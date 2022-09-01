Read full article on original website
Takeaways, observations from Michigan State’s season-opening win vs. Western Michigan
EAST LANSING – A year after opening the season with a Big Ten win on the road, Michigan State pulled out a nonconference victory at home to kick off the schedule. The No. 15 Spartans pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 35-13 win against Western Michigan on Friday night in front of a crowd of 73,928 in East Lansing.
3-star CB Colton Hood commits to Michigan State
Michigan State is moving forward into Week 2 of the season and also building for the future. Colton Hood, a 2023 three-star cornerback from Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Georgia, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday night. At 6-foot-0 and 170 pounds, Hood is listed as...
Michigan State opens as nearly five-touchdown favorite vs. Akron
EAST LANSING – Michigan State went into its opener as a three-touchdown favorite over Western Michigan. It covered the spread by just half a point with a 22-point win. Now, it starts Week 2 favored by nearly five touchdowns against a different MAC opponent. The Spartans opened as 34-point...
Severity of injuries to Michigan State’s Xavier Henderson, Darius Snow remains unclear
EAST LANSING – Michigan State survived a scare to pull away late for a 35-13 season-opening win against Western Michigan on Friday night. However, concerns remain about the health of two key defensive players for the No. 15 Spartans following the win. Starting safety Xavier Henderson and starting linebacker...
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: Too inconsistent and dead serious
EAST LANSING – Michigan State is now in Week 2 of the season. The No. 15 Spartans (1-0) are coming off a 35-13 win against Western Michigan on Friday and facing another home game against a MAC opponent. Michigan State will host Akron (1-0) on Saturday (4 p.m., BTN)...
Michigan State’s new transfers spark season-opening win
EAST LANSING – Following his first season as head coach at Michigan State, Mel Tucker overhauled the roster with transfers. The Spartans brought in 15 scholarship players from the portal looking to quickly rebound from a 2-5 record in the pandemic-altered 2020 season. With a lot of uncertainty about...
Michigan State QB Payton Thorne critical of own performance in season-opening win
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s Payton Thorne threw four touchdown passes in Friday’s 35-13 season-opening win against Western Michigan. It was the fourth time since he took over as the starter last season he threw for four scores in a game, which ties him for second in program history and one off the single-game record. However, the redshirt junior was far from thrilled.
Early results encouraging for Michigan State’s maligned pass defense
EAST LANSING – The sight was all too familiar for Michigan State fans. A wide-open opposing tight end streaking over the middle. A coverage bust that allowed a 21-yard gain and eventually a score against a Spartans defense against that looked porous against the pass. But instead of a...
Mel Tucker laments ‘unacceptable’ performance in season-opening win
EAST LANSING – Three days after open the season with a win at home, Mel Tucker had plenty of time to review film. And the Michigan State coach wasn’t pleased with the team’s performance in Friday’s 35-13 victory against Western Michigan. “We’re just too inconsistent right...
RB Jalen Berger has career-best performance in Michigan State debut
EAST LANSING – A new season and another new starting running back for Michigan State who came from the transfer portal. It wasn’t the monster debut Kenneth Walker III posted by rushing for 264 yards and four touchdowns in last year’s season-opening win at Northwestern but still a strong night by Jalen Berger.
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Mindset to dominate and a stupid play
EAST LANSING – Michigan State pulled away late for a 35-13 season-opening win against Western Michigan on Friday night. The No. 15 Spartans had an 18-point halftime lead cut to eight before putting the game away with a pair of touchdowns in the final seven minutes of the fourth quarter.
Jacoby Windmon dazzles in 4-sack debut for Michigan State
EAST LANSING – A few weeks into Michigan State’s fall camp, Mel Tucker and the Spartans’ coaches came to a realization. UNLV transfer Jacoby Windmon had proved himself one of the team’s best, if not the single best, pass rusher. The problem was he was playing...
Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon earns national player of week honors
Jacoby Windmon had an impressive debut for Michigan State to earn individual recognition. The defensive end/linebacker on Sunday was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation National Defensive Player of the Week. Windmon, an offseason transfer addition from UNLV, had seven tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble to help lead...
