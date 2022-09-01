ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Scene

22 of the Best Places Around Cleveland to Scream Into the Void

Wanna scream? Sure you do. Just a big old "Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh" would sure feel good right about now. And you're not alone. The LA Times reported this month that Google searches for "I want to scream" peaked in August compared to the previous 12 months; moms are now getting together to let out primal, cathartic screams; and a day doesn't go by without some personal or national crisis that wouldn't be easier to deal with if you couldn't just yell a bit. So we hunted high and low for 22 of the best places around Cleveland to do just that, if you wished. Of course, screaming is bound to draw attention — someone could believe you're in danger. But if you're alone, standing on the edge of the lake, or over a river, or on a downtown lookout spot, screaming at the water or the skyline like it just did you wrong, well, people are bound to understand.
CLEVELAND, OH
24hip-hop.com

Getting To Know HipHop Artist 216mossey

16 year old 216mossey, is a mind-blowing hiphop musician from Cleveland, Ohio. His talent started at a young age, as he had always dreamed of making it big in the music industry. His music features many relatable lyrics and vibes, that anyone can relate too. He wants those who have been through something difficult or lost someone close, to listen to his music and feel something special.
CLEVELAND, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
WKYC

Euclid Italian restaurant turns diners into family

EUCLID, Ohio — At Mama Catena Vino e’ Cucina, or Mama Catena’s, as it’s affectionately called, diners are not only served with a traditional Sicilian affair, but they’re also treated to heaping portions of warmth, hospitality and family. The family behind the Italian restaurant in...
EUCLID, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A Child

Poet Gale HendersonCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Is poetry lyrical, epic or rhythmic? Is poetry a broad skill or a learned talent? Whatever poetry may or may not be, it's a respected art - literature that can inspire, stimulate the minds and motivate people to get up and do something. According to literary terms.net, poetry is a type of literature based on the interplay of words and rhythm. It often employs rhymesand meters. In poetry, words flow together to form sounds, images, and ideas that might be too complex or abstract to describe directly. Poetry is a skill few people have mastered, and many artists earn to develop.
CLEVELAND, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Red Panda Training Tales With Akron Zoo

Lulu, Akron Zoo‘s red panda, is a big fan of training sessions because usually grapes are involved! During this training session, Keeper Lisa is able to get a weight on Lulu and target her along some branches. This allows Lisa to monitor Lulu for any potential injuries. Training at...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland Area

Do you reside in Greater Cleveland? Do you like a good hot dog?. If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should check out these local joints in the area. This bar in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood offers great vibes and great hot dogs. For one flat price, you get unlimited toppings on your hot dog. Their topping menu is large and includes eclectic ingredients such as bourbon pork & beans, chorizo chili, brie, white beer cheese fondue, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, bleu cheese coleslaw, diced tomatoes, creamy lime cilantro sauce, and more. They also have a vegan hot dog option.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious Crepes

The Tuscan crepe (and the drink lid I forgot to move before taking the photo)Photo by the author. This weekend, I saw Jaws for the first time at the movie theater. Yes, you read that right. It's taken me 27 years to finally watch Jaws. Feel free to call me uncultured. And in case you're wondering, I enjoyed it and can see why it's a classic.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

5 kids surprised with new bikes after helping cleveland.com videographer finish 100-mile challenge (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Joseph Greathouse II bounces from room to room at Cleveland’s Broadway Avenue Boys & Girls Club, motioning for five children to volunteer to participate a YouTube video. The Club serves as an after-school haven for about 140 kids in the Slavic Village neighborhood. As club director, he hand-selected these five kids weeks ago and has been looking forward to this day ever since.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

25 of the Most Instagrammable Bars and Restaurants In Cleveland

Many of Cleveland's bars and restaurants are as pleasurable for the eyes as they are for the taste buds. No wonder we see so many people snapping and sharing photos not just of their food and cocktails but of the restaurants themselves. These 25 gorgeous Cleveland eateries offer aesthetic details...
CLEVELAND, OH

