This Labor Day morning starts a bit unsettled in spots with active showers and storms on live Guardian Radar. This will be the trend today, as our weather remains under an unstable flow across the Ohio Valley. Pockets of dry time will be enjoyed, as highs reach the lower 80s (seasonal) in most locations by late afternoon. Still muggy, still mild but still active with the daytime heating! Plan your day with a back-up plan for indoor activities, in case a storm passes overhead. Winds today will remain fairly light from the northeast at 5-10mph.

INDIANA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO