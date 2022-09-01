Read full article on original website
Block party and soul food competition held on Labor Day in Macon
MACON, Ga. — On Monday in Macon, families can enjoy some labor day fun and soul food. At the Mill Hill Community Arts Center on Clinton Street, you can run into a cool block party and soul food competition hosted by Mark Wingfield and some other partners. Mark says...
Labor Day on the Lake: food, family, and fun
MACON, Ga. — Whether at the beach, on the road, or just staying in, this Labor Day weekend families are gathering together to enjoy some time off. Boat riders hauled their way to Little River Park to set sail on lake Sinclair. There was a little rain earlier on...
Auction for rare and desirable antiques
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Rare and exotics antiques were put on auction including jukeboxes, slot machines, arcade games, and more. These items have been collected over the past 40 years by Preston Evans, and now he is auctioning off these items with some fun. "It's almost just called a...
A Weird and Wonderful House
MACON, Ga. — Carey Pickard and Chris Howard describe their historic home as “decaying grandeur.”. “I don't mind the crumbling bricks. We actually haven't painted any of the walls in the 21 years that we've been here,” Pickard says. “Most of our things evoke memories that either belong to family members, or they were picked up on trips abroad.”
The Waterworks: A weird and wonderful house in Macon
Carey Pickard and Chris Howard describe their historic home as "decaying grandeur. "I don't mind the crumbling bricks. We actually haven't painted any of the walls in the 21 years that we've been here," Pickard says. "Most of our things evoke memories that either belong to family members, or they were picked up on trips abroad."
12 Best Things To Do in Macon GA With (or Without) Kids
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Choosing Macon GA for an intentional family vacation or an adult getaway, might once have surprised even southerners. Not now! Let Macon choose you on a road trip through middle Georgia to deliver a great big agenda of fun things to do. And to eat. Listening is part of it all because Macon’s a music town.
Macon time capsule dating back to 1879 opened, contained items from Confederacy
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Time capsules dating back more than 100 years were opened and celebrated Friday morning in Macon. Officials with the Cannonball House opened time capsules Friday that had been a part of the Confederate monument in downtown Macon. The contents were put in the time capsule inside the base of the monument in 1879. There was a second time capsule buried near the monument's cornerstone when it was moved to Second Street and Cotton Avenue in 1956.
WEEK 3: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates
WARNER ROBINS - 17 NORTHSIDE - 10 Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates. Warner Robins barber shares the buzz of city football rivalry. The Cairo native and stand-up comedian celebrated his 43rd anniversary of cutting hair, and plenty of those fades belong...
Circle K promotes discounted gas for 'Circle K Fuel Day'
MACON, Ga. — With how high gas prices have been in the last few months, a discount on gas is a welcome offer for many travelers. On September 1, Circle K is offering savings of 40 cents off per gallon, between 4 - 7 p.m. The price on the...
New restaurant 'No Name Chicken' opens in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A line was out the door this morning at No Name Chicken, a new restaurant that opened in Warner Robins. They have only been open for about a week so far, but people have been pouring in to try their menu. They offer several different...
Flash Flood: Macon-Bibb sees stranded cars, lake jump banks
MACON, Ga. — Drivers reported several cars stranded along Zebulon Road due to heavy rains and flooding Sunday night after a Flash Flood Warning was issued for the area. Radar estimates over 8 inches of rain fell along Bass Road, from the Interstate 75 area down to Zebulon Road and over to Interstate 475, between 7 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.
Contents of Macon Confederate statue time capsules revealed
MACON, Ga. — Two time capsules found during the relocation of Macon's Confederate monuments were opened during a ceremony on Friday. Workers moved the statue of the Confederate private, which paid tribute to confederate soldiers of Macon, from downtown Macon to a park outside Rose Hill cemetery in June.
Teslay Beauty Bar & Salon offers unique hair experiences in downtown Milledgeville
Teslay Beauty Bar & Salon is a newer hair salon in downtown Milledgeville that offers hair services and an upbeat atmosphere. Owner Tieria Cooper opened her Salon in November of 2020 after working in Unique Hair Suites for six years. She began working with hair at 16-years-old as a pass time while attending high school and later the nursing program in college. However, Cooper felt that nursing was not the right career path for her and transferred to the Warner Robins campus of Central Georgia Technical College.
Child from Warner Robins falls from third floor balcony in Panama City
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — According to our CBS affiliate in Panama City, Florida, the Panama City Police Department responded to a call that a child had fallen out of a balcony at the Laketown Wharf around 7 a.m. on Saturday. The Panama City Police Department said that the child...
Athens Tenants Push Back Against New Landlord’s Rent Hikes
Residents of the Lexington Heights, Highland Park, Hidden Pines and Rosemary Place neighborhoods issued a list of six demands to their landlord and property management company at a news conference last week, including new leases for all tenants at reduced rent. Dozens of Athens residents in these neighborhoods are facing...
Shooting Investigation near Highland Avenue and Damascus Road
Augusta, GA – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred near Highland Avenue and Damascus Road in Augusta. This investigation remains active and no further information is available at this time.
Dirt bike/ATV crash claims life of Hart County teen
A Hart County teen died of injuries when the Honda dirt bike he was riding struck a Honda four-wheeler Saturday in Hart County. Georgia State Patrol Post 52 Hartwell reported the 14-year-old dirt bike rider, whose name has not been released yet, was following the ATV on Beaverdam Farm Road when the four-wheeler attempted to turn left.
Employee stabbed, severely injured by thief at Mall of Georgia
An employee at the Macy's store at the Mall of Georgia suffered life-threatening injuries after they were stabbed by a suspect Friday morning during a robbery attempt at the store. According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, the suspect, Jose Reyes-Serrato, 27, of Loganville, was shot...
62-Year-Old Angela Dawn White Dead After Collision In Macon (Macon, GA)
Officials report that a car crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard on Wednesday night led to the death of 1 woman. A press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that the fatal collision happened around 12.26 AM.
Missing Macon woman Marcie Renfroe found safe
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a missing person. According to the sheriff’s office, 34-year-old Marcie Renfroe was last seen by family, at her home on Napier Avenue, on August 30. Authorities say Renfroe is described as a black female,...
