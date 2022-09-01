ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

11 Fall Festivals Arriving Soon in Charlotte

Sept. 9-10 From September 9 through 11, tens of thousands of visitors will enjoy the live entertainment, games, vendors, and fresh food at Greek Fest. And even though you can get items like baklava in several places around town, it doesn’t get more handmade than the hours-long baking sessions and preparation from church volunteers. 600 East Blvd., $5 (free for kids 12 and under).
Here's everything being filmed in NC

(WGHP) — Lights! Camera! Action! Three movies and two TV shows are currently filming in North Carolina. Lauded actor Michael Shannon makes his directorial debut with “Eric Larue.” The film is being made in the Wilmington area and tells the story of a mother of a teen who killed three of his classmates during a shooting. Alexander Skarsgard, Judy Greer and Alison Pill star.
PHOTOS: The Festival of India

The Festival of India, Charlotte was held on August 27 in uptown on Tryon Street. The festival was organized by the India Association of Charlotte, a nonprofit cultural organization established to serve the growing Indian American Community in the Charlotte area. According to festival organizers, the keynote theme of the...
This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC

The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
List: Labor Day Food Freebies & Deals You Can Enjoy

Labor Day weekend is here and so are the deals! Are you ready to enjoy a relaxing weekend? I know I am! But, holidays also come with the best deals and freebies. Labor Day is no different. Offers.com got some of the best freebies and deals around for you to...
Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte

Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte. Every Morning at 930am Nolimit Larry & the Morning Maddhouse gives us the hottest trending topics in the culture. If you want to know what is going viral tap into the madhouse at 930am every morning. Listen to what is Trending today. Tabitha Brown...
Homelessness on the rise throughout Charlotte

Mount Holly neighbors fighting plans to turn local church into funeral home and crematory. Many of the neighbors who live around it-- fear this would decrease their property values. Family of man killed in shooting involving bondsmen pushing for arrests months after shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Three months after...
Yelp names two Charlotte-area coffee shops among the top in the US

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area coffee roasters are being recognized among the nation's top coffee shops. Yelp named Charlotte's Enderly Coffee in its list of the top coffee shops in the US, placing it at number 23. In addition, Yelp ranked Indian Land, South Carolina coffee shop Burr & Berry Coffee at number 69 on the list.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library to give away 20,000 free laptops

Between now and next summer, 20,000 adults in Mecklenburg County will get free laptop computers, courtesy of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. The giveaway is a part of the MeckTech Computer Kit Program, an initiative to help county residents access digital resources. The Emergency Connectivity Fund will pay for the refurbished computers.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day

North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central faced off on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night. Gastonia police investigating shooting on North King Street. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:47 AM...
GASTONIA, NC

