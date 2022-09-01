Read full article on original website
The Spectrum: Vance on Senate race; nursing home funding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: It’s nearly a dead heat in Ohio’s race for U.S. Senate, with Tim Ryan’s push toward the middle putting him in the hunt in red Ohio, but JD Vance isn’t backing down. The Republican hopeful sits down to discuss some of the biggest issues with Election […]
Results in the five most expensive Republican Ohio Senate primaries
Republican primary elections for 17 of 33 districts in the Ohio State Senate took place on Aug. 2, 2022. Of the 17 districts up for election in 2022, four had a Republican primary election with more than one candidate. Across all contested Republican primary elections, candidates raised $794,129. Incumbents raised...
Mostly smooth sailing, if not a red wave, for Ohio GOP in November: Thomas Suddes
Though there are some potholes in the pavement, Ohio Republicans appear to be on the road to significant statewide victories 65 days from now in November’s statewide general election, unless something radical happens — such as more indictments in the House Bill 6-FirstEnergy scandal. That is, for the...
U.S. Senate candidates in Ohio need to give moderate voters more reasons to back them
I would like the U.S. Senate candidates in Ohio to know that, if their current political ads are any indicators of what is to come as we approach the elections, they are inadequate. Neither candidate will win without the moderate vote. As a voter, I specifically want to see the...
‘We got a lot of two-time Trump voters’ in Ohio: Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) is looking to appeal to voters who supported former President Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections. Ryan, who has voted with President Biden 100% of the time, is attempting to create distance with the White House.Sept. 1, 2022.
wksu.org
A new legal maneuver is being taken to keep abortion clinics in Ohio open
Earlier this week, it was announced that the only abortion clinic in Dayton will be closing its doors on Sept. 15 if legal action to allow it to stay open is unsuccessful. An attorney representing many of Ohio's abortion clinics, including the Dayton facility, says they can't wait much longer. So, a strategic legal move is being taken to try to keep those facilities open and "immediately restore Ohioans' reproductive rights secured by the Ohio Constitution."
ideastream.org
Morning Headlines: Democratic Cleveland City Council president 'livid' over flyer ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Sept. 1:. Democratic Cleveland City Council president 'livid' over flyer suggesting he backs GOP governor. Investigators probe Columbus police shooting of unarmed Black man. Cleveland says it can’t charge officer who posted antisemitic tweets years ago. Lordstown EV battery cell plant begins...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Tax records show GOP candidate Tim Michels gave $175K to Wisconsin anti-abortion groups during pandemic
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels donated nearly $200,000 of his own money to anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin and New York in 2020, according to tax documents. Michels and his wife made the donations through their charitable organization, the Timothy and Barbara Michels Family Foundation. In all, that foundation donated...
Income taxes made easy? Maybe a first step in making Cuyahoga County’s cities, villages a unifying force
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lee Weingart wants to simplify your taxes. The Republican candidate for Cuyahoga County executive is proposing wiping out the byzantine structure of municipal income taxes and credits in favor of a flat income tax split with cities throughout the county. The flat tax would replace cities and...
How the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Ohioans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation has hit record high numbers this year, impacting Ohioans trying to make ends meet. The Inflation Reduction Act has caused some divide between economists and politicians. Despite the criticism, White House Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said it will help Ohioans pinch a few pennies. “Just that little extra bit […]
State probe finds Ohio Lottery Commission workers assigned to JACK Thistledown Racino received nearly $30,000 for time not worked
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino, according to an Ohio Inspector General report. The Office of the Ohio Inspector General, which is charged with investigating fraud and waste...
Danny Lee Hill gets 2nd chance at ‘bite mark’ appeal
Trumbull County prosecutors say a piece of evidence in the 1985 Raymond Fife murder case has been adjudicated already and the latest attempt of Danny Lee Hill to avoid execution is a waste of time.
Ohio Lottery Commission investigators scam the taxpayers by faking time sheets and working as cops: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Ohio Inspector General report found that nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino. We’re talking about how many hours they falsified and what else they were doing (including working...
Newton Falls man alleges fence violates his rights
Former councilman Adam Zimmermann said he's lived in the same house for 17 years. It just happens to be next to the Newton Falls Municipal Building.
Are honey bee colonies healthy in Ohio?
A world without bees would be bleak; there would be less food for human consumption, less variety among the fruits, vegetables, and nuts that remain, and the impacts of their absence would ripple throughout the food web.
USPS addresses rumors of local offices closing
We've been getting calls and tips from viewers with concerns about some local post offices closing, mainly in Mahoning County.
Cuyahoga County, much of Northeast Ohio improve to medium COVID-19 spread: CDC map for Sept. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Northeast Ohio improved to yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties had been red, for high COVID-19 transmission, since late July. This week, Ashtabula County...
WCTV
DeSantis draws criticism for prosecutor suspension
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 100 legal scholars and dozens of former judges, prosecutors and police chiefs are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, arguing that the move runs counter to professional standards, sets a dangerous precedent and violates the constitutional separation of powers.
whbc.com
COVID WEEKLY UPDATE: Ohio, Stark Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Remembering again that many new coronavirus cases go unreported now, Stark County and the state still saw increased reported case numbers over the last week. Ohio reported over 25,000 new cases with 801 from the county. That county figure is over a...
Ohio Government May Soon Kill a Solar Project in Gov. Mike DeWine's Backyard
State officials recommended against granting a permit to build a solar farm in Greene County capable of powering an estimated 34,000 homes per year.
