KELOLAND TV
One person killed in Arlington, South Dakota shooting
ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) — Kingsbury County Sheriff Steve Strande tells KELOLAND News that one person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington. The South Dakota DCI is leading an investigation. Strande says there is “absolutely” no threat to the public. Stay with KELOLAND News for...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: September 4th
HURON, SD (KELO) — It’s Department of Public Safety Day at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron. Attractions include 4-H exhibits starting at 8 a.m., the midway rides open at 10 a.m., an antique tractor show at 11 a.m., Highway Patrol dog demonstrations at 1 p.m., plus The Band Perry with special guests Lainey Wilson and Priscilla Block in the grandstand at 7 p.m. The state fair runs through Monday.
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: New Broadcast, old school restoration
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is bringing you a new broadcast to catch the latest daily news. On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we give you a preview of KELOLAND’s First @4. We also take a look at the overdose epidemic as well as how...
Sioux Falls vigilante takes matters into his own hands
He not only caught the thief, his security camera also caught some of it on video and now the 18 year old woman is facing a long list of charges.
KELOLAND TV
Tractor tribute at state vets cemetery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday’s Labor Day weekend travel crowd included a group of farmers, and others, from southwest Minnesota who took the back roads into South Dakota. But this was more than just a pleasure ride; it also served a solemn purpose. Nearly 75 tractors moved...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Multiple cars continued to crash on I-29 near Madison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now just learned of a car crash on I-29 that is currently blocking traffic in the southbound lane near Madison. UPDATE: 6:06: According to Deputy Carl Brakke with the Moody County Sheriff’s Office, the crash began near the 109 Colman exit. Originally, a northbound car in the right lane was attempting to pass another car in the left lane and hit the vehicle, causing it to roll through the median and into the southbound I-29 lanes. The car that flipped came to rest on the shoulder, facing the oncoming traffic.
KELOLAND TV
Alibi Bar submits plans for new building
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular dive bar in eastern Sioux Falls has submitted plans for a new building. The Alibi Bar, Restaurant & Casino submitted paperwork with the Sioux Falls Planning Commission for a conditional use permit to allow on-sale alcoholic beverages to be built within 500 feet of a sensitive land use.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings’ new police chief; Gunshots at MN State Fair; Warmer weather returns Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The new police chief of Brookings says he hopes to live up to the expectation and legacy that the department has already earned within the community.
USD and SDSU Both Lose to FBS Opponents on Saturday
The University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University both took on FBS opponents on Saturday with hopes of pulling off big-time upsets. Unfortunately, both SDSU and USD lost their games while still having different results in the process. While SDSU was able to hang all game with Iowa...
South Dakota student leaving instead of cutting hair as school defends dress code
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The parents of an O’Gorman High School freshman student say he will be leaving the school after he was told he had to cut his hair. His family says their son Braxton Schafer, who is Black and has locs that reach his shoulders, doesn’t want to cut them. Administration told the […]
South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In
South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
KELOLAND TV
Thousands of animals take shelter in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The area in the name “Sioux Falls Area Humane Society” is true. Executive director Kori J. Baade said the society provides service to Sioux Falls but also has 21 outside contracts. Those contracts include Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties. So, in counties or...
Sioux Falls Launches ‘Kids Ride Free’ Initiative for City Busses
In an effort to ease the burden of getting to school, the City of Sioux Falls is unveiling a new program to make public transportation more accessible for elementary, middle, and high school students in the city. Sioux Area Metro is launching the 'Kids Ride Free' initiative, which will offer...
KELOLAND TV
One person in custody in connection with homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The authorities are searching for three people they’re calling persons of interest relating to homicide. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and FBI say the homicide happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning in the Porcupine area. Authorities are searching...
dakotanewsnow.com
Arlington shooting victim’s name released, DCI declares no threat to public
ARLINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died of gunshot wounds Sunday morning at a home in Arlington, Kingsburg County, Steve Strande tells Dakota News Now. The South Dakota DCI was called around 5 a.m. on Sunday, and arriving officers attempted to perform life-saving measures on the person found at the scene, according to a release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Police still looking for information in recent Sioux Falls homicides
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are still no answers or arrests – Sioux Falls police continue to investigate the city’s most recent homicides. It’s been nearly two weeks since investigations began into two deadly shootings in different parts of town. It’s been 13 days since...
Roll Up Your Sleeve, South Dakota Needs Blood
Earlier this year we reported on the blood crisis across the country as supplies were critically low. This week once again the call is going out for blood donors. Wednesday through Friday, August 31-September 2 you are encouraged to roll up your sleeve and donate blood during the 7th annual All-American Blood Drive.
SD medical marijuana cardholders up 32% in Unity Rd’s 1st month
The first state-regulated medical marijuana dispensary in South Dakota just wrapped up its first month in business.
siouxfalls.business
Valentino’s picks first site for Sioux Falls return
If you’ve been craving Valentino’s for the past seven years, you won’t be much longer. The Nebraska-based Italian restaurant is returning to Sioux Falls after closing in 2015. It’s being franchised locally by Jenny Pals, who said her family has been working on franchising the concept for...
earnthenecklace.com
Angela Kennecke Leaving KELO-TV: Where Is the Sioux Falls Anchor Going?
The people of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have appreciated the honest and truthful reporting of Angela Kennecke for 33 years. They will never forget her running down the street in high heels and getting the facts. Now Angela Kennecke is leaving KELO-TV. Her viewers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where she is going and if she is leaving Sioux Falls. Fortunately for them, veteran anchor and investigative journalist answered most questions about her departure from KELO-TV.
