sungazette.news
Vienna issues business licenses, notes milestone anniversaries
The Vienna town government recently announced the following new business licenses:. Arch and Beauty Studio (beauty salon), 226 Maple Ave., W.; America’s Best Wings (restaurant), 262 Cedar Lane, S.E.; Donutchew (restaurant), 107 Maple Ave., W.; and Perspectives Counseling of Vienna (psychotherapist), 360 Maple Ave., W. In addition, town officials...
Key Liberty golf match postponed
Bad weather was the winner at a much-anticipated nine-hole match that could have determined the regular-season standings and hierarchy in the Liberty District. Most of the players for the Langley Saxons, McLean Highlanders and Yorktown Patriots already were on the course at Arlington’s Washington Golf & Country Club last week when a lingering thunderstorm postponed play until another day.
Police: Man acting erratically near school did not have gun
On Aug. 30 at 12:50 p.m., officers responded to Cunningham Park Elementary School for a report of a suspicious person who possibly had a gun and was pointing it at students, Vienna police said. Upon investigation, officers determined that no firearm was present, but that the man had picked up...
Police: Child-support, drug charges filed in Vienna incident
On Aug. 28 at 9:08 p.m., a man told police that he was in the parking lot at 225 Maple Ave., E., picking up his children from his wife when another vehicle pulled up, two men exited and began to verbally harass him. Responding officers determined that one of the...
Charges levied in crash that killed pedestrian in Falls Church
A 26-year-old Falls Church woman has been charged in connection with a chain-reaction incident that left a 62-year-old Maryland man dead in the Seven Corners area. Following investigation, Fairfax police charged Yansi Martinez Gonzalez with reckless driving and driving without a license in connection with the Aug. 18 incident, police said.
Police: Driver thought license obtained via Facebook was legit
A driver stopped for an infraction at Moorefield Road and Courthouse Road, S.W., on Aug. 26 at 5:20 p.m. showed the officer a picture of his driver’s license on his phone, Vienna police said. The driver told the officer that he had obtained the license through a “group page”...
Police: After two years in storage, purses are missing
A resident reported to Vienna police on Aug. 31 that, in early 2020, two designer handbags had been given to the owner of a restaurant to keep in its safe, Vienna police reported. According to the complainant, after the restaurant relocated from Vienna to Herndon, an effort was made to...
Police called to stop woman from showering at country club
On Aug. 31 at 6:25 p.m., an employee of Westwood Country Club reported to Vienna police that a woman who was not a member was in the female locker room, taking a shower. The employee reported that staff had observed the woman on security cameras frequently entering the club without permission, police said.
