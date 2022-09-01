ABILENE — Memorial Hospital in Abilene has announced the hiring of Melissa Taplin as OR director for the Memorial Hospital Outpatient and Surgical Services Department. Taplin began her duties as director on Aug. 8. She had been filling in as the interim manager since July 1. Taplin was a familiar face even before July, as she has worked for Memorial Hospital since the start of her nursing career in 2000 when she started as a ward clerk in the Inpatient/OB Unit.

ABILENE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO