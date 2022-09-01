Read full article on original website
UPDATE | HECO restores power to Hawaii Kai residents after outage
Hawaiian Electric Company finally restored power around 4:00 p.m., after nearly 2,000 Hawaii Kai residents lost power mid-day Friday. The outage was reported around 12:46 p.m., with 1,865 people impacted, and was initially expected to be fully restored by 2:00 p.m.
Labor Day forecast: Breezier winds today, showers clearing the state
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, trade winds will strengthen slightly today with moderate to locally breezy winds lasting through Monday. Trade winds will continue to blow at moderate levels through Thursday with lighter trade winds and afternoon sea breezes expected from Friday onward...
Hawaii's largest wave pool development plans for Ewa Beach divides some residents
EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The world's biggest wave pool is set to be built on Oahu in Ewa Beach if a major developer gets its way. Elected officials held a Town Hall on Thursday led by State Sen. Kurt Fevella and Council Member Andria Tupola, appealing to the developer Haseko to come through with a development package that would address the needs of the community.
New Law on to-go containers fully goes into effect Sept 5
HONOLULU (KITV)- Time is running out for food service businesses to go green. September 5,2022 the law kicks into place requiring Honolulu restaurants, food vendors, and food trucks to use only bio-degradable containers. Lobster, softshell crab, short rib. When Saigon Grill sends out food to go, it's now going out...
Illegal Pearl City adult care home ordered to shut down, operators fined $271,600
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) has ordered an adult care home in Pearl City to shut down for operating without a license. Its operators are also facing a hefty fine. DOH began investigating after receiving reports that the home, TLC for the Elderly LLC,...
Blood Bank of Hawaii in dire need of universal type O blood
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September marks 'National Disaster Preparedness Month', and this week is also 'National Blood Donation Week'. The Blood Bank of Hawaii is participating in the first-in-the-nation Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, connecting more than 30 blood centers around the country to help assist each other in times of disasters requiring mass blood transfusions.
Friday Evening Weather Forecast: September 2, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) –Increasing trade wind showers to start the holiday weekend. Tonight, scattered trade wind showers. Highest rain chances will be for O’ahu, Moloka’i and Maui. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
Labor Day Unity Picnic resumes in 20222
HONOLULU (KITV)- Labor day is on September 5, 2022. But some celebrated early at the annual Labor Unity Picnic. Labor unions host the event, to reward members' hard year of work. But everyone could enjoy the celebration. “We come together as Ohana. We may be so many unions, but we...
"We are not in paradise." | New Waikiki safety program hopes to crack down on crime, violence
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A recent murder is just part of a string of crimes that include burglaries, shootings, and even a sword attack on Kalakaua Avenue. Residents are calling for a stop to the violence.
Parade, festivities planned to honor Honolulu Little League World Series champions
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A parade and other festivities are in the works honoring the Honolulu Little League Team for their dominating performance en route to capturing the 2022 Little League World Series World Championship. Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Honolulu city officials announced the plans at a press conference Friday morning...
“One Mile One Veteran” podcast kicks off to prevent veteran suicides
HONOLULU (KITV4) - September is Suicide Prevention Month and a local veteran is kicking off a podcast called “One Mile One Veteran” to help prevent suicides in the veteran community. The host and founder, Danny Mayberry served in the Navy for 11 years with several deployments to Iraq...
STEM-based Education Teaches Young Girls More Creativity & 21st-century Skills
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Despite making up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, women are still vastly underrepresented in the science, technology, engineering and math workforce. Women made gains – from 8% of STEM workers in 1970 to 27% in 2019 – but men still dominate the field, making up 73% of all STEM workers.
