Read full article on original website
Related
Big Sound on a Low Budget: These Are the Best Wireless Headphones Under $100
Over-ear headphones have long been associated with over-the-top prices. But the reality is that you don’t have to search too long to find a wide selection of top-rated wireless options — all for under $100. When paired with your other Bluetooth devices, some of the best wireless headphones promise impressive sound, high-tech features like voice assistance and sound customization, as well as compact designs that are great for trips. The best wireless headphones under $100 aren’t meant to replace your big-budget audiophile or top-of-the-line noise-cancelling headphones, but they should still cover all your audio needs and handle jobs like wireless calls,...
makeuseof.com
7 Reasons to Buy Apple's Studio Display
Apple has been getting quite a lot of heat since releasing the Studio Display in March 2022. For the most part, the backlash and criticism seem justifiable: the monitor starts at $1,599 and offers nothing more than competing options at lower price points. However, if we look at the broader...
makeuseof.com
10 Ways to Fix Screen Flickering on a MacBook
Does the screen on your MacBook flicker or flash randomly? Or does it happen all the time? Although both scenarios could indicate a hardware fault with the display or GPU, multiple software factors can also be at play. So, before you visit your local Apple Store, check out what you...
makeuseof.com
IFA 2022: What Folding Laptops Mean for the Future of Portable Computing
At IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany, we got a hands-on look at both the new Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop and Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold 2nd Gen. Both are small form factor laptops featuring large fold-out screens. In our short time with both units, we were able to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
The 10 Pros and Cons of Using an External Keyboard
One of the plus points of using an external keyboard with your laptop is that it can offer a more ergonomic typing experience, which can be beneficial for those who type a lot. On the other hand, a con would be that it takes up more space on your desk, also making it difficult to carry around.
makeuseof.com
10 Pre-Built IFTTT Applets to Enable with Amazon Alexa
If This Then That (IFTTT) is a wonderful tool that enables hundreds of services to communicate with each other for unlimited automation potential. One of its most effective uses is linking with Alexa to unlock features that would be impossible without a service like IFTTT. We will explore ten IFTTT...
makeuseof.com
MakeUseOf Best of IFA 2022: Our Award Winners
IFA Berlin is currently underway, and we found a lot of cool gems we want to share with you. This is one of the oldest industrial exhibitions in Germany, with the first event taking place back in 1924. Nowadays, it's Europe's biggest tech show, with thousands of exhibitors every year...
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable the Windows Taskbar Settings
Customizing the Windows taskbar is quite easy; however, it's irritating when others tweak the taskbar settings without your permission. If you're constantly coming back to a different taskbar, here's how to stop others from messing with it in Windows. How to Lock or Unlock the Taskbar Settings. The best way...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Have Alexa Translate Languages
Through the power of AI, Amazon Alexa has evolved to become the voice assistant that seems like it can do everything. And it’s not just limited to telling you the latest weather updates and turning your lights off. Alexa can also be used as an effective translation tool. We’ll...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Gaming Mode on OnePlus Phones
OnePlus is a brand that usually steers away from targeting a specific audience, and instead offers overall good value phones that excel in a variety of things. Despite this fact, OnePlus phones have been favored among the masses for having some of the best gaming performances in the industry. With...
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Use FreshRSS on Your Raspberry Pi
Keeping up to date with the news and your favorite creators is essential in the modern world, but you don't need to create a FaceBook, Google, or Apple account for that. With FreshRSS, you can pull the latest news, blogs, and other feeds straight from the ether to your Raspberry Pi and view it all in one place through your browser or a dedicated app on your mobile device.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Google Workspace Desktop Shortcuts in Windows 11
Google Workspace (formerly known as G Suite) includes an assortment of productivity cloud apps. Google Workspace’s Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Gmail web apps are especially good freely available alternatives to MS Office’s applications. Google Drive is also one of the best cloud storage services. If you frequently utilize...
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Icon in a Windows Forms Desktop Application
If you are creating a new desktop application, you may be following your own branding and design. This might include a custom color palette, UI design, or the icon that displays when a user opens your app. When using Windows Forms to create your app, Visual Studio adds a default...
makeuseof.com
How to Edit and Undo Messages on a Mac
It's not unusual to make embarrassing texting mistakes but only notice them after hitting "Send." While most instant messaging apps have addressed this issue with an unsend feature, Apple's Messages app lacked such a functionality—well, until now. If you use Messages for texting your friends and colleagues, you can...
makeuseof.com
Do You Need to Get a Case and Screen Protector for Your iPhone?
If you’re planning to buy a new iPhone, or if you already own one, you may have questioned whether you need a case and screen protector for it. Of course, you want to keep your iPhone well protected, but you don’t want to waste money on these accessories if they aren’t essential.
Comments / 0