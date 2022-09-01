ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crimson Cup Innovation Lab in Columbus, Ohio Hosts Coffee ColLab 2022

Columbus coffee lovers learned about the art and science that produces a terrific cup of coffee at the third Coffee ColLab, sponsored by Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea and its CRIMSON retail flagship at Easton Town Center, and presented by the Columbus Coffee Festival. Held Saturday, August 27, at the Crimson Cup Innovation Lab, the event featured coffee demonstrations, samples of the CRIMSON fall menu, local food and drink, and a Latte Art throwdown.
