Read full article on original website
Related
How weather in outer space could cost Midwest farmers $1B
HAYS, Kan. — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
Sake2Me mural emphasizes China, Hays connection
A dragon is now bursting from the side of the Sake2Me building, 803 Fort thanks to local artist Matt Miller. The mural is part of the Brush the Bricks downtown Hays art project. This is the second mural Miller has done in the series. RELATED STORY: Individuals with disabilities featured...
State forces closure of Rush County’s only grocery store
LA CROSSE — The only grocery store in Rush County is now closed, but local officials are doing everything possible to find new owners to reopen the store as soon as possible. The Rush County Grocery, in La Crosse, was forced to shut down Tuesday because of back taxes....
KWEC Butterfly Festival returns to Cheyenne Bottoms Sept. 17
GREAT BEND — Cheyenne Bottoms and most of western Kansas remain dry. Drought-like conditions have caused Kansas Wetlands Education Center staff to rethink some of its programming this year, but the annual Butterfly Festival cannot be stopped. The event has been limited the past few years but returns to full glory on Saturday, Sept. 17.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Severe storm in Barton County causes damage
Severe weather rolled through parts of our region on Thursday evening, leaving behind trees downed and some structures damaged.
Kansas grocery store closes for not paying more than $67K in sales tax
RUSH COUNTY (KSNT) – Assets were seized from a grocery store in Rush County by the Kansas Department of Revenue for nonpayment of sales tax on Tuesday. According to the KDOR, tax warrants were executed against the Rush County Grocery by KDOR agents and the Rush County Sheriff’s Office for nonpayment of Sales Tax totaling […]
'Rogue' storm pounds Great Bend with wind, rain
GREAT BEND — Forecasts called for a slight chance of storms in Barton County Thursday evening. No one expected the deluge that arrived or the downed power poles that followed. Frey Street on the east side of Great Bend was hit particularly hard with broken power poles in the stretch from 24th Street to the crossing at 281 Bypass.
🎙 Post Podcast: New childcare, housing developments proposed in Hays
On this episode of the Post Podcast Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams shares updates on proposed childcare and housing developments in Hays.
IN THIS ARTICLE
🎥 City commission excited about more apartments to be developed in Hays
More moderate income apartment housing is expected to soon be developed in Hays. Dave VanDoren, owner of the Hadley Office Center, has plans to add apartments to the third floor of the building in downtown Hays, located at 205 E. 7th. To finance the construction, VanDoren wants to apply for...
🎙 Ellis County Historical Society wraps season with Family Day events
In a continued effort to strengthen its connection to the community, the Ellis County Historical Society will host a free family event to celebrate the end of the season. The Family Day is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and will serve as the closing reception for the Big Bang Firearm Exhibit, which features the George Sternberg firearm collection.
🎙 Thunder on the Plains rumbles into Hays this month
On Sept. 17, area car enthusiasts will again come together in Hays for the Thunder on the Plains Car, Truck and Cycle Show. But the show will offer much more than just vehicles on display. In its seventh year, the event will host various family-friendly events, starting the night before the show.
🎥 TMP-M pays tribute to Ross during prayer, procession
Video by Jordan Schaeffer / photos by Cristina Janney. Jeannine Marie Ross (Jean) passed away August 24, 2022, at Hays Medical Center at the age of 86. She was born November 16, 1935, in Hays, Kansas, to Walter C. and Philomene Frances (Fisher) Ross. Jean entered the convent when she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Miss Kansas to join panel discussion on students and trauma
Fort Hays State University will host a panel discussion on the impact of childhood trauma at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Black and Golf Room in the university’s Memorial Union Building. According to federal statistics, more than two-thirds of children in the U.S. report experiencing a...
🏈 Hays gains over 500 yards in win over Junction City
HAYS - The 2022 football season for Hays High opened by hosting the Junction City Blue Jays at Lewis Field Stadium. Junction City jumped out to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter after the Indians had taken their first drive of the season down to the three yard line but failed to score.
🏈🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High Indians v Junction City
The Hays High Indians open the season Friday night at home against the Junction City Blue Jays. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app for your phone or connected device, including smart TVs. Kickoff set for 7 p.m. You...
⚽ Smith scores twice in debut as Tiger men upend Roadrunners
DENVER - The Fort Hays State men's soccer team defeated MSU Denver 2-0 on Sunday, moving to 3-0 all-time against the Roadrunners. Redshirt-freshman Tre Smith had an impressive debut scoring three both of the Tiger goals within a ten minute span. FHSU improved to 2-1-1 overall, while MSU-Denver took their first loss and also now sits at 2-1-1. The Tigers hopped on the attack quickly in the first half as they took nine shots and placed seven on goal. Smith put the Tigers on the board when he received a long pass fromInigo Jimenez and chipped it past the keeper in the 24th minute. Anders Sandsto was also credited with an assist on the play. Shortly after, a saved point-blank shot from Blake Arndt rebounded to Smith in the box and he bent the ball past the keeper to give the Tigers breathing room.
🏐 Tigers split day one in Texas
DENTON, Texas - The Fort Hays State volleyball team turned in a 1-1 record on Friday's day one of the Denton Volleyfest (Sept. 2). The Tigers opened the weekend with a 3-0 sweep of East Central before falling in four tough sets against tournament-host Texas Woman's. Riley Tinder recorded 25...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0