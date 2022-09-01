Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 59
Indiana partners with IU to offer telehealth counseling in rural areas
State officials and Indiana University have partnered to expand mental health services in some rural areas. Indiana partners with IU to offer telehealth counseling …. St. George Middle Eastern Festival celebrates 25th …. Separate overnight shootings leave 2 dead, 1 injured. Football Friday Night – Part 2. Football Friday...
Fox 59
IN Focus: Lawsuit filed over Indiana abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS – A number of healthcare providers are suing the state of Indiana, just two weeks before a new law on abortion access is set to go into effect Sept. 15. The providers want a judge to permanently prevent the law from being implemented, claiming it will “infringe on Hoosiers right to privacy” and “violate Indiana’s guarantee of equal privileges and immunities.” They also say the law includes “unconstitutionally vague language.”
Fox 59
Rain showers hang around parts of Indiana on Labor Day
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers were less numerous on this Sunday, but still featured across the area at times. The storm system that has brought the rain remains in the area and continues to move slowly. This means another day with a chance for showers & storms lies ahead. Your...
Fox 59
IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss polling numbers, abortion case, this week’s top stories
INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the lawsuit filed to permanently block Indiana’s new aboriton law from taking effect? What are their thoughts on recent poll numbers ahead of the midterm elections?. In the video above, Dr. Laura Wilson, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, and Adam Wren...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
Tracking clustered storms between dry time today!
This Labor Day morning starts a bit unsettled in spots with active showers and storms on live Guardian Radar. This will be the trend today, as our weather remains under an unstable flow across the Ohio Valley. Pockets of dry time will be enjoyed, as highs reach the lower 80s (seasonal) in most locations by late afternoon. Still muggy, still mild but still active with the daytime heating! Plan your day with a back-up plan for indoor activities, in case a storm passes overhead. Winds today will remain fairly light from the northeast at 5-10mph.
Fox 59
The Film Yap: new in theaters, streaming & on disc!
INDIANAPOLIS — The Film Yap’s Chris Lloyd joined Jillian and Ryan in the hot tubs to discuss the newest movies in theaters and on streaming!. The Good Boss – Javier Bardem gives a sumptuous performance as a factory owner who treats his employees like family in this Spanish black comedy.
Comments / 1