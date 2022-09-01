CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cornell College is adding a new scholarship to help students. The Cornell Iowa Promise Scholarship can add between $1 to $30,000 for a student. It’s due to a collaboration with the Iowa Tuition Grant and is only available to students going to private colleges. To get it, students must have Iowa residency, be first-time students, and live on campus.

