DENVER - The Fort Hays State men's soccer team defeated MSU Denver 2-0 on Sunday, moving to 3-0 all-time against the Roadrunners. Redshirt-freshman Tre Smith had an impressive debut scoring three both of the Tiger goals within a ten minute span. FHSU improved to 2-1-1 overall, while MSU-Denver took their first loss and also now sits at 2-1-1. The Tigers hopped on the attack quickly in the first half as they took nine shots and placed seven on goal. Smith put the Tigers on the board when he received a long pass fromInigo Jimenez and chipped it past the keeper in the 24th minute. Anders Sandsto was also credited with an assist on the play. Shortly after, a saved point-blank shot from Blake Arndt rebounded to Smith in the box and he bent the ball past the keeper to give the Tigers breathing room.

HAYS, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO