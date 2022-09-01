ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calera, AL

CBS 42

2 killed in overnight Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and another injured. According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue West around 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found three adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said all three were transported to UAB Hospital for […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured. According to MPD, authorities responded to the incident in the 800 block of Airbase Blvd. around 12:02 a.m. Sunday. A male victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Birmingham breaks 100 homicides this year, including 6 justifiable deaths

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham hit 102 homicide investigations on September 3, 2022: 96 murder investigations and 6 justifiable death investigations. Police are investigating three homicide deaths so far this Labor Day weekend. “This is enough Birmingham,” said Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Hit-and-run driver sought by Prattville police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver. Details are limited, but police said the vehicle left the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Gin Shop Hill Road around 7:25 p.m. Sunday. Anyone with information on this incident...
PRATTVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Shooting in Center Point injures one person

CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night that injured one person. It happened before 8:30 p.m. at the Everyday Store near Center Point Parkway. When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim had already left. They are trying to locate that...
CENTER POINT, AL
CBS 42

4 arrested for trafficking fentanyl and meth in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Four people were arrested Wednesday for allegedly trafficking meth and fentanyl in Walker County. According to Walker County Sheriff’s Office, a drug search warrant was obtained for a residence near Albritton Road on American Junction Road. Investigators seized approximately 57 grams of fentanyl and 15 grams of methamphetamine. Kevin Cooley, […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Witnesses return to knocking on doors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their door-to-door ministry on September 1, 2022, after two-and-a-half-year suspension because of the COVID pandemic. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

When do you have to identify yourself to police?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The release of body camera video that showed a local pastor arrested while watering his neighbors’ flowers got a lot of attention. That video of the confrontation between the Childersburg Police Department and Pastor Michael Jennings had gained national attention prompting questions about when you have to identify yourself to law enforcement, and when you don’t.
CHILDERSBURG, AL
Shelby Reporter

Fatal shooting occurs in Leeds

LEEDS– A shooting occurred on 400 block Alexander Road in the Leeds area of Shelby County on Thursday evening, Aug. 31. One person was reported as deceased at the scene, and the Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident as a homicide. “About 6:15 last night, Shelby County...
LEEDS, AL

