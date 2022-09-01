Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Revolution Realty
Dupaco Community Credit Union operates on a philosophy where customers are members. A place where their employees are eager to refer friends to apply for open positions. Growing Cedar Rapids company has 'to hire' waitlist. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT. In most big box retail stores, you...
KCRG.com
Conflicting data points show complexities in the teacher labor market
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State data shows the number of teachers in Iowa increased, while the number of students decreased since 2000. Meanwhile, districts said there’s an increase in resignations and fewer applicants for teaching positions. Education researchers said conflicting data points, make it difficult to understand the...
KCRG.com
Cornell College adding scholarship to help new students living on campus
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cornell College is adding a new scholarship to help students. The Cornell Iowa Promise Scholarship can add between $1 to $30,000 for a student. It’s due to a collaboration with the Iowa Tuition Grant and is only available to students going to private colleges. To get it, students must have Iowa residency, be first-time students, and live on campus.
KCRG.com
State reports first case of human infected with West Nile Virus in 2022
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Friday that the first confirmed case of West Nile Virus in a human in the state has been reported. The victim is a middle-aged adult out of Buena Vista County. HHS says that 6 Iowans...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol asks for holiday travelers to drive safe
New data shows 'red flag' laws, meant to stop gun violence, are rarely used. Trinity Health is now the sole owner of MercyOne here in Iowa. Davenport city leader broke ground on a new facility that will make fully cooked bacon. Grain semi rolls over on I-380 near Center Point.
Comments / 0