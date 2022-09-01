Read full article on original website
Related
KWEC Butterfly Festival returns to Cheyenne Bottoms Sept. 17
GREAT BEND — Cheyenne Bottoms and most of western Kansas remain dry. Drought-like conditions have caused Kansas Wetlands Education Center staff to rethink some of its programming this year, but the annual Butterfly Festival cannot be stopped. The event has been limited the past few years but returns to full glory on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Miss Kansas to join panel discussion on students and trauma
Fort Hays State University will host a panel discussion on the impact of childhood trauma at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Black and Golf Room in the university’s Memorial Union Building. According to federal statistics, more than two-thirds of children in the U.S. report experiencing a...
🎙 Work begins on 2023 Hays Chamber Community Guide
The Hays Chamber is beginning one of its largest projects of the year, compiling next year’s Community Guide. The annual product helps keep the community connected, and even as area residents frequently go online to find area businesses and events, it remains a popular product. “It is a tool...
🎙 Ellis County Historical Society wraps season with Family Day events
In a continued effort to strengthen its connection to the community, the Ellis County Historical Society will host a free family event to celebrate the end of the season. The Family Day is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and will serve as the closing reception for the Big Bang Firearm Exhibit, which features the George Sternberg firearm collection.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How weather in outer space could cost Midwest farmers $1B
HAYS, Kan. — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
⚽ Smith scores twice in debut as Tiger men upend Roadrunners
DENVER - The Fort Hays State men's soccer team defeated MSU Denver 2-0 on Sunday, moving to 3-0 all-time against the Roadrunners. Redshirt-freshman Tre Smith had an impressive debut scoring three both of the Tiger goals within a ten minute span. FHSU improved to 2-1-1 overall, while MSU-Denver took their first loss and also now sits at 2-1-1. The Tigers hopped on the attack quickly in the first half as they took nine shots and placed seven on goal. Smith put the Tigers on the board when he received a long pass fromInigo Jimenez and chipped it past the keeper in the 24th minute. Anders Sandsto was also credited with an assist on the play. Shortly after, a saved point-blank shot from Blake Arndt rebounded to Smith in the box and he bent the ball past the keeper to give the Tigers breathing room.
🏐 Tigers split day one in Texas
DENTON, Texas - The Fort Hays State volleyball team turned in a 1-1 record on Friday's day one of the Denton Volleyfest (Sept. 2). The Tigers opened the weekend with a 3-0 sweep of East Central before falling in four tough sets against tournament-host Texas Woman's. Riley Tinder recorded 25...
City of Hays changes trash routes for Labor Day
Due to the observance of the Labor Day, the city of Hays refuse/recycling route collection schedules will be altered as follows:. Monday and Tuesday routes will be picked up on Tuesday. There is no anticipated change to Wednesday, Thursday or Friday collection schedules. Although collections may not occur on your...
RELATED PEOPLE
🏈🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High Indians v Junction City
The Hays High Indians open the season Friday night at home against the Junction City Blue Jays. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app for your phone or connected device, including smart TVs. Kickoff set for 7 p.m. You...
🏈🎥 WATCH LIVE Thomas More Prep-Marian at Oakley
The TMP-M and Oakley game is under weather delay. For a third straight season TMP and Oakley open up the season as week one opponents as the Monarchs travel to Oakley. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app for your phone or connected device, including smart TVs.
🎙 Thunder on the Plains rumbles into Hays this month
On Sept. 17, area car enthusiasts will again come together in Hays for the Thunder on the Plains Car, Truck and Cycle Show. But the show will offer much more than just vehicles on display. In its seventh year, the event will host various family-friendly events, starting the night before the show.
⚽ Tiger women defeat Wildcats in home opener
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's soccer team defeated Wayne State (Neb.) 1-0 in the home opener on Saturday. After entering halftime scoreless, the Tigers found the net early in the second half and held off the Wildcat attack to secure the win. FHSU improved to 2-0-1 on the year and Wayne State fell to 0-2-1. There was plenty of action in the first half despite no goals scored as the Tigers took nine shots and put five on target, while the Wildcats managed a pair of shots with one placed on goal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
🎥 City commission excited about more apartments to be developed in Hays
More moderate income apartment housing is expected to soon be developed in Hays. Dave VanDoren, owner of the Hadley Office Center, has plans to add apartments to the third floor of the building in downtown Hays, located at 205 E. 7th. To finance the construction, VanDoren wants to apply for...
20 years later: Memories of life before, after Great Bend murders
On Sept. 4, 2002, the tragic and inexplicable occurred: an unknown subject murdered two Great Bend residents and walked away from the Dolly Madison bakery - one of the city's busiest intersections at one of the busiest times of day. Yet 20 years later, the case remains unsolved. Just before...
'Rogue' storm pounds Great Bend with wind, rain
GREAT BEND — Forecasts called for a slight chance of storms in Barton County Thursday evening. No one expected the deluge that arrived or the downed power poles that followed. Frey Street on the east side of Great Bend was hit particularly hard with broken power poles in the stretch from 24th Street to the crossing at 281 Bypass.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0