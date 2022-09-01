ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

wbut.com

Authorities Investigating Theft in Grove City

Police in neighboring Mercer County are investigating the theft of a firearm that took place last month. According to Grove City Police, this theft took place from a residence in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue sometime between July 25th and August 25th. A black Remington 380 semi-automatic handgun was...
GROVE CITY, PA
wbut.com

One Sent To Hospital After Connoquenessing Accident

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday in Connoquenessing. The two vehicle accident happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Evans City Road and Reibold Road. Details on the accident are unclear, but crews on the scene say one person was taken by ambulance...
CONNOQUENESSING, PA
wbut.com

Mars Students Set To Begin Creek Studies

Students in the Mars School District will be learning more about local waterways and resources as part of an annual project. Each fall, 5th graders at the Mars Centennial School travel to Breakneck Creek to study the physical, chemical, and biological properties of the watershed. Students will also check pH...
MARS, PA
wbut.com

Remembrance Rally to be Held this Week

September is suicide awareness month and a local group will be holding a gathering later this week to remember the lives lost to suicide. On Wednesday evening at Diamond Park, the Butler County Suicide Coalition will be holding a remembrance rally to support members of the community who have been affected by suicide.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Crime & Safety
wbut.com

Items from Saturday 9/3 show

Come visit a 3 family, yard sale in Center Twp at 108 Fairlawn Dr. on Saturday September 3rd from 9am to 3pm. We have lots of things – children’s clothes from preemie to size 14 separated by size, a large doll house, a bottle collection, 4 tables full of $1 items, and treasures for everyone. We’re at 108 Fairlawn Dr. Butler.
BUTLER, PA
wbut.com

Disc Golf Clinic to be Held this Week in Cranberry Township

With an upcoming tournament bringing many experienced disc golfers to the area, those interested in learning more about the game will have an opportunity later this week. The first ever Butler County Disc Golf Classic begins Friday in North Boundary Park in Cranberry Township and will see around 140 of the best men and women disc golfers compete for a $25,000 purse.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wbut.com

Flood Watch Issued As Rain Persists

It’s been a wet holiday weekend so far and the National Weather Service has implemented a flood watch for the day. The watch includes Butler County and many other counties in the southwest region of Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service says excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wbut.com

Butler County Chamber of Commerce to Host Annual Dinner

The annual Butler County Chamber of Commerce celebration of business excellence dinner is planned for later this week. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slippery Rock University Ball Room on the third floor of the Smith Student Center. The Chamber will recognize local businesses and...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

