VIDEO: Hasbulla smashes burger in face of UFC champ Alexander Volkanovski

Hasbulla knows no boundaries and his latest victim is UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Hasbulla, who just days ago socked NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, continued his expeditions in Australia when he went after the pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter.

Sitting down with Volkanovski for a burger, the Russian social media star tricked the featherweight champ into looking down at his drink, then smothered his face with a sauce- and topping-filled burger patty. Kudos to Volkanovski for taking that like a champ.

You can watch Hasbulla punch Shaq in the face in the video below:

