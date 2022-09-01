ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man punched, stabbed in the Bronx over gas money: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a group attack at a gas station in the Bronx Saturday, police said on Monday. The 36-year-old victim, who was driving a car, pulled over at a gas station along Webster Avenue near East 168th Street a few minutes past 1 p.m. Inside his car […]
Daily News

Three men shot, one fatally, outside Brooklyn NYCHA development

Three men were shot, one fatally, outside a Brooklyn NYCHA development early Monday, cops said. Shots rang out outside the Nostrand Houses on Batchelder St. near Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay about 12:10 a.m., police said. Calvin Kellman, 30, and a 28-year-old man were both shot in the chest while another 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg, police said. Kellman, who lived in the Nostrand ...
Daily News

Mom grazed by gunfire crossing Williamsburg Bridge to Manhattan, stay bullet misses girl, 4, in back seat

Two young parents and their 4-year-old girl dodged death when a stray bullet pierced their vehicle as they got on the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn, grazing the mom’s neck, cops said Sunday. The family were heading to Manhattan, with the 24-year-old dad driving, when they heard a gunshot just before 11 p.m. Saturday, police said. The 21-year-old mom then felt a sting. The bullet, which ...
PIX11

Man accused in killing of Manhattan IHOP worker was ‘waiting and pacing’ for hours: criminal complaint

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The man accused of killing a 25-year-old IHOP employee waited at the restaurant for hours before the alleged homicide, according to the criminal complaint filed in Manhattan. Alleged gunman, 44-year-old Clarkson Wilson, was caught on camera traveling from Brooklyn to Manhattan before the woman’s death, officials said. After that, video shows him […]
Daily News

NYPD busts masked gunman in Union Square killing — domestic feud believed to be murder motive, say police sources

A black-clad gunman who killed a 25-year-old woman near Union Square was busted early Saturday, and police say he carried out the slaying in an ongoing domestic dispute. Clarkson Wilson, 44, who served four years in prison on an attempted robbery conviction, shot Imani Armstrong in the head early Thursday as she neared the corner of E. 14th St. and Irving Place, just east of Union Square, ...
PIX11

Man charged with fatally shooting woman near Union Square: NYPD

GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old woman in Manhattan right after she finished up work at a nearby IHOP, police said. Clarkson Wilson, 44, is accused of fatally shooting the woman at the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place, about a block away […]
PIX11

4 injured in drive-by shooting in Brooklyn: NYPD

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Four people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn Friday evening, police said. The shooting happened at 223 Russell Street in Greenpoint around 8:40 p.m., according to the NYPD. A car pulled up to the location and someone inside the vehicle opened fire. The car drove away after the shots […]
Daily News

NYPD investigates death of man killed crossing Brooklyn highway

A man was fatally struck by a car as he tried to cross a Brooklyn highway, police said Saturday. Gamalier Reyes-De Los Santos, 40 was crossing the east-bound lanes of the Belt Parkway near Exit 9 in Sheepshead Bay about 11:30 p.m. Friday when a 2016 Toyota Corolla slammed into him, cops said. Responding officers found Reyes-De Los Santos, of the Bronx, sprawled out in the middle lane with ...
PIX11

Suspect slashes straphanger on Manhattan train: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An accidental bump on a subway train in Lower Manhattan led to some words being changed before escalating to an assault, authorities said. The incident occurred on Aug. 25 at around 12:41 p.m. when a 23-year-old woman and her partner were aboard a northbound No. 4 train at the Brooklyn Bridge-City […]
PIX11

Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
