Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Vance on Senate race; nursing home funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: It’s nearly a dead heat in Ohio’s race for U.S. Senate, with Tim Ryan’s push toward the middle putting him in the hunt in red Ohio, but JD Vance isn’t backing down. The Republican hopeful sits down to discuss some of the biggest issues with Election […]
wksu.org

A new legal maneuver is being taken to keep abortion clinics in Ohio open

Earlier this week, it was announced that the only abortion clinic in Dayton will be closing its doors on Sept. 15 if legal action to allow it to stay open is unsuccessful. An attorney representing many of Ohio's abortion clinics, including the Dayton facility, says they can't wait much longer. So, a strategic legal move is being taken to try to keep those facilities open and "immediately restore Ohioans' reproductive rights secured by the Ohio Constitution."
milwaukeeindependent.com

Tax records show GOP candidate Tim Michels gave $175K to Wisconsin anti-abortion groups during pandemic

Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels donated nearly $200,000 of his own money to anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin and New York in 2020, according to tax documents. Michels and his wife made the donations through their charitable organization, the Timothy and Barbara Michels Family Foundation. In all, that foundation donated...
NBC4 Columbus

How the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation has hit record high numbers this year, impacting Ohioans trying to make ends meet. The Inflation Reduction Act has caused some divide between economists and politicians. Despite the criticism, White House Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said it will help Ohioans pinch a few pennies. “Just that little extra bit […]
WCTV

DeSantis draws criticism for prosecutor suspension

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 100 legal scholars and dozens of former judges, prosecutors and police chiefs are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, arguing that the move runs counter to professional standards, sets a dangerous precedent and violates the constitutional separation of powers.
whbc.com

COVID WEEKLY UPDATE: Ohio, Stark Case Numbers Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Remembering again that many new coronavirus cases go unreported now, Stark County and the state still saw increased reported case numbers over the last week. Ohio reported over 25,000 new cases with 801 from the county. That county figure is over a...
