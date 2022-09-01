Wanna scream? Sure you do. Just a big old "Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh" would sure feel good right about now. And you're not alone. The LA Times reported this month that Google searches for "I want to scream" peaked in August compared to the previous 12 months; moms are now getting together to let out primal, cathartic screams; and a day doesn't go by without some personal or national crisis that wouldn't be easier to deal with if you couldn't just yell a bit. So we hunted high and low for 22 of the best places around Cleveland to do just that, if you wished. Of course, screaming is bound to draw attention — someone could believe you're in danger. But if you're alone, standing on the edge of the lake, or over a river, or on a downtown lookout spot, screaming at the water or the skyline like it just did you wrong, well, people are bound to understand.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO