Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Semi rollover blocks highway to Kansas lake for hours on holiday weekend
WILSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wilson Co. Highway with direct access to the lake was blocked for hours over Labor Day weekend as crews cleared the scene of a rollover accident involving a semi. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3,...
KAKE TV
Man killed in rollover crash in southeast Kansas
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KAKE) - A 21-year-old man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle left the road and overturned near Atkinson Municipal Airport in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Caden Anderson, of Pittsburg, was driving southbound on south 200th Street shortly before 9 p.m. when his Chevy Tahoe left the road and struck a culvert, causing it to overturn.
Motorcycle and vehicle collide on Rangeline amidst busy Joplin traffic
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 5:45 p.m. Friday evening, reports of a motorcycle and vehicle collision in the 3300 block of S Rangeline alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and Newton County Ambulance responded. On the scene Joplin Police tell us the motorcycle was traveling north on...
Wanted on warrants in Cherokee County, Kan.
— Sheriff David Groves share two priority ‘Fugitive Friday’ individuals wanted and their outstanding warrants. Two men are wanted on separate and unrelated charges. They are seeking the location of individuals listed on the flyers. You may remain anonymous: 📞call 620-429-3992 or text 88877 ‘tip cherokee’ with any information.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
carthagenewsonline.com
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 8-31-22
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 7/30/2022 James L Carter , 63 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Sex Offender Registration Violation. 7/30/2022 Terry Richards, 67 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Sex Offender Registration Violation. 7/31/2022 Ethan H Brown, 21 of Watts, OK was arrested for: Driving While...
Lightning blamed for Fort Scott church fire
FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Investigators think they now know the cause, and the cost, of the fire that swept through the Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Fort Scott August 29. Investigators say the fire was sparked by a lightning strike. Crews from several surrounding departments battled the...
Famous shotgun from Bonnie & Clyde gang on display
GALENA, Kans. — Many people across the Four States own a shotgun or have had one passed down to them from older generations. But there’s one shotgun that can be found in Southeast Kansas that’s likely the most famous one in America, if not the world. To the current owner, Brian Jordan, it’s known as […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
kcur.org
Kansas City will see less of this City Market vendor and his elephant garlic
Early in the morning, when the sun has barely risen over the City Market, Craig Hansen of Hillside Farms is already hard at work prepping and bagging his elephant garlic when customers start beelining to his stand. For almost two decades, he’s been driving the two and a half hours...
Jet Cars, Funny Cars, Mo-Kan’s 57th Annual Labor Day Classic feat. Funny Car Chaos
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – This weekend is Mo-Kan’s 57th Annual Labor Day Classic and it features nearly 40 Outlaw Funny Cars as part of Funny Car Chaos. “Nearly 40 Outlaw Funny Cars are pre-entered for what will be two days of ground pounding flopper action like you’ll see nowhere else! Plus gassers, jet dragsters and a whole lot more! Join...
Winners announced for Pittsburg’s ‘Paint the Town Red’ competition
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg State announced the winners of its ‘Paint the Town Red’ Contest during its home opener Friday night. The contest had many local businesses decorating their storefront with Pitt State colors and decor. The winners are as follows:. Division I – Crawford County Mental...
msn.com
Feast On Delicious Fast Food At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Kansas
The Sunflower State has no shortage of beautiful restaurants that look every bit as gorgeous as the food is delicious. You know the kind: elegant decor, dim lighting, formally-dressed waiters. But we’ve also got plenty of great hole-in-the wall restaurants in Kansas that look entirely unassuming and you’d never suspect what tasty food is hiding within. One of our favorites is Tri-Mee Drive In in Fredonia. This little spot is barely more than a shack, with a simple walk-up window and a few picnic tables outside, but you’ll find some of the best fast food in Kansas here!
Hays Post
Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0