involved in a gunfight on the East Side that hit an innocent bystander. Investigators have released photos of the two suspects they believe are involved in the shooting. The gunfight happened around 9:30 a.m. on May 3...
news4sanantonio.com
Crime Stoppers seek suspect in connection to Stop-N-Joy aggravated robbery
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery on the southeast side of the city. On Thursday, August 25, at 9:09 p.m., police say the suspect walked into the Stop N Joy located at 1902 Rigsby Ave. He then began selecting items and proceeded to exit the location without paying. Both employees followed the suspect outside.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after intentionally ramming into Poteet police unit, officials say
POTEET, TX - A man was arrested Sunday night after police say he crashed into a Poteet police unit, stole the police unit and lead authorities on a wild chase. The Atascosa County Sheriff says that the driver of a white SUV intentionally rammed a Poteet police unit twice before being arrested. He then broke free and stole that same police unit.
news4sanantonio.com
Driver slams truck into home to avoid car crash
SAN ANTONIO – A man that was avoiding crashing with another vehicle ended up crashing into a house that was for sale. The incident happened at around 1 p.m. at the 1100 block of Gembler Road. Police say that the driver tried to avoid another car that was coming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
Two men shot after altercation led to shooting at Southside bar
SAN ANTONIO – A night of fun turned out to be a night of terror when a shooting took place at a Southside bar Saturday night. Police were dispatched to 8902 S. Presa Street at the Thirsty’s SA bar at around 11:39 p.m. Saturday. According to officials, there...
news4sanantonio.com
Man is shot dead after suspects forced their way into his home
SAN ANTONIO - A man is shot dead after suspects tried to force their way into his home looking for his brother. The incident happened at the 8000 block of Midcrown Drive at the Alamo Estates Apartment at around 11:49 p.m. Upon arrival, police say that they found a man...
news4sanantonio.com
Mother, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead after killing her daughter in the back seat of a vehicle in a possible murder-suicide on Tuesday. The two bodies were found on the South Side of San Antonio when a man came home from work just before 5:30 p.m. and found her daughter dead in the back seat of a vehicle.
news4sanantonio.com
Man killed and 5-year-old injured after they were ejected from vehicle in major accident
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed, and a 5-year-old child was injured after they were ejected from their vehicle when a pickup truck struck their vehicle and fled the scene. Police were dispatched to the block of 15000 IH 37 South at around 3:35 p.m. According to officials,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news4sanantonio.com
Young child finally laid to rest 7 months after being brutally beaten, exercised to death
SAN ANTONIO - Seven months after his tragic death, 12-year-old Danilo Coles will finally be laid to rest. Pamela Allen, CEO of Eagle’s Flight Advocacy and Outreach, confirmed that Danilo will be laid to rest Friday at a private ceremony. Danilo's father, Derrick Coles is charged with serious bodily...
news4sanantonio.com
Man suffers broken leg after he was run over in a road rage incident, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff's Office arrested a local man in connection with a road rage incident that left one person injured. The incident happened Friday on Hwy 90 West. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s office, Yudi Samir Aguilar was driving a Dodge Ram Dually with...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected drunk driver arrested following fatal hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after police say she struck a woman with her vehicle and fled the scene. The woman’s body was found on the side of the road. Police were dispatched to NE Loop 410 and Harry Wurzbach at around 1:42 a.m. when a security guard called the police saying there was a body on the road.
news4sanantonio.com
Man charged after causing the death of two women in head-on collision
SAN ANTONIO – A man was charged with intoxication manslaughter after he caused the death of two women by driving intoxicated, police say. According to court records, Ricardo Rodriguez was driving while intoxicated on August 7, 2021. He managed to crash head-on into an SUV, killing Diana Rubio and Daniela Lute.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for missing 12-year-old, Help Us Find: Elias Gemma
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 12-year-old Elias Gemma. Elias was last seen on July 21, 2022 along the 1100 block of Menchaca St. near N. Zaramora. "In this case we do think that somebody knows where he is, he...
news4sanantonio.com
Missing 15-year-old girl found, police say
SEGUIN, Texas – Police need your help finding the missing 15-year-old. Krystal Martinez was reported missing after she did not return home from school on August 29th. The teen is 5’5,” and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police believe she is not in danger and is...
news4sanantonio.com
Donate blood in San Antonio and get a free car wash
SAN ANTONIO - The Wash Tub's holiday weekend blood drive is still underway. It's partnering with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to help meet the dire need of blood and plasma donations. Anyone who donates gets a free wash tub car voucher, plus, a $20 dollar gift card...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected pimp was arrested Thursday accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with Trafficking of a Person Under 18. The San Antonio Police were notified back in Oct. 2021 by the Dallas Police that they...
news4sanantonio.com
Gas prices in San Antonio continue to drop
SAN ANTONIO - If you're taking a quick road trip for Labor Day, there is some good news at the pump. Gas prices in the San Antonio continue to go down,. According to AAA, the average in the Alamo City is $3.173, which is almost 10 cents lower ($3.192)than last week and over 36 cents ($3.538) than last month.
news4sanantonio.com
Baby box proposal expands on Safe Haven infant surrender plan by adding anonymity
SAN ANTONIO - Now that almost all abortions are illegal in Texas, a plan to help people legally surrender unwanted infants is being promoted by Councilman John Courage. He led a news conference today on the steps of City Hall to propose expanding the seldom-used Safe Haven program by adding baby boxes at the 54 area fire stations.
news4sanantonio.com
Wash Tub hosts blood drive, donors will receive $20 car wash voucher
SAN ANTONIO – To help alleviate blood shortages, the Wash Tub is partnering up with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center to host a 3-day blood drive event at 11 Wash Tub locations. Donors will receive a free $20 Wash Tube car wash voucher and a $20 eGift...
news4sanantonio.com
Comal ISD addresses alleged racial comments after a viral social media post
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The superintendent of Comal ISD sent out a statement after a social media post was circulating that students from Canyon High School were allegedly yelling out racial slurs during a girls’ volleyball match. The statement said that both the district and Canyon High School...
Comments / 0