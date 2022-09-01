Read full article on original website
Man punched, stabbed in the Bronx over gas money: NYPD
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a group attack at a gas station in the Bronx Saturday, police said on Monday. The 36-year-old victim, who was driving a car, pulled over at a gas station along Webster Avenue near East 168th Street a few minutes past 1 p.m. Inside his car […]
Three men shot, one fatally, outside Brooklyn NYCHA development
Three men were shot, one fatally, outside a Brooklyn NYCHA development early Monday, cops said. Shots rang out outside the Nostrand Houses on Batchelder St. near Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay about 12:10 a.m., police said. Calvin Kellman, 30, and a 28-year-old man were both shot in the chest while another 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg, police said. Kellman, who lived in the Nostrand ...
Woman taken away in ambulance screaming incoherently after arrest for fatally mowing down bystander on Queens sidewalk
A woman arrested for mowing down a man sitting on his walker on a Queens sidewalk while trying to run over a rival was taken away in an ambulance Tuesday after she started screaming incoherently at cops. Kiani Phoenix is expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after she wigged out...
Mom grazed by gunfire crossing Williamsburg Bridge to Manhattan, stay bullet misses girl, 4, in back seat
Two young parents and their 4-year-old girl dodged death when a stray bullet pierced their vehicle as they got on the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn, grazing the mom’s neck, cops said Sunday. The family were heading to Manhattan, with the 24-year-old dad driving, when they heard a gunshot just before 11 p.m. Saturday, police said. The 21-year-old mom then felt a sting. The bullet, which ...
Man accused in killing of Manhattan IHOP worker was ‘waiting and pacing’ for hours: criminal complaint
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The man accused of killing a 25-year-old IHOP employee waited at the restaurant for hours before the alleged homicide, according to the criminal complaint filed in Manhattan. Alleged gunman, 44-year-old Clarkson Wilson, was caught on camera traveling from Brooklyn to Manhattan before the woman’s death, officials said. After that, video shows him […]
NYPD busts masked gunman in Union Square killing — domestic feud believed to be murder motive, say police sources
A black-clad gunman who killed a 25-year-old woman near Union Square was busted early Saturday, and police say he carried out the slaying in an ongoing domestic dispute. Clarkson Wilson, 44, who served four years in prison on an attempted robbery conviction, shot Imani Armstrong in the head early Thursday as she neared the corner of E. 14th St. and Irving Place, just east of Union Square, ...
Drive-by shooting at Brooklyn biker club puts 4 in hospital, suspect at large
Four men were injured in a drive-by shooting at a motorcycle club in Greenpoint on Friday night, according to police. A white sedan passed by a party on Russell Street near Greenpoint Avenue around 8:30 p.m. and opened fire, authorities said.
Man charged with fatally shooting woman near Union Square: NYPD
GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old woman in Manhattan right after she finished up work at a nearby IHOP, police said. Clarkson Wilson, 44, is accused of fatally shooting the woman at the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place, about a block away […]
Police: Man knocks officer to ground, runs into stranger's home during arrest on Long Island
Police say Shane Nicholas, 23, was driving a car pulled over in Valley Stream on Saturday night because it had tinted windows.
Police search for 3 men who hospitalized 24-year-old in brutal Bronx subway beating
Police are searching for three men who beat up a stranger on a Williamsbridge subway platform on Tuesday. The attackers were at the 219 Street 2 and 5 train station around 11:11 a.m.
4 injured in drive-by shooting in Brooklyn: NYPD
GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Four people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn Friday evening, police said. The shooting happened at 223 Russell Street in Greenpoint around 8:40 p.m., according to the NYPD. A car pulled up to the location and someone inside the vehicle opened fire. The car drove away after the shots […]
NYPD investigates death of man killed crossing Brooklyn highway
A man was fatally struck by a car as he tried to cross a Brooklyn highway, police said Saturday. Gamalier Reyes-De Los Santos, 40 was crossing the east-bound lanes of the Belt Parkway near Exit 9 in Sheepshead Bay about 11:30 p.m. Friday when a 2016 Toyota Corolla slammed into him, cops said. Responding officers found Reyes-De Los Santos, of the Bronx, sprawled out in the middle lane with ...
Suspect slashes straphanger on Manhattan train: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — An accidental bump on a subway train in Lower Manhattan led to some words being changed before escalating to an assault, authorities said. The incident occurred on Aug. 25 at around 12:41 p.m. when a 23-year-old woman and her partner were aboard a northbound No. 4 train at the Brooklyn Bridge-City […]
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
Four victims in fatal Palisades Parkway crash identified
Four victims in a fatal crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway have now been identified.
Police arrest 15-year-old boy for shooting 17-year-old girl in Queens
Police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Saturday for the killing of a 17-year-old girl found with a fatal gunshot wound in Rosedale. Officers found Shantasia Obrian unconscious and unresponsive with a bullet wound to her back.
Woman slashed on Manhattan subway train after bumping into suspect
A 23-year-old woman was slashed after she and her partner accidentally bumped into a man on a Lower Manhattan subway train, police said Thursday.
Cops searching for 2 men who broke a man's jaw unprovoked in Queens
Police are searching for two men in their 30s who broke a man’s jaw unprovoked in Long Island City. The 34-year-old victim was walking on 40th Avenue near 10th Street on July 14 around 11:20 a.m. when the two suspects started verbally harassing him.
Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
Man, 68, repeatedly struck, robbed in Brooklyn station; suspects sought
A 68-year-old man was repeatedly struck and robbed inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said Wednesday as they released video of the suspects sought.
