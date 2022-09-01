Read full article on original website
Related
Oberlin native takes reins of Abilene hospital's OR department
ABILENE — Memorial Hospital in Abilene has announced the hiring of Melissa Taplin as OR director for the Memorial Hospital Outpatient and Surgical Services Department. Taplin began her duties as director on Aug. 8. She had been filling in as the interim manager since July 1. Taplin was a familiar face even before July, as she has worked for Memorial Hospital since the start of her nursing career in 2000 when she started as a ward clerk in the Inpatient/OB Unit.
Hung jury: Kan. woman's trial for killing ex-husband, his girlfriend
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas jury announced Thursday that it could not reach a verdict in the trial of a woman accused of killing her ex-husband and his girlfriend 20 years ago. Jurors deliberated for about 35 hours over six days in Dana Chandler's trial. Chandler, now 62,...
Kansas man dies after pickup strikes power pole, overturns
RILEY COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 7 p.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Ford F250 driven by Sean M. Warner, 36, Manhattan, was eastbound in the 1200 Block of Deep Creek Road four miles southeast of Manhattan. The driver...
🏈 Vaughn helps Kansas State run past South Dakota
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Chris Klieman thought Kansas State had a nice set of offensive plays ready for the opening series of the season. The Wildcats only got to call one of them Saturday night. That's because Malik Knowles took the opening handoff 75 yards for a score, setting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 arrested after drug task force finds cocaine at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspect on drug charges. On Sept. 2, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force Force served a search warrant at a home in the the 2700 Block SE Jefferson St. related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Edward Stanley.
Police: Kansas bicyclist struck, killed by commercial truck
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Thursday in Topeka. According to Police Lt. Edward Stanley, a commercial truck and a bicyclist were involved in the accident at 4th Street and Kansas Avenue. First responders found one victim in the roadway who was pronounced deceased...
Kan. man just out of jail arrested after chase with unmarked police vehicle
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were jailed after a chase on Interstate 135. Just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County contacted Salina police and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
Police: Kan. man robbed after $450 ATM withdrawal
MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery in Manhattan. Just after 1a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for aggravated robbery in the 600 block of 3rd Place in Manhattan. A 30-year-old man reported a male suspect known to him robbed him at gunpoint of $450 cash after a withdrawal...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0