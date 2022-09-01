Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious CrepesIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga CountyBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Football: Fleming a ‘game-time decision,’ three unavailable on status report against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
FOX 8 anchor Elizabeth Noreika has a big announcement!
The FOX 8 family is soon growing by one.
Cleveland Scene
22 of the Best Places Around Cleveland to Scream Into the Void
Wanna scream? Sure you do. Just a big old "Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh" would sure feel good right about now. And you're not alone. The LA Times reported this month that Google searches for "I want to scream" peaked in August compared to the previous 12 months; moms are now getting together to let out primal, cathartic screams; and a day doesn't go by without some personal or national crisis that wouldn't be easier to deal with if you couldn't just yell a bit. So we hunted high and low for 22 of the best places around Cleveland to do just that, if you wished. Of course, screaming is bound to draw attention — someone could believe you're in danger. But if you're alone, standing on the edge of the lake, or over a river, or on a downtown lookout spot, screaming at the water or the skyline like it just did you wrong, well, people are bound to understand.
24hip-hop.com
Getting To Know HipHop Artist 216mossey
16 year old 216mossey, is a mind-blowing hiphop musician from Cleveland, Ohio. His talent started at a young age, as he had always dreamed of making it big in the music industry. His music features many relatable lyrics and vibes, that anyone can relate too. He wants those who have been through something difficult or lost someone close, to listen to his music and feel something special.
St. Rocco’s Festival canceled; How to still get food
Saint Rocco Parish on Thursday announced they are not holding their annual Labor Day weekend festival and, this time, it's not because of COVID restrictions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
You Can Get $3 Movie Tickets at Cleveland Theaters This Saturday for National Cinema Day
A bargain price for Labor Day weekend flicks
Labor Day Weekend 2022: The Northeast Ohio events you need to know about
The unofficial final weekend of summer is here.
Cleveland Air show Labor Day schedule
The Cleveland Air Show returns Saturday for the tradition of flying the skies of Northeast Ohio on Labor Day weekend.
Five Concerts to Catch This Labor Day Weekend in Cleveland
See some real music in the real world
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYC
Euclid Italian restaurant turns diners into family
EUCLID, Ohio — At Mama Catena Vino e’ Cucina, or Mama Catena’s, as it’s affectionately called, diners are not only served with a traditional Sicilian affair, but they’re also treated to heaping portions of warmth, hospitality and family. The family behind the Italian restaurant in...
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A Child
Poet Gale HendersonCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Is poetry lyrical, epic or rhythmic? Is poetry a broad skill or a learned talent? Whatever poetry may or may not be, it's a respected art - literature that can inspire, stimulate the minds and motivate people to get up and do something. According to literary terms.net, poetry is a type of literature based on the interplay of words and rhythm. It often employs rhymesand meters. In poetry, words flow together to form sounds, images, and ideas that might be too complex or abstract to describe directly. Poetry is a skill few people have mastered, and many artists earn to develop.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Cleveland National Air Show, Cars in the Park, Oktoberfest
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
northeastohioparent.com
Red Panda Training Tales With Akron Zoo
Lulu, Akron Zoo‘s red panda, is a big fan of training sessions because usually grapes are involved! During this training session, Keeper Lisa is able to get a weight on Lulu and target her along some branches. This allows Lisa to monitor Lulu for any potential injuries. Training at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country music star Chase Rice performs surprise concert at his Welcome to the Farm Bar in Cleveland's Flats
CLEVELAND — Many flocked to Cleveland's Flats last night to watch the highly anticipated Ohio State vs. Notre Dame football game. Those watching the game at Welcome to the Farm received quite a surprise. Country music star Chase Rice took the stage in Cleveland for a surprise performance at...
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland Area
Do you reside in Greater Cleveland? Do you like a good hot dog?. If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should check out these local joints in the area. This bar in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood offers great vibes and great hot dogs. For one flat price, you get unlimited toppings on your hot dog. Their topping menu is large and includes eclectic ingredients such as bourbon pork & beans, chorizo chili, brie, white beer cheese fondue, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, bleu cheese coleslaw, diced tomatoes, creamy lime cilantro sauce, and more. They also have a vegan hot dog option.
Cleveland's Most Fascinating Medical Stories: When Care Continues After Death
The doctor's care doesn't end at death
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious Crepes
The Tuscan crepe (and the drink lid I forgot to move before taking the photo)Photo by the author. This weekend, I saw Jaws for the first time at the movie theater. Yes, you read that right. It's taken me 27 years to finally watch Jaws. Feel free to call me uncultured. And in case you're wondering, I enjoyed it and can see why it's a classic.
Northeast Ohio city boasts cheapest rent in the nation
As we hit the first of the month, and it's time to pay the rent, there is good news and bad news to report.
5 kids surprised with new bikes after helping cleveland.com videographer finish 100-mile challenge (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Joseph Greathouse II bounces from room to room at Cleveland’s Broadway Avenue Boys & Girls Club, motioning for five children to volunteer to participate a YouTube video. The Club serves as an after-school haven for about 140 kids in the Slavic Village neighborhood. As club director, he hand-selected these five kids weeks ago and has been looking forward to this day ever since.
Day and Night Cereal Bar brings unique experience to Ohio City
OHIO CITY, Ohio — For most people, cereal is a breakfast food or a quick snack, but a new business in Ohio City is turning the popular treat into an experience. Day and Night Cereal Bar is a brand-new concept located at the corner of West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue.
Cleveland Scene
25 of the Most Instagrammable Bars and Restaurants In Cleveland
Many of Cleveland's bars and restaurants are as pleasurable for the eyes as they are for the taste buds. No wonder we see so many people snapping and sharing photos not just of their food and cocktails but of the restaurants themselves. These 25 gorgeous Cleveland eateries offer aesthetic details...
Comments / 0