wbrc.com
Man killed, 2nd man shot at Birmingham nightclub early Labor Day morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed and another man was shot early Labor Day morning at The Quest nightclub, according to Birmingham Police. It happened at The Quest Club at 24th Street South and 5th Avenue around 6 a.m. The initial call came over as two...
wvtm13.com
Early morning homicide at Quest Club adds to violent Labor Day weekend in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide at the Quest Club in downtown Birmingham Monday morning. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Birmingham police officer injured in pursuit
A Birmingham police officer is recovering after being injured in a pursuit early Monday morning.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Birmingham nightclub
According to Sgt. Monica Law with the Birmingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the club just before 6 a.m. on the call of two people shot.
2 killed, 1 injured during shooting in Birmingham, Alabama police say
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two people were killed and another was injured after a shooting in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday night, authorities said. The shooting was the city’s fourth homicide on Saturday, the fifth since Friday night and the 102nd of 2022, AL.com reported. According to the Birmingham Police...
2 killed in overnight Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and another injured. According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue West around 9:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found three adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said all three were transported to UAB Hospital for […]
WSFA
1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured. According to MPD, authorities responded to the incident in the 800 block of Airbase Blvd. around 12:02 a.m. Sunday. A male victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and...
2 dead, 1 wounded as more than 25 shots fired in Birmingham’s Elyton Village
Two people were killed, and one other injured when someone unleashed at least two dozen bullets on Birmingham’s west side Saturday. The deadly shooting marked the city’s fourth homicide on Saturday, the fifth since Friday evening and 102nd so far this year. Sgt. Monica Law said officers were...
WSFA
Birmingham breaks 100 homicides this year, including 6 justifiable deaths
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham hit 102 homicide investigations on September 3, 2022: 96 murder investigations and 6 justifiable death investigations. Police are investigating three homicide deaths so far this Labor Day weekend. “This is enough Birmingham,” said Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department.
Birmingham mother after losing 3rd son to violence: ‘Put down the guns and love one another’
Theta Johnson stood outside the yellow crime scene tape Saturday afternoon with grief written all over her face as she stared at the blood-stained white sheet that covered her son’s body. Johnson’s son, 32-year-old Rodriquez “Dreke” Powell, and her nephew, 35-year-old Justin Taylor, had just been shot in a...
WSFA
Hit-and-run driver sought by Prattville police
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver. Details are limited, but police said the vehicle left the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Gin Shop Hill Road around 7:25 p.m. Sunday. Anyone with information on this incident...
2 injured in Alabama dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
wvtm13.com
Shooting in Center Point injures one person
CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night that injured one person. It happened before 8:30 p.m. at the Everyday Store near Center Point Parkway. When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim had already left. They are trying to locate that...
Inmate found dead at Bessemer prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
4 arrested for trafficking fentanyl and meth in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Four people were arrested Wednesday for allegedly trafficking meth and fentanyl in Walker County. According to Walker County Sheriff’s Office, a drug search warrant was obtained for a residence near Albritton Road on American Junction Road. Investigators seized approximately 57 grams of fentanyl and 15 grams of methamphetamine. Kevin Cooley, […]
wbrc.com
Witnesses return to knocking on doors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their door-to-door ministry on September 1, 2022, after two-and-a-half-year suspension because of the COVID pandemic. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States.
wbrc.com
When do you have to identify yourself to police?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The release of body camera video that showed a local pastor arrested while watering his neighbors’ flowers got a lot of attention. That video of the confrontation between the Childersburg Police Department and Pastor Michael Jennings had gained national attention prompting questions about when you have to identify yourself to law enforcement, and when you don’t.
Drive-by shooting in Birmingham neighborhood leaves 2 dead in city’s 99th, 100th homicides
Gunfire rang out in a Birmingham neighborhood Saturday afternoon, killing two males. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street. The killings raised the city’s homicide total so far this year to 100. Last year, the city didn’t record it’s 100th homicide until the end of October.
Locust Fork man found dead in Jefferson County Jail
A 34-year-old Locust Fork man was found unresponsive at the Jefferson County Jail on Thursday.
Shelby Reporter
Fatal shooting occurs in Leeds
LEEDS– A shooting occurred on 400 block Alexander Road in the Leeds area of Shelby County on Thursday evening, Aug. 31. One person was reported as deceased at the scene, and the Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident as a homicide. “About 6:15 last night, Shelby County...
