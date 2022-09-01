ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

How weather in outer space could cost Midwest farmers $1B

HAYS, Kan. — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Sake2Me mural emphasizes China, Hays connection

A dragon is now bursting from the side of the Sake2Me building, 803 Fort thanks to local artist Matt Miller. The mural is part of the Brush the Bricks downtown Hays art project. This is the second mural Miller has done in the series. RELATED STORY: Individuals with disabilities featured...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

KWEC Butterfly Festival returns to Cheyenne Bottoms Sept. 17

GREAT BEND — Cheyenne Bottoms and most of western Kansas remain dry. Drought-like conditions have caused Kansas Wetlands Education Center staff to rethink some of its programming this year, but the annual Butterfly Festival cannot be stopped. The event has been limited the past few years but returns to full glory on Saturday, Sept. 17.
GREAT BEND, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Society
Hays, KS
Society
City
Hays, KS
Ellis County, KS
Society
County
Ellis County, KS
Hays Post

'Rogue' storm pounds Great Bend with wind, rain

GREAT BEND — Forecasts called for a slight chance of storms in Barton County Thursday evening. No one expected the deluge that arrived or the downed power poles that followed. Frey Street on the east side of Great Bend was hit particularly hard with broken power poles in the stretch from 24th Street to the crossing at 281 Bypass.
GREAT BEND, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Food Pantries#Food Stamps#Food Distribution#First Call For Help
Hays Post

🎙 Thunder on the Plains rumbles into Hays this month

On Sept. 17, area car enthusiasts will again come together in Hays for the Thunder on the Plains Car, Truck and Cycle Show. But the show will offer much more than just vehicles on display. In its seventh year, the event will host various family-friendly events, starting the night before the show.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎥 TMP-M pays tribute to Ross during prayer, procession

Video by Jordan Schaeffer / photos by Cristina Janney. Jeannine Marie Ross (Jean) passed away August 24, 2022, at Hays Medical Center at the age of 86. She was born November 16, 1935, in Hays, Kansas, to Walter C. and Philomene Frances (Fisher) Ross. Jean entered the convent when she...
HAYS, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Walmart
Hays Post

Miss Kansas to join panel discussion on students and trauma

Fort Hays State University will host a panel discussion on the impact of childhood trauma at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Black and Golf Room in the university’s Memorial Union Building. According to federal statistics, more than two-thirds of children in the U.S. report experiencing a...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏈 Hays gains over 500 yards in win over Junction City

HAYS - The 2022 football season for Hays High opened by hosting the Junction City Blue Jays at Lewis Field Stadium. Junction City jumped out to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter after the Indians had taken their first drive of the season down to the three yard line but failed to score.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏈🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High Indians v Junction City

The Hays High Indians open the season Friday night at home against the Junction City Blue Jays. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app for your phone or connected device, including smart TVs. Kickoff set for 7 p.m. You...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚽ Smith scores twice in debut as Tiger men upend Roadrunners

DENVER - The Fort Hays State men's soccer team defeated MSU Denver 2-0 on Sunday, moving to 3-0 all-time against the Roadrunners. Redshirt-freshman Tre Smith had an impressive debut scoring three both of the Tiger goals within a ten minute span. FHSU improved to 2-1-1 overall, while MSU-Denver took their first loss and also now sits at 2-1-1. The Tigers hopped on the attack quickly in the first half as they took nine shots and placed seven on goal. Smith put the Tigers on the board when he received a long pass fromInigo Jimenez and chipped it past the keeper in the 24th minute. Anders Sandsto was also credited with an assist on the play. Shortly after, a saved point-blank shot from Blake Arndt rebounded to Smith in the box and he bent the ball past the keeper to give the Tigers breathing room.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏐 Tigers split day one in Texas

DENTON, Texas - The Fort Hays State volleyball team turned in a 1-1 record on Friday's day one of the Denton Volleyfest (Sept. 2). The Tigers opened the weekend with a 3-0 sweep of East Central before falling in four tough sets against tournament-host Texas Woman's. Riley Tinder recorded 25...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy