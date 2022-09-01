Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Experts weigh in on the Ethereum vulnerabilities after Merge: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. The past week in the DeFi ecosystem saw major developments centered around the Ethereum Merge. Aave (AAVE) community proposed temporarily suspending Ether (ETH)...
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
CoinTelegraph
Sept. 22 is the date for Cardano’s Vasil hard fork launch, 3 months after target date
Cardano has set September 22 as the date for its Vasil mainnet upgrade, founder of the blockchain Charles Hoskinson announced on his YouTube vlog Friday. The hard fork was originally scheduled for June of this year and rescheduled twice. According to Cardano-associated R&D company Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), which...
CoinTelegraph
ETH Merge: CoinGecko co-founder shares strategy for forked tokens
Many believe that after Ethereum transitions to proof-of-stake (PoS), a faction of Ether (ETH) miners will be creating a proof-of-work (PoW) fork of the network so that they can still keep mining. An executive believes that there are ways for ETH holders to take advantage of this upcoming event. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
BTC price sees new $20K showdown — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts the second week of September still trying to cement $20,000 as support as bears clinch control. The largest cryptocurrency emerges from a sideways weekend with a weekly close almost exactly at the $20,000 mark — but that significant psychological level is already struggling. Expectations already favored...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto noobs: What to tell newcomer friends about digital currency
Interest in crypto has been growing since the 2017 bull market and has increased even further since 2021, which saw the nonfungible token (NFT) boom and Bitcoin (BTC) hitting its highest price so far. So, what can a crypto investor tell family and friends who are interested in cryptocurrency? Here...
CoinTelegraph
Data from bitcoin processor suggests crypto winter is not affecting widespread adoption
If it wasn't devastating enough for investors to see cryptocurrencies lose nearly $2 trillion in value since the height of the 2021 rally, analysts have predicted that the most recent plunge isn't a traditional market pullback. Instead of distinguishing between a market pullback and a longer-term decline, the industry has already shown signs of the more dreaded "the crypto winter."
CoinTelegraph
3 ways to trade Bitcoin and altcoins during a bear market
Markets are scary right now, and while the situation is likely to worsen, it doesn’t mean investors need to sit out and watch from the sidelines. In fact, history has proven that one of the best times to buy Bitcoin (BTC) is when no one is talking about Bitcoin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinTelegraph
Are Bitcoin transactions anonymous and traceable?
Through blockchain explorers, one can easily track Bitcoin transactions, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to conduct Bitcoin transactions anonymously. It is certainly possible to trace a Bitcoin (BTC) transaction. Bitcoin explorers allow you to map activity on the Bitcoin blockchain. Thanks to this transparency, transactions are traceable and you can think of the blockchain as a kind of open database full of Bitcoin transactions.
CoinTelegraph
More than 50% of reported Bitcoin trading volume is 'likely to be fake or non-economic' — Report
Bitcoin trading data from 157 exchanges reportedly did not match up to what companies claimed. According to an Aug. 26 report from Forbes, Javier Pax of the news outlet’s digital asset arm said there was a mismatch between the Bitcoin (BTC) trading data reported by crypto exchanges and the actual numbers. The Forbes contributor found that a group of small exchanges had BTC trading volumes roughly 95% less than those reported, while those operating “with little or no regulatory oversight” — including Binance and Bybit — claimed to have more than double the analyzed volume: $217 billion as opposed to $89 billion.
CoinTelegraph
NFT NYC 2022: A look inside a massive NFT conference
Cointelegraph senior reporter Rachel Wolfson spent a day exploring NFT NYC 2022 to learn about emerging nonfungible token (NFT) projects and how the sector may advance. A recent market report published by Verified Market Research (VMR) predicts that the NFT market could reach a value of $230 billion by 2030. NFT NYC 2022 certainly demonstrated the potential of the NFT sector, highlighting some of the most promising use cases and industry experts.
CoinTelegraph
The Bitcoin bottom — Are we there yet? Analysts discuss the factors impacting BTC price
When Bitcoin was trading above $60,000, the smartest analysts and financial-minded folk told investors that BTC price would never fall below its previous all time high. These same individuals also said $50,000 was a buy the dip opportunity, and then they said $35,000 was a generational buy opportunity. Later on, they also suggested that BTC would never fall under $20,000.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: You can’t stop the Tether FUD
In the world of crypto, FUD stands for fear, uncertainty and doubt. It’s often evoked intentionally to draw negative attention to a particular project or business. One of crypto’s most enduring legacies has been the constant FUD surrounding Tether, whose USDT stablecoin commands a market capitalization of nearly $68 billion. Whether intentional or not, The Wall Street Journal ran a story this week claiming that Tether was on the edge of technical insolvency and that it wouldn’t take much to push the stablecoin issuer into financial peril. Of course, Tether didn’t take it lying down and immediately issued a response to what it considered to be a “disinformation” campaign by the Journal.
CoinTelegraph
Repurposing Bitcoin mining heat can solve global energy crisis: Arcane
The flexibility behind running Bitcoin (BTC) mining operations can be vital to solving the real-world problems that stand in the way of the energy industry, suggests Arcane research. One of the biggest concerns authorities raise when it comes to Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption is its energy requirements. While innovations in chipset...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin market dominance plumbs 4-year lows as BTC price ditches $20K
Bitcoin (BTC) traded below $20,000 on Sep. 3 as commodities declined on news of a G7 Russian energy ban. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed ongoing lackluster performance on BTC/USD, which traded around $19,800. The largest cryptocurrency looked increasingly unable to flip $20,000 to firm support as the...
CoinTelegraph
Bnk To The Future eyes acquisition of crypto lender SALT
Crypto lending platform SALT has received a buyout offer from a prominent online investment platform — a move the company said could potentially enhance its product offerings and advance its mission of making digital assets more accessible to mainstream audiences. Bnk To The Future, or BF, has submitted a...
CoinTelegraph
Brazilian SEC seeks to change its role in cryptocurrency regulation
The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly pursuing changes in the country's legal framework with regard to its regulation of cryptocurrencies. According to local media, one major concern is that the bill in question does not appear to consider tokens as digital assets or securities — and they therefore wouldn't fall under SEC regulation. The updated position of the nation's SEC follows the appointment of a new board and the increased relevance of the crypto sector in the country's financial services.
CoinTelegraph
Network outages have been Solana’s ‘curse,’ says co-founder
Network outages continue to be the Solana network’s biggest challenge, according to its co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko. Launched in 2020, the Solana network has suffered a number of network outages, which have come from a number of different congestion and spam events, according to Yakovenko. In a Friday interview with...
CoinTelegraph
NFT watchdog Rug Pull Finder gets its own NFT giveaway exploited
In an ironic twist, Rug Pull Finder (RPF), a nonfungible token (NFT) watchdog focused on identifying Web3-based fraud, has fallen victim to a smart contract exploit of its own. According to the NFT investigator’s post on Twitter on Friday, two people exploited a technical flaw in the project during the...
CoinTelegraph
Australian state police sets up crypto division to trace transactions
Law enforcement in Australia is working to boost cryptocurrency expertise and trace crypto transactions by setting up a dedicated police group. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) has established a new cryptocurrency unit to focus on monitoring crypto-related transactions, The Australian Financial Review reported on Monday. Stefan Jerga, the national manager...
Comments / 0