San Antonio, TX

Crime Stoppers seek suspect in connection to Stop-N-Joy aggravated robbery

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery on the southeast side of the city. On Thursday, August 25, at 9:09 p.m., police say the suspect walked into the Stop N Joy located at 1902 Rigsby Ave. He then began selecting items and proceeded to exit the location without paying. Both employees followed the suspect outside.
Man arrested after intentionally ramming into Poteet police unit, officials say

POTEET, TX - A man was arrested Sunday night after police say he crashed into a Poteet police unit, stole the police unit and lead authorities on a wild chase. The Atascosa County Sheriff says that the driver of a white SUV intentionally rammed a Poteet police unit twice before being arrested. He then broke free and stole that same police unit.
Driver slams truck into home to avoid car crash

SAN ANTONIO – A man that was avoiding crashing with another vehicle ended up crashing into a house that was for sale. The incident happened at around 1 p.m. at the 1100 block of Gembler Road. Police say that the driver tried to avoid another car that was coming...
Man is shot dead after suspects forced their way into his home

SAN ANTONIO - A man is shot dead after suspects tried to force their way into his home looking for his brother. The incident happened at the 8000 block of Midcrown Drive at the Alamo Estates Apartment at around 11:49 p.m. Upon arrival, police say that they found a man...
Mother, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead after killing her daughter in the back seat of a vehicle in a possible murder-suicide on Tuesday. The two bodies were found on the South Side of San Antonio when a man came home from work just before 5:30 p.m. and found her daughter dead in the back seat of a vehicle.
Suspected drunk driver arrested following fatal hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after police say she struck a woman with her vehicle and fled the scene. The woman’s body was found on the side of the road. Police were dispatched to NE Loop 410 and Harry Wurzbach at around 1:42 a.m. when a security guard called the police saying there was a body on the road.
Man charged after causing the death of two women in head-on collision

SAN ANTONIO – A man was charged with intoxication manslaughter after he caused the death of two women by driving intoxicated, police say. According to court records, Ricardo Rodriguez was driving while intoxicated on August 7, 2021. He managed to crash head-on into an SUV, killing Diana Rubio and Daniela Lute.
Missing 15-year-old girl found, police say

SEGUIN, Texas – Police need your help finding the missing 15-year-old. Krystal Martinez was reported missing after she did not return home from school on August 29th. The teen is 5’5,” and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police believe she is not in danger and is...
Donate blood in San Antonio and get a free car wash

SAN ANTONIO - The Wash Tub's holiday weekend blood drive is still underway. It's partnering with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to help meet the dire need of blood and plasma donations. Anyone who donates gets a free wash tub car voucher, plus, a $20 dollar gift card...
Gas prices in San Antonio continue to drop

SAN ANTONIO - If you're taking a quick road trip for Labor Day, there is some good news at the pump. Gas prices in the San Antonio continue to go down,. According to AAA, the average in the Alamo City is $3.173, which is almost 10 cents lower ($3.192)than last week and over 36 cents ($3.538) than last month.
Baby box proposal expands on Safe Haven infant surrender plan by adding anonymity

SAN ANTONIO - Now that almost all abortions are illegal in Texas, a plan to help people legally surrender unwanted infants is being promoted by Councilman John Courage. He led a news conference today on the steps of City Hall to propose expanding the seldom-used Safe Haven program by adding baby boxes at the 54 area fire stations.
Comal ISD addresses alleged racial comments after a viral social media post

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The superintendent of Comal ISD sent out a statement after a social media post was circulating that students from Canyon High School were allegedly yelling out racial slurs during a girls’ volleyball match. The statement said that both the district and Canyon High School...
