ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Guns allowed in school for certified staff at Hurley R-1

HURLEY, Mo. — A new sign outside Hurley R-1 has many families talking. The sign informs families that staff may be armed and will use whatever force necessary to protect staff and students. “In October of 2018 we passed a board policy following Missouri protocols for school protection officers that would allow staff members to […]
HURLEY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nixa, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Nixa, MO
Education
State
Missouri State
kttn.com

Crash in south Missouri injures Cameron resident

Residents of Cameron and Lebanon were hurt Saturday morning in the head-on collision of a car and a sports utility vehicle west of Lebanon in south central Missouri. A passenger in the car, 19-year-old Ian Riley of Cameron, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Hunter Burton of Cameron, was not reported hurt. The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Wiliam Curry of Lebanon, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries.
CAMERON, MO
KYTV

Springfield nonprofit says homeless camp on West Bypass cleared too quickly

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s clearing of a homeless camp on West Bypass was done too quickly. Because the camp was mere feet away from the Springfield city limits, it fell under the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, meaning a whole different protocol than the Springfield Police Department when it came to clear the camp.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Dallas County School District bus involved in crash

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Police worked a crash involving a Dallas County School District bus and a pickup on Thursday. The crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and U.S. 65. The collision involved the ‘Deer-labeled’ school bus and a pickup. The driver of the pickup suffered...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Card#Crisis Hotline#Ids#K12#Nixa Public Schools#
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man shot and killed after he displays weapon to Springfield, Mo. Police officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Late Friday evening, September 2, 2022,  Springfield Police Dept were alerted to a suspicious vehicle on a parking lot at the Bass Pro Catalog location.. “Officers responded to the parking lot at Cherokee and Campbell to check a person with a weapon. The suspect displayed a firearm. The officer fired at the suspect.” – Springfield Police release...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Fire damages IHop in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged the IHop restaurant in south Springfield on Friday. The fire started in the back room of the restaurant. Investigators say electrical wires sparked the fire. Employees attempted to put out the fire, but it became too much. Everyone inside the restaurant escaped without injury.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KTLO

Marion County residents advised to report damage from Friday storms

The Marion County Judge’s Office is advising county residents with damage from Friday’s storms to report it online. Residents can go to report-ar-marion.orioncentral.com for self-reporting to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Property owners and reporters will click on the link which gathers information about the property and owner....
MARION COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Widening project coming to U.S. 65 through Harrison, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison and the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) are collaborating on a widening of the Harrison “bypass” along U.S. 65. The stretch of road from Highway 7 to the Highway 65B intersection is currently undergoing a resurfacing project, for which drivers can sometimes expect minor delays.
HARRISON, AR
missouristate.edu

Longtime dean announces retirement from Missouri State

When Dr. Victor Matthews officially retires from Missouri State University June 30, 2023, he will have worked at the university for 39 years. Matthews has served as dean of Missouri State’s College of Humanities and Public Affairs (CHPA) since 2009. A specialist in the Hebrew Bible and the social...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

Charges filed in Lebanon homicide

A 33-year-old Lebanon man has been charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Bobby Joe Langston. Lebanon Police reported that Kevin James Ash was charged in a homicide that occurred Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Elm Street. Ash is being held in the Laclede County Jail without bond. His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Laclede County Courthouse. For more on this story see the LCR print or e-Edition.
LEBANON, MO
ksgf.com

Woman Gets Life In Prison For Springfield Road Rage Incident

(KTTS News) — A woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for a deadly road rage crash in Springfield in November 2018. A Greene County jury found Elizabeth McKeown guilty of first-degree murder in June. Police say McKeown rear-ended Barbara Foster’s car because...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Boone County man charged with rape of minor

A Boone County man has been charged with rape and sexual indecency with a minor in a case dated back to 2019. According to the probable cause affidavit, 55-year-old Frank Elvin Wheeler of Harrison, is charged with inappropriately touching an underage family member between August and September 2019. Wheeler has been in custody since August 2020 and he has been previously convicted of 4 or more felonies. He is facing sentencing enhancement as a habitual offender.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Work begins to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Transportation began Monday replacing the Long Creek Bridge that spans over Table Rock Lake connecting Stone and Taney Counties. The current bridge was built in 1956. More than 8,000 drivers cross the bridge daily. Crews made repairs to the structural steel at the...
TANEY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy