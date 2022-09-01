Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Reece James close to signing new long-term Chelsea contract — reports
After Harvey Vale and Armando Broja, it looks like Reece James will be the next player to sign on the dotted lines and extend his stay at Chelsea. James’s current deal runs through 2025, but according to the Times, the Athletic, Evening Standard and the Telegraph, he is close to signing a new six-year contract that would also make him the highest-paid defender in the club’s history.
SB Nation
Sunderland’s crop of new signings can help us build on a very promising start to the season!
It goes without saying that no football transfer window will ever be perfect. Be it Sunderland, Manchester City or Hartlepool, clubs rarely secure all of their targets during the summer or the winter, regardless of how much money they may have in the kitty. For Sunderland, this particular window has...
SB Nation
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 308: Birthday Brace
Sometimes, all it takes is one game to settle a debate. After a week of questions about his future - Does he work hard enough? Does he fit Paul Ince’s system? Should he be sold to Fenerbahce? – Lucas Joao responded with a brace on his birthday to help Reading to a 2-1 home win over Stoke City to ensure that the Royals end the weekend third in the Championship table.
SB Nation
On This Day (4 September 1984): Spurs lose the plot as Sunderland win the points
Ask a Sunderland fan about when the Lads played against Tottenham Hotspur in 1984-85 and they will most likely tell you about the two sides’ Milk Cup replay in which an inspired Chris Turner helped bring a dramatic victory en route to the final. The teams had already played out a notable fixture in the league by that point however, when despite an early season injury crisis Len Ashurst’s men scrapped their way to an impressive win.
UEFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Konrad Laimer On Rejecting “Hasty Departure” to Liverpool
When Liverpool players began to fall to injury and the club reversed course, seeking to bring in a midfielder this summer rather than waiting for next year, one of the rumoured top targets Konrad Laimer. The 25-year-old RB Leipzig man has now been asked about that interest, and he says...
SB Nation
Liverpool Team News
Forced into more starts than he might have had otherwise, Firmino has impressed. It looks like they are going on the pitch to play together, says the club no. 1 goalkeeper about Liverpool fans. By Avantika Goswami September 2. Notable journalist believes that the Reds’ surprise deadline day signing can...
SB Nation
Everton vs Liverpool: Opposition Analysis | The Goodison Derby
The transfer window now being shut, Everton will have to navigate the next dozen league matches as they are before they will have a chance to make any further changes to their squad. New signings James Garner and returning old favourite Idrissa Gana Gueye are eligible for Saturday’s early kickoff against neighbours Liverpool, in addition to the now fully-registered Neal Maupay.
SB Nation
Ross Barkley signs with OGC Nice in Ligue 1
Ross Barkley left Chelsea by mutual consent last week, but he didn’t stay a free agent too long, signing with OGC Nice in Ligue 1 this weekend. He’s the latest former Premier League player to land on the Côte d’Azure, joining the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Kasper Schmeichel, and Nicolas Pépé at the club this summer. Former Chelsea goalkeeping prospect Marcin Bułka is another familiar name who arrived recently. Nice are owned by Ineos, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company. Ratcliffe, who is one of Great Britain’s richest people, was named as a potential buyer for Chelsea and was more recently linked with a possible bid for Manchester United as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Alisson Becker: We are Really Focused on Getting the Victories Back
Liverpool’s goalless draw against Everton Football Club was another disappointment in the club’s streak of poor performances in the start of the 2022-23 season. And while the squad looked lackluster, no. 1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker was the only player who put in an impressive performance, stopping a number of Everton shots and helping the Reds secure a point.
SB Nation
Sunday football open thread
Good morning, Carty Freebirds. We at Carty Free Towers are still relishing in yesterday’s 2-1 home win over Fulham, one that keeps Spurs undefeated through six matches, and in third place, behind Arsenal, and also Manchester City but only on goal differential (stupid Haaland). And speaking of Arsenal, the...
SB Nation
Chelsea register 2023-23 Champions League squad
UEFA have updated the squad lists on their website ahead of the start of group stage play this week, and while there’s some weirdness going on with some of it — Raheem Sterling being shown with the No.4 shirt, for example — we can surmise that most the information is correct and does indeed reflect our squad registration for this first phase of play.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Armando Broja delighted to end speculation about Chelsea future
Armando Broja and Chelsea have made a strong commitment to each other by agreeing a new six-year contract, which should keep the young striker in Blue until at least 2028. There had been plenty of speculation about the Academy graduate’s future this summer and even dating back to January, but the new deal should put a stop to that now. Broja himself is delighted to stay and be done with that sideshow as well.
SB Nation
Staff Takeaways: Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal
Colin- There is something there with Marcus Rashford at CF. So much of Marcus Rashford’s career has been hindered by uncertainty and inconsistency in his development. He’s swapped largely between the left wing and striker, sometimes playing on the right, and while he’s had really good stretches of form he hasn’t really left us with clear answers about where he can contribute best on a consistent basis.
SB Nation
Spurs Women Preseason Recap: 12 things we learned
Well folks, Tottenham Hotspur Women’s preseason is over, and Manchester United is right around the corner. There’s only a limited amount of information available from watching half-fit players play in odd conditions against unfamiliar teams in new configurations. I personally still have nightmares about signing Tanguy Ndombele and Gio Lo Celso, winning the Audi cup, and then playing a run of football so terrible it ended in Pochettino leaving the club. That said, I do have some takes about Spurs Women.
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Dramatic Merseyside Derby Draw
Saturday’s early kickoff saw the blue and red halves of Merseyside collide at Goodison Park for the penultimate time in what was about as thrilling a match as 0-0 draws can get. I had the pleasure of witnessing this spectacle from the very first row of the main stand, and it was a day I will never forget. The atmosphere both pre-match outside the ground and during what was a fiery encounter was simply incredible and made me so proud to be a part of such a special club and special fanbase. Although the disallowance of Conor Coady’s goal caused deflation like none other, it was truly an experience of a lifetime. With that being said, let’s dive into some statistics which paint the picture of the 241st edition of this historic rivalry.
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Alex Neil’s Stoke City
Stoke City finished in 14th position in the Championship last season, the exact same position they finished 2020/21. This will be their fifth consecutive season in the second tier after they were relegated from the Premier League in 2018, following 10 seasons in the top flight. The Potters currently sit...
SB Nation
Manchester City v Aston Villa: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a familiar foe in the next match of the Premier League. This time the match is vs Aston Villa. The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!. Time and Date: Saturday 3 September 2022, Kickoff at 17:30 BST, 12.30 pm (EST, USA) Referee: Simon Hooper.
SB Nation
Marcos Alonso to keep running down that left wing forever in our memories
At about 6:45, local time, on the evening of September 24, 2016, a lusciously-locked man from Spain stood on a patch of green grass in North London, and held up three fingers. From that moment on, football was never the same again. That man was of course Marcos Alonso, and...
SB Nation
Fan Focus: Middlesbrough fan Phil says “it’s hard not to love” ex-Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore!
Matthew Crichton: After being tipped for promotion, Middlesbrough currently find themselves in the relegation zone - how would you summarise your start to the season?. Phil Spencer: Honestly, it’s been a really encouraging start to the season. Results haven’t been great, as can be seen by the Championship table, but by digging a little bit deeper there are plenty of reasons to be positive if you’re a Middlesbrough fan.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur return home today for their second London derby in a row, this time hosting Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs currently sit in third place on the table after Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at West Ham. With the closing of the Transfer Window, Antonio Conte now knows for sure what his squad looks like leading up to the World Cup break this winter. The Italian boss has been preaching patience as this group starts to gel but there are no guaranteed points, especially when the Cottagers are playing decent football and have a good goal scoring threat in the form of Aleksandr Mitrovic.
Comments / 0