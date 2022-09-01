ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

MLive.com

3-star CB Colton Hood commits to Michigan State

Michigan State is moving forward into Week 2 of the season and also building for the future. Colton Hood, a 2023 three-star cornerback from Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Georgia, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday night. At 6-foot-0 and 170 pounds, Hood is listed as...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State opens as nearly five-touchdown favorite vs. Akron

EAST LANSING – Michigan State went into its opener as a three-touchdown favorite over Western Michigan. It covered the spread by just half a point with a 22-point win. Now, it starts Week 2 favored by nearly five touchdowns against a different MAC opponent. The Spartans opened as 34-point...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s new transfers spark season-opening win

EAST LANSING – Following his first season as head coach at Michigan State, Mel Tucker overhauled the roster with transfers. The Spartans brought in 15 scholarship players from the portal looking to quickly rebound from a 2-5 record in the pandemic-altered 2020 season. With a lot of uncertainty about...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State QB Payton Thorne critical of own performance in season-opening win

EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s Payton Thorne threw four touchdown passes in Friday’s 35-13 season-opening win against Western Michigan. It was the fourth time since he took over as the starter last season he threw for four scores in a game, which ties him for second in program history and one off the single-game record. However, the redshirt junior was far from thrilled.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

RB Jalen Berger has career-best performance in Michigan State debut

EAST LANSING – A new season and another new starting running back for Michigan State who came from the transfer portal. It wasn’t the monster debut Kenneth Walker III posted by rushing for 264 yards and four touchdowns in last year’s season-opening win at Northwestern but still a strong night by Jalen Berger.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Jacoby Windmon dazzles in 4-sack debut for Michigan State

EAST LANSING – A few weeks into Michigan State’s fall camp, Mel Tucker and the Spartans’ coaches came to a realization. UNLV transfer Jacoby Windmon had proved himself one of the team’s best, if not the single best, pass rusher. The problem was he was playing...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon earns national player of week honors

Jacoby Windmon had an impressive debut for Michigan State to earn individual recognition. The defensive end/linebacker on Sunday was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation National Defensive Player of the Week. Windmon, an offseason transfer addition from UNLV, had seven tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble to help lead...
EAST LANSING, MI

