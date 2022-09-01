Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectationsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The Historic Springfield Public Square showcases old venues like the Gillioz Theatre and repurposed old buildingsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
This General Store in Missouri Only Sells American-Made ProductsTravel MavenBranson, MO
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy MissouriTravel MavenBranson, MO
Guns allowed in school for certified staff at Hurley R-1
HURLEY, Mo. — A new sign outside Hurley R-1 has many families talking. The sign informs families that staff may be armed and will use whatever force necessary to protect staff and students. “In October of 2018 we passed a board policy following Missouri protocols for school protection officers that would allow staff members to […]
KYTV
Springfield Police Department reminds people to practice safe driving habits after deadly weekend crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department identified a woman who died in a rollover crash on September 3 near Parkview High School. Police said 19-year-old Kaylee Fields, from Humansville, Mo., died in that crash. She was four months pregnant. The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and...
Cold weather shelters in Springfield are recruiting volunteers; how you can help
Even though temperatures are still in the 80's in Springfield, Community Partnership of the Ozarks is already putting a call out for volunteers who can help staff crisis cold weather shelters this coming winter.
KYTV
Greene County highway engineers believe Kansas Expressway Extension will finish on time
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County highway engineers said the Kansas Expressway extension project is moving right along. It is set to finish on time, despite the recent weather. Mark Webb, Greene County Highway Department’s chief engineer, said the roughly $30 million extension is well underway. Webb said many of...
MoDOT is hiring ahead of winter; Here are the jobs in the Springfield area
The Missouri Department of Transportation is already planning for winter, and is hoping to hire new workers to help keep the roads clear and safe in the event of another major winter storm like the Ozarks experienced in February 2022.
kttn.com
Crash in south Missouri injures Cameron resident
Residents of Cameron and Lebanon were hurt Saturday morning in the head-on collision of a car and a sports utility vehicle west of Lebanon in south central Missouri. A passenger in the car, 19-year-old Ian Riley of Cameron, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Hunter Burton of Cameron, was not reported hurt. The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Wiliam Curry of Lebanon, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries.
KYTV
Springfield nonprofit says homeless camp on West Bypass cleared too quickly
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s clearing of a homeless camp on West Bypass was done too quickly. Because the camp was mere feet away from the Springfield city limits, it fell under the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, meaning a whole different protocol than the Springfield Police Department when it came to clear the camp.
KYTV
Dallas County School District bus involved in crash
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Police worked a crash involving a Dallas County School District bus and a pickup on Thursday. The crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and U.S. 65. The collision involved the ‘Deer-labeled’ school bus and a pickup. The driver of the pickup suffered...
Man shot and killed after he displays weapon to Springfield, Mo. Police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Late Friday evening, September 2, 2022, Springfield Police Dept were alerted to a suspicious vehicle on a parking lot at the Bass Pro Catalog location.. “Officers responded to the parking lot at Cherokee and Campbell to check a person with a weapon. The suspect displayed a firearm. The officer fired at the suspect.” – Springfield Police release...
KYTV
Police say more methamphetamine in Springfield than ever, despite fewer meth lab busts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As of August 2022, there have been zero meth lab busts in Springfield. Investigators with Springfield Police Department say there’s more meth in the community than ever. It’s just not homemade. “When I was an officer in special investigations years ago, we seized more...
KYTV
Fire damages IHop in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged the IHop restaurant in south Springfield on Friday. The fire started in the back room of the restaurant. Investigators say electrical wires sparked the fire. Employees attempted to put out the fire, but it became too much. Everyone inside the restaurant escaped without injury.
KYTV
Owners of Maria’s announce closing of downtown Springfield restaurant
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A popular downtown restaurant in Springfield announced on a Facebook post it has closed. Maria’s Mexican Restaurant closed after 25 years in business. According to a post on Facebook, the owners say recent events have made owning a restaurant tougher than ever before. They say...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
KTLO
Marion County residents advised to report damage from Friday storms
The Marion County Judge’s Office is advising county residents with damage from Friday’s storms to report it online. Residents can go to report-ar-marion.orioncentral.com for self-reporting to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Property owners and reporters will click on the link which gathers information about the property and owner....
KYTV
Widening project coming to U.S. 65 through Harrison, Ark.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison and the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) are collaborating on a widening of the Harrison “bypass” along U.S. 65. The stretch of road from Highway 7 to the Highway 65B intersection is currently undergoing a resurfacing project, for which drivers can sometimes expect minor delays.
missouristate.edu
Longtime dean announces retirement from Missouri State
When Dr. Victor Matthews officially retires from Missouri State University June 30, 2023, he will have worked at the university for 39 years. Matthews has served as dean of Missouri State’s College of Humanities and Public Affairs (CHPA) since 2009. A specialist in the Hebrew Bible and the social...
Laclede Record
Charges filed in Lebanon homicide
A 33-year-old Lebanon man has been charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Bobby Joe Langston. Lebanon Police reported that Kevin James Ash was charged in a homicide that occurred Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Elm Street. Ash is being held in the Laclede County Jail without bond. His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Laclede County Courthouse. For more on this story see the LCR print or e-Edition.
ksgf.com
Woman Gets Life In Prison For Springfield Road Rage Incident
(KTTS News) — A woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for a deadly road rage crash in Springfield in November 2018. A Greene County jury found Elizabeth McKeown guilty of first-degree murder in June. Police say McKeown rear-ended Barbara Foster’s car because...
KTLO
Boone County man charged with rape of minor
A Boone County man has been charged with rape and sexual indecency with a minor in a case dated back to 2019. According to the probable cause affidavit, 55-year-old Frank Elvin Wheeler of Harrison, is charged with inappropriately touching an underage family member between August and September 2019. Wheeler has been in custody since August 2020 and he has been previously convicted of 4 or more felonies. He is facing sentencing enhancement as a habitual offender.
KYTV
Work begins to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Transportation began Monday replacing the Long Creek Bridge that spans over Table Rock Lake connecting Stone and Taney Counties. The current bridge was built in 1956. More than 8,000 drivers cross the bridge daily. Crews made repairs to the structural steel at the...
