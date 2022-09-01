ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Crash blocking northbound lanes of Interstate 69 now cleared

PADUCAH — Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports a multi-vehicle crash is blocking the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County. This crash site on I-69 is about 1/2 mile north of the Marshall/Graves County Line. Police on site are planning to conduct a...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Crash Into Wall Claims Life Of Puryear Man

Paris, Tenn.–A crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Tyson and Wood Streets early this morning resulted in a fatality. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the driver was a man from Puryear who is in his 80s. “It appears that he had a medical emergency and crashed into the wall,” Reed said. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, he said.
PURYEAR, TN
wkdzradio.com

PHOTOS – Sunday ‘Super Load’ Travels

The third of a series of ‘super loads’ made the journey Sunday morning from the Eddyville Riverport to Hopkinsville. We caught the load as it was exiting I-24 and making the turn onto US 68 at the exit in Cadiz. Check out the pics of this big rig and its ‘super size’ load.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mayfield, KY
Government
City
Mayfield, KY
City
Jackson, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
KFVS12

National Adaptive Water Ski Championships to be held in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships will be held at Twin Oaks Lakes in Paducah from Wednesday, September 14 through Saturday, September 17. The Kentucky Lake Ski Nuts and USA Adaptive Water Skiing and Wake Sports are hosting the event. The competition features the top...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Man wanted in Marshall County facing new charges in Trigg

A man wanted in Marshall County was arrested Friday in Trigg County on new charges. The Trigg County Sheriff's Office had requested the public's help with finding a man accused of stealing from a store. Hours after the initial request, Justin English was taken into custody after he was reportedly...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
JC Phelps

The Top Seven Things To Do In Murray, Kentucky

Hey, y’all! There’s nothing better than exploring the communities that make the Commonwealth of Kentucky special. While there are many that I love, Murray is an all-time favorite. Murray, a small college town located in Western Kentucky, boasts an amount of charm you’d expect to see in a movie. It was also voted the Friendliest Town in America! While you’ll never run short of things to do on your visit, here’s my list of the Top Seven Things To Do in Murray, Kentucky.
MURRAY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rand Paul
KFVS12

Paducah police investigating report of shots fired

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Thursday evening, September 1. According to Paducah police, just after 5 p.m. multiple callers reported hearing gunshots on H.C. Mathis Drive near North 27th Street, then continuing down Laclede Avenue. They said several callers reported seeing two...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Work zone for intersection improvements in Murray starts Wednesday

MURRAY, KY — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans lane restrictions at a busy intersection north of downtown Murray on Wednesday, Sept. 7. This work zone is to allow placement of concrete pavement at the intersection where U.S. 641-Business meets KY 2075 and KY 2595. This is at the intersection of East Chestnut Street and North 4th Street.
MURRAY, KY
WBBJ

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas under investigation by FBI

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff is being investigated by the FBI. The FBI has confirmed they searched several locations in Gibson County Thursday. According to FBI Public Affairs Officer Elizabeth Clement-Webb, FBI agents searched locations including Sheriff Paul Thomas‘ residence, The Orchard House Transitional Home, Alliance Staffing Group, and the Gibson County Correctional Facility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Helmet#Labor Day Weekend#13 Hours#Shawnee National Forest#The Fleetwood Mac#The Worldwide Iron Man#Heartland News
radionwtn.com

Buchanan Couple Arrested In Stewart Co. Courthouse Parking Lot

Dover, Tenn.–A couple from Buchanan were arrested on drug and other charges in the Stewart County Courthouse parking lot. On Wednesday afternoon August 31st, Deputy Corey Etherton was checking some suspicious activity from a vehicle in the rear of the courthouse parking lot. While talking with the male driver and a female passenger he became more suspicious and called for a K-9.
BUCHANAN, TN
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Trigg County Crash

Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a crash on Roaring Spring Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a motorcycle driven by Roger LaBar from Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, was westbound on Kentucky 164 when he struck a deer near the intersection of New Hope Road.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Three Injured In Cadiz Crash

A wreck on Canton Road in Cadiz sent three people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Gregory Trawick of Cadiz was exiting the Taste Of South parking lot and pulled into the path of a southbound SUV driven by Eric Hamilton of South Fulton, Tennessee.
CADIZ, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Murray collision leaves one injured

A two-vehicle accident in Murray on Friday sent one person to the hospital. Murray police responded to the accident at the intersection of 4th and Chestnut streets, where they learned 56-year-old David Garland of Murray had been struck by 30-year-old Patrick Davis of Dexter. Davis reportedly told authorities he had...
MURRAY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
westkentuckystar.com

Mayfield traffic stop nets Wingo man on meth charge

A traffic stop in Mayfield on Saturday led to a Wingo man's arrest on drug charges. Deputies stopped the vehicle in Mayfield just before 9 pm, and performed a search after speaking with the occupants. Meth and drug paraphernalia were reportedly found during the search. The sheriff's office said a...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Jazz Festival held in Cairo, Ill.

Shoppers are looking for bargains at the 61-Mile Yard Sale this weekend. 2 children die in crash on I-55 in New Madrid Co. Two children died and five others were injured in a crash on I-55 in New Madrid County, Mo. People from around the area search for bargains at...
CAIRO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy